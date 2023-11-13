NIPA Ladies Night at the Ballymac

​The NIPA Ladies Night was hosted at Ballymac Hotel.

NIPA Ladies Night this year was held for the first time in the Ballymac Hotel Dundrod, Friday 11th November. The members and guests were welcomed by the Chairman Pat McLaughlin from the Maiden City RPS in Derry. He introduced the guests including from the RPRA (Irish Region), President Sam Briggs, Chairman Cormac O’Hare and Secretary Noel Higginson and main sponsors Frazer Animal Feeds from Banbridge and Beattie’s Bird & Pet Foods from Tandragee. They were joined by the NIPA officials President Paddy Murray, Secretary Fred Russell, and Assistant Secretary Joey Vage. Before the meal of Roast Beef Samuel Briggs said grace and then followed the long presentation of awards. The awards were presented by President Paddy Murray and Diane from Frazer Animal Feeds.

Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of Racing Pigeon Societies

Old Bird Trophy Winners 2023:

Mulgrew Family Cup – Tullamore - R Witherow Limavady Vel 1784

G. F. Whiteside Cup – 1st Roscrea - O Markey Ballyholland Vel 1506

Gilmour & Beattie Cup –2nd Roscrea - J Greenaway Hills & Maze Vel 1618

S. Calvert Cup - 1st Fermoy A Mitchell Amelia Earhart Vel 1968

McIlwaine Cup – 2nd Fermoy - D Mullen Strabane Vel 1688

R Harkness Cup – Pilmore Beach- J J McCabe Millvale Vel. 1282

Simpson Cup – 1st Talbenny – C McArdle & Sons Newry City Vel 1439

Ledlie Cup - 2nd Talbenny ¬ R Williamson Bondhill Vel 1503

NIPA Cup - 3rd Fermoy- D Booth Mourne & Dist Vel 1451

Vint Cup – Bude - T Creighton & Son Carrick Vel 1419

McCrory Cup – Penzance – G & A Campbell Armagh Vel 1348

NIPA Cup¬ 4th Fermoy – J Graham Monaghan Vel 1557

Young Bird Trophy Winners 2023:

Frazers Animal Feeds Cup – 1st Kilbeggan O Markey Ballyholland Vel 1431

Frazers Animal Feeds Cup—2nd Kilbeggan B Morgan |Coalisland Vel 2000

H A Montgomery Cup – Tullamore- O Markey Ballyholland Vel 1635

B Hunter Cup _ 1st Roscrea – N Weir Loughgall Vel 2118

W. V. Troughton Cup –2nd Roscrea N Weir Loughgall Vel 2236

S. Inglis Cup – 1st Fermoy – J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist Vel 1389

J. P. O’Hagan (Tyres) Cup – 3rd Roscrea G & S Smith – Cookstown Vel 1642

S. Montgomery Cup –2nd Fermoy- W Chambers Newry & Dist Vel 1612

Average Trophy winners 2023:

McCluggage Cup – Best average in all channel races including Nationals –

D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1182

Scania Cup – Best average Old Bird National & Classic races won by D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1009

Major Lewis Cup – Best average in all races England and Wales won by D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1345

Surgenor Cup – Best average 2nd Talbenny, Bude and Penzance won by D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1317

Harper Cup – Best average Old Bird and Young Bird channel Nationals won by D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1041

Devine Memorial Trophy – Best two bird average Old Bird National won by Jeff McMaw Carrick Social Vel 1013

K Wilkinson Cup Best Average Penzance Classic& Skibbereen OB Nat section B & C won by D & J Armstrong Carrick Vel 1342

Dickson Cup – Best average Bude and Fermoy Young Bird won by J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist Vel 1313

Erwin Trophy – Best average all National and Classic races won by D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1186

B. Fox Cup – Highest position obtained by any N.I.P.A. official, committee member or club delegate in Old Bird National race won by C O`Hare & Dtr Ballyholland Vel 1022

W. E. Diamond Cup – Best average Dale & Rosscarbery Young Bird Nationals won by D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1192

Agar Cup – First yearling in Old Bird Classic race won by D Booth Mourne & District Vel 1343

Waring Trophy – Best average in all National races won by D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1179

New North Trophy – Best average Penzance Old Bird and Dale Young Bird National won by D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1345

