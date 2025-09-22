NIPA 5 bird weekend

It was time to nominate 5 of their YB Race team along and as always, a normal YB race held within each other. The N.I.P.A. held the race from Corrin in Co. Cork. A total of 321 members of the N.I.P.A. sent a total of 7,902 birds to Corrin overall. A total of 128 members nominated 609 birds for the 5 Bird Championship Race. On Sunday morning, 24th August the N.I.P.A. liberated in Corrin at 9:AM in a Light South East wind.

The winning bird from the sixth Youngbird Race of the N.I.P.A. season belongs to A. McCrudden of Derry & District H.P.S. in Section H.

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (56/1,179) from Corrin & Corrin 5 Bird (14/59) was J&D Braniff of Glen H.P.S. The Braniff’s of Glen H.P.S. won both Section C from Corrin & 5 Bird Races and also achieved a top class finish in 5th N.I.P.A. Open.

Ballycarry & District: (3/56) 1st N J Arthurs 1625; 2nd N J Arthurs 1591; 3rd N J Arthurs 1578; 4th J. Parke 1571; 5th J. Parke 1571; 6th N J Arthurs 1559

Ballyclare & District: (6/176) 1st A&T Agnew 1674; 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1669; 3rd Higginson & Fasciola 1668; 4th A&T Agnew 1661; 5th A&T Agnew 1648; 6th A&T Agnew 1642

Carrick Social: (6/97) 1st G. Robinson 1718; 2nd W R McClean 1641; 3rd G. Robinson 1630; 4th G. Robinson 1627; 5th G. Robinson 1615; 6th J. McMaw 1605

Doagh & District: (5/140) 1st Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1652; 2nd A&N Lewis 1638; 3rd A&N Lewis 1638; 4th A&N Lewis 1636; 5th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1635; 6th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1629

Eastway H.P.S: (2/84) 1st D. McElhone & Dtr 1700; 2nd D&J Campbell 1677; 3rd Eric Dunwoody 1668; 4th D&J Campbell 1657; 5th D&J Campbell 1657; 6th D&J Campbell 1657

Glenarm & District: (4/70) 1st O. O’Neill & Son 1611; 2nd G. McWhirter 1593; 3rd G. McWhirter 1593; 4th G. McWhirter 1586; 5th K S McCloy 1568; 6th O. O’Neill & Son 1564

Kingsmoss: (7/91) 1st J. Dawson & Son 1683; 2nd J. Dawson & Son 1677; 3rd J. Dawson & Son 1655; 4th W. Gault & Son 1638; 5th J. Dawson & Son 1612; 6th G&C Lowry 1611

Larne & District: (9/191) 1st A S McNaghten 1703; 2nd A S McNaghten 1671; 3rd T. Rodgers 1669; 4th T. Rodgers 1667; 5th G K & I Moxham 1666; 6th D&P Harvey 1662

Ligoniel & District: (12/222) 1st Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1678; 2nd Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1675; 3rd Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1672; 4th Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1662; 5th W. O’Boyle 1654; 6th C. McCormick 1648

East Antrim Amalgamation

Corrin (Gold Ring) YB

24/8/25

To date, a turbulent yb season arrived at Corrin for the gold ring race. Ripping in to take the red card is Carrick social stalwart George Robinson.

The gold ring result is as follows (amended): 1st A&T Agnew 1648 £ 185; 2nd G McKenna 1620.39 £111; 3rd D&J Campbell 1591.5 £74

East Antrim Amalgamation Result

1st G. Robinson 1718 20 Points; 2nd A S McNaghten 1703 19 Points; 3rd J. Dawson & Son 1683 19 Points; 4th D&J Campbell 1677 18 Points; 5th J. Dawson & Son 1677 17 Points; 6th A&T Agnew 1674 16 Points; 7th A S McNaghten 1671 15 Points; 8th T. Rodgers 1669 14 Points; 9th Higginson & Fasciola 1668 13 Points; 10th Higginson & Fasciola 1667 12 Points; 11th T. Rodgers 1666 11 Points; 12th G K & I Moxham 1662 10 Points; 13th D&P Harvey 1662 9 Points; 14th A&T Agnew 1661 8 Points; 15th T. Rodgers 1660 7 Points; 16th D&J Campbell 1657 6 Points; 17th D&J Campbell 1657 Points; 18th D&J Campbell 1657 3 Points; 19th D&J Campbell 1657 2 Points; 20th T. Rodgers 1657 1 Points

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (51/1,055) from Corrin was O&M Monaghan of Colin H.P.S. A top performance gaining a top finish in their club (136 Birds) carrying into the Section placings in winning 1st Section D (1,055 Birds) and overall in the N.I.P.A. won a great prize in 7th Open (7,902 Birds).

SECTION D REPORT – 5 Bird

The Winner of Section D (23/110) from Corrin 5 Bird was J. Gregory & Sons of Colin H.P.S. The Gregorys had great overall performance from both races ultimately winning 1st Section D (110 Birds) and overall in the N.I.P.A. had a fantastic result in finishing 2nd Open (609 Birds).