Halliday Cup- Best Average O B Inland Nat & OB & YB Channel Nat won by D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1087

O`Roory Hill Stud Trophy – Best average O B & YB Roscarberry Nationals won by D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1190

Section Trophy Winners 2023:

Section “A” H. Devine Cup – St Malo, S McFlynn Castledawson Vel 1033

Section “B” Leslie Mairs Memorial Cup – St Malo, W Blair Ballymoney Vel 723

Section “C” J Campbell Memorial Cup- St Malo, J C Reid Ballycarry Vel 1027

Section “D” H. McVeigh Cup – St. Malo, S & W English Lisburn Vel 528

Section “E” E. & J. McCambley Cup – St Malo, G & S McMullan Drumnavaddy Vel. 965

Section “F” A. Brown & Family Cup – St Malo, C McManus Corrigs Vel 983

Section “G” Norman Girvan Memorial Cup – St. Malo, C O`Hare & Dtr Ballyholland Vel 1022

Section “H” Kieran Reid Memorial Cup - St Malo, G McCauley Strabane Vel 532

Section “E” E. & J. McCambley Cup -1st Talbenny, R Calvin & Dtr Loughgall Vel 1432

Section “E” E. & J. McCambley Cup –2nd Talbenny, R Williamson Bondhill Vel 1503

Section “E” E. & J. McCambley Cup – Bude, Larkin Bros Meadows Vel 1318

Section “E” E. & J. McCambley Cup – Penzance, G & A Campbell Armagh Vel 1348

John Bingo Orme Memorial Trophy 1st Section F Old Bird Inland National,

McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar Vel 1361

N.I.P.A. Old Bird Inland Section Fanciers of the Year 2023: Section A – S Diamond Coleraine Premier Vel 1468, Section B – S & N Maginty Muckamore Vel 1458, Section C – J & D Braniff Glen Vel 1482, Section D – I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze Vel 1483, Section E – D C & P McArdle Armagh Vel 1498, Section F – R Moore & Son Bangor Vel 1434, Section G – J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist Vel 1495, Section H – D Booth Mourne & Dist Vel 1441

N.I.P.A. Old Bird Channel Section Fanciers of the Year 2023: Section A¬ P O`Connor Coleraine Premier Vel 1136, Section B ¬ Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey Vel 928, Section C ¬ J McMaw Carrick Vel 1059, Section D ¬ S & W English Lisburn Vel 839, Section E ¬ D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1157, Section F ¬ Burgess & Brennan Bangor Vel 771, Section G ¬ R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 860, Section H ¬ No Valid Claim

N.I.P.A. Young Bird Section Fanciers of the Year 2023: Section A – S Diamond Coleraine Prem Vel 1412, Section B – S & N Maginty Muckamore Vel 1411, Section C – J & D Branniff Glen Vel 1449, Section D – J. Greenaway Hills & Maze Vel 1439, Section E - D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1455, Section F – Lambert & Stewart Bangor Vel 1283, Section G – R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1423, Section H – No Claim

NIPA Section Cham- H Cubitt Rasharkin & Dist - Dk Cheq Cock GB22D-00411 Section C - J & D Braniff Glen - Slate Cock GB22B-76813, Section D J & L Smyth Trinity RPC - Dk Cheq Hen IHU22N-13629, Section E - D Calvin Bondhill - Mealy Cock GB22B-29709, Section F - Burgess & Brennan Bangor - Blue Cheq Cock IHU22N-03627, Section G- R Williamson Newry & Dist - Blue Cock GB22D-71526, Section H - K Armstrong Omagh & Dist - Blue Cock GB20R-01757

NIPA Champion Old Bird Overall 2023 – (J Moreland Memorial Trophy) won by J & D Braniff Glen Slate Cock GB22B-76813

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird 2023: Section A – B Morgan Coalisland & District – Blue Cock GB23A-86732, Section B – S & N Maginty Muckamore – Blue Pied Hen GB23X-15916, Section C – Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel – Blue Hen IHU23S-071020, Section D – O & M Monaghan Colin – Blue Cock GB23C-27697, Section E – D Calvin Bondhill – Blue Pied GB23Z-16240, Section F – Lambert & Stewart Bangor – Blue Cock – IHU23N-10347, Section G – O Markey Ballyholland – Blue Cock GB23B-19672, Section H – D Booth Mourne & Dist – Dark Cheq Cock GB23D-61890

NIPA Champion Young Bird Overall – The Irish Region Trophy won by B Morgan, Coalisland & District Blue Cock GB23A-86732

NIPA Young Fancier of the Year 2023: B Fletcher & Son Cup won by Chloe Chambers of Newry & Dist.