Colin H.P.S: (5/136) 1st O&M Monaghan 1717; 2nd J. Gregory & Sons 1717; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1675; 4th J. Gregory & Sons 1672; 5th S. Finn 1656; 6th J. Gregory & Sons 1656

Derriaghy: (4/118) 1st K. Johnston 1657; 2nd D. Johnston 1650; 3rd K. Johnston 1633; 4th K. Johnston 1632; 5th K. Johnston 1632; 6th K. Johnston 1622

Dromara H.P.S: (8/112) 1st N. Edgar & Son 1665; 2nd M. Russell 1658; 3rd N. Edgar & Son 1631; 4th Mr&Mrs S. McAllister 1602; 5th M. Russell 1602; 6th N. Edgar & Son 1594

Dromore H.P.S: (3/112) 1st H. McAvoy 1637; 2nd S. Wilson & Son 1635; 3rd H. McAvoy 1624; 4th H. McAvoy 1594; 5th H. McAvoy 1575; 6th H. McAvoy 1562

Glen H.P.S: (1/) 1st J&D Braniff 1720; 2nd J&D Braniff 1685; 3rd J&D Braniff 1684; 4th J&D Braniff 1678; 5th J&D Braniff 1677; 6th J&D Braniff 1665

Glenavy & District: (3/101) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1687; 2nd G&S Owens 1675; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1637; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1636; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1633; 6th I. Gibb & Sons 1631

Harmony H.P.S: (2/55) 1st J. Turner 1596; 2nd J. Turner 1586; 3rd J. Turner 1570; 4th J. Turner 1562; 5th J. Turner 1556; 6th J. Turner 1544

Hillsborough & Maze: (5/222) 1st I. Rollins & Son 1680; 2nd J. Kelly & Sons 1674; 3rd I. Rollins & Son 1671; 4th G. Marsden 1668; 5th G. Marsden 1667; 6th G. Marsden 1667

Lisburn & District: (18/217) 1st S&W English 1659; 2nd S&W English 1650; 3rd R. Topping & Son 1629; 4th R. Topping & Son 1627; 5th L. Magee & Son 1627; 6th R. Topping & Son 1627

South Belfast H.P.S: (2/9) 1st R. Kenna 1587; 2nd M. Fleming 1568; 3rd M. Fleming 1536; 4th R. Kenna 1516

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity R.P.C: (4/96) 1st J&L Smyth 1693; 2nd J&L Smyth 1693; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1656; 4th J&L Smyth 1653; 5th J&L Smyth 1652; 6th P&K McCarthy 1626

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (22/377) from Corrin was Lambert & Stewart of Bangor R.P.C. The top flying partnership wins their Club (88 Birds) and also takes home another Section F win for the year (377 birds) and overall in the N.I.P.A. Open placings won 227th Open from Corrin (10,038 Birds) from Cliff.

This hen’s pedigree is studded with open & section winners and bred Ivor a blue cock who was 1st Club, 1st Section Grenagh. He also bred ‘Little Meg’ this hen is from a Dtr of ‘JK2’ Stefan Lambrechts hen.

SECTION F REPORT – 5 Bird

The Winner of Section F (5/25) from Corrin 5 Bird was W. Leckey of Ards H.P.S. Billy takes home another Section F Win for his efforts (25 birds).

Ards: (6/77) 1st W. Leckey 1567; 2nd A. Adair 1542; 3rd W. Leckey 1524; 4th A. Adair 1483; 5th W. Leckey 1483; 6th W. Leckey 1474

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (4/88) 1st Lambert & Stewart 1654; 2nd D. Shaw 1543; 3rd Lambert & Stewart 1535; 4th Lambert & Stewart 1535; 5th Lambert & Stewart 1532; D. Shaw 1525

Cloughey H.P.S: (3/38) 1st Gordon Bros & Sons 1519; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1465; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1461

Comber Central H.P.S: (1/) 1st D. McQuade 1381

Corrigs: D/S

Crossgar: D/S

Downpatrick Premier: (5/129) 1st T. Burns 1483; 2nd T&G Black 1474; 3rd S. Milligan & Dtr 1466; 4th T&G Black 1463; 5th T&G Black 1447; 6th F. Black & Son 1430

Killyleagh Central: (4/45) P. Murray 1523; 2nd McComb Bros 1485; 3rd McComb Bros 1476; 4th K. Murray 1459; 5th McComb Bros 1441; 6th P. Murray 1434

Killyleagh & District: D/S

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: D/S

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (26/978) from Corrin & Corrin 5 Bird (14/70) was S. Ogle of Drumnavady H.P.S. Sammy does the double from Fermoy winning Section G from both Races with the same bird in the N.I.P.A. Open placings won 41st NIPA Open (10,038 Birds) This Bird also won the Section from last week’s race from Fermoy.

Ballyholland: (/) 1st C. O’Hare & Dtr 1607; 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1606; 3rd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1606; 4th E&B McAteer 1577; 5th G. Murphy 1575

Banbridge H.P.S: (4/90) 1st R. Carson & Son 1680; 2nd R. Carson & Son 1672; 3rd R. Carson & Son 1672; 4th M. Conlon & Son 1638; 5th R. Carson & Son 1610; 6th R. Carson & Son 1610

Drumnavady: (9/272) 1st S. Ogle 1711; 2nd S. Ogle 1711; 3rd W. McDowell & Son 1703; 4th W. McDowell & Son 1703; 5th W. McDowell & Son 1701; 6th S. Ogle 1694

Millvale: (2/71) 1st N. Murtagh 1621; 2nd N. Murtagh 1620; 3rd N. Murtagh 1614; 4th N. Murtagh 1602; 5th N. Murtagh 1602; 6th N. Murtagh 1589

Newry City: (4/185) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1703; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1703; 3rd Thompson & Lunn 1681; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1659; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1640; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1637

Newry & District: (9/445) 1st Mark Maguire & Son 1676; 2nd John J McCabe 1674; 3rd J F McCabe & Son 1667; 4th J F McCabe & Son 1667; 5th J F McCabe & Son 1664; 6th J F McCabe & Son 1635

2 . Ian Gibb & Sons Winners of Glenavy & District H.P.S.jpeg Ian Gibb & Sons Winners of Glenavy & District H.P.S Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . N. Edgar & Sons Dromara Winners.jpeg N. Edgar & Sons Dromara Winners Photo: freelance Photo Sales