Runner-up Young Fancier of the Year 2023 – H T & J Larkin of The Meadows.

National and Classic Winners 2023:

B. Fletcher & Son Cup – Skibbereen Old Bird Inland National – D C & P McArdle Armagh Vel 1398

Stena Trophy – Fermoy Five Bird O.B. Championship – G & A Campbell Armagh Vel 1449

J. H. O’Neill Cup – Penzance Classic – G & A Campbell Armagh Vel 1348

News of the World -- McComb Cup -- Pigeon Portal.com Cup – L Boyle Trophy St. Malo Old Bird National won by S McFlynn Castledawson Vel 1033

D. McNeilly Cup – Runner-up St. Malo Old Bird National – J C Reid Ballycarry & Dist Vel 1027

McKeown Cup – S Thompson Mem Trophy ¬ Dale Young Bird National – P Calvin & Daughter Loughgall Vel 1420

H. McVeigh Cup – R Reid Mem Trophy - Skibbereen Young Bird National –S Delaney Dromore Vel 1064

Northern Bank Cup – Yearling National Fermoy – J Hutchinson & Son Ballymoney Vel 1625

Northern Bank Cup – Yearling National Fermoy B O S – J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist Vel 1611

Volvo – Fermoy 5 Bird Y.B. Championship – Spence Bros Lisburn Vel 1235.

Gold Awards 2023 - Winning a Gold Medal & Gold Diploma - (4 Times OB Nat France):

G & C Topley Laurelvale - Blue Cheq Hen `Honeysuckle` GB18 L-13121

2020 - St Malo 111th Open 64th Section E Vel 1496

2021 - St Malo 19th Open 5th Section E Vel 686

2022 - St Malo 35th Open 14th Section E Vel 584

2023 - St Malo 38th Open 18th Section E Vel 584

Silver Awards 2023 - (3 Times OB Nat France):

J Robinson Edgarstown - Blue Hen `Bobbys Girl ` GB17 E-23194

2021 - St Malo 29th Open 9th. Section E Vel 606

2022 - St Malo 61st Open 26th Section E Vel 310

2023 - St Malo 60th Open 25th Section E Vel 465

A C & T Tweed Rasharkin - Dark w/f Hen GB 19R-09182

2021 - St Malo 43rd Open 5th Section B Vel 578

2022 - St Malo 71st Open 7th Section B Vel 280

2023 - St Malo 30th Open 3rd Section B Vel 625

Bronze Awards 2023 - (Twice OB Nat France):

D Calvin Bondhill - Cheq Hen GB19B-13596

2022 - St Malo 21st Open 7th Section E Vel 657

2023 - St Malo 11th Open 3rd Section E Vel 904

R Corey Coalisland & Dist - Cheq Cock GB20C-12302

2022 - St Malo 59th Open 3rd Section A Vel 327

2023 - St Malo 18th Open 3rd Section A Vel 701

Dowey Bros Laurelvale - Blue Pied Cock GB20L-23884

2022 - St Malo 45th Open 20th Section E Vel 513

2023 - St Malo 65th Open 27th Section E Vel 444

J Serplus Laurelvale - Blue Cheq Pied Hen GB19L-18562

2022 - St Malo 30th Open Vel 597

2023 - St Malo 79th Open 34th Section E Vel 312

S & N Lester Laurelvale - Cheq Cock GB19L-19215

2021 - St Malo 36th Open 13th Section E Vel 593

2023 - St Malo 82nd Open 37th Section E Vel 279

J McConaghie Ballymoney - Blue Cheq Cock GB18B-22674

2022 - St Malo 56th Open 2nd Section A Vel 377

2023 - St Malo 50th Open 6th Section A Vel 507

W Neill Annaghmore - Blue Cock GB20A-26320

2021 St Malo 135th Open 44th Section E Vel 340

2023 St Malo 64th Open 26th Section E Vel 446

