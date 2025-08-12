Team Parke Windsor Social winners Roscrea, also 1st in Coleraine Triangle.placeholder image
Team Parke Windsor Social winners Roscrea, also 1st in Coleraine Triangle.

NIPA Open success for Gilbert & Wayne McBride

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Aug 2025, 09:38 BST
The third race of the NIPA Young Bird Programme, saw a fleet of transporters belonging to the Mighty NIPA descend on one of the oldest towns in Southern Ireland, namely Roscrea.

Like last year the convoy off 14,578 pigeons sent by 424 members were liberated early in a Southwest Wind. Topping the Mighty NIPA this week also finishing runner-up are the Drumnavaddy father and son team of Gilbert & Wayne McBride, who finish 1st and 2 nd Section G and 1st and 2nd Open NIPA.

NIPA Race/Date - 1st Roscrea Y/Birds flown Sat 2nd August 2025 Liberated at 9.00amin a S/W Wind.

NIPA Open Result 1st Roscrea Y/Birds 424 members sent 14,578 pigeons. 1st (1G) Gilbert McBride & Son, Drumnavaddy 1697, 2nd (2G) Gilbert McBride & Son 1695, 3 rd (1E) J & E Calvin, Annaghmore 1692, 4 th (3G) S Ogle, Drumnavaddy 1689, 5 th (1D) John Turner, Harmony 1685, 6 th (2E) Rafferty & Toman, Gilford & District 1684, 7th (1C) Knocker & Bill, Muckamore 1684, 8th (3E) Rafferty & Toman 1684, 9th (4E) J & E Calvin 1681, 10th (2D) John Turner 1681, 11th (4G) Mark Maguire & Son, Newry & District 1678, 12th (5E) A Feeney & Son, Gilford & District 1676, 13th (6E) G Calvin & Son, Annaghmore 1675, 14th (7E) C, J & B Ferris, Lurgan Social 1674, 15th (8E) J Douglas & Son, Lurgan Social 1673, 16th (9E) J Douglas & Son 1672, 17th (10E) J H Muldrew & McMurray, Laurelvale 1671, 18th (11E) C, J & B Ferris 1671, 19th (12E) Davy Calvin, Bondhill Social 1662, 20th (13E) Richard McCracken, Edgarstown 1660.

NIPA Section A Result 1st Roscrea Y/Birds 38 members sent 1,196 pigeons – 1st B McLernon, Coalisland & District 1630; 2nd J Hanson, Coleraine Premier 1578; 3rd Lee Smyth, Meadows 1578, 4th & 5th J Hanson 1577, 1577, 6th L Hanson, Coleraine Premier 1577, 7th Siobhan McLaughlin, Meadows 1574, 8th & 9th D Carolan, Coalisland & District 1573, 1573, 10th P McGirr, Coalisland & District 1569.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – 11/308 1st B McLernon 1630, 2nd & 3rd D Carolan 1573, 1573, 4th P McGirr 1569, 5th S Hughes 1536, 6th G Quinn 1516.

Coleraine Premier HPS – 13/535 1st, 2nd & 3rd J Hanson 1578, 1577, 1577, 4th L Hanson 1577, 5th T & J McDonald 1568, 6th B & D Coyle 1566.

Cookstown Social – 5/117 1st & 2nd G & S Smith 1556, 1530, 3rd K Morton & Son 1500, 4th G & S Smith 1473, 5th K Morton & Son 1467, 6th J Campbell & Son 1465.

Dungannon & District – 4/44 1st W Lecky 1454, 2nd & 3rd J & J Sampson 1424, 1368, 4th B Loughran 1340, 5th J & J Sampson 1303, 6th W Lecky 1265.

Windsor Social – 6/204 1st & 2nd R & J Parke 1629, 1622, 3rd Kenny Glass 1566, 4th & 5th R & J Parke 1553, 1532, 6th Kenny Glass 1528.

NIPA Section B Result 1 st Roscrea Y/Birds 72 members sent 2,397 pigeons – 1st J Smyth & Son, Ahoghill 1657; 2nd Young & McManus & Sons, Ahoghill 1645; 3rd D & H Stuart, Ballymoney 1640; 4th & 5th Sefton Thompson, Crumlin & District 1638, 1638; 6th M Graham, Ballymena & District 1636; 7th Mr John Harkness, Crumlin & District 1631; 8th R & J Parke, Windsor Social 1629; 9th Alan Darragh, Cullybackey 1626; 10th R & J Parke 1622.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club – 5/170 1st J Smyth & Son 1657, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Young, McManus & Sons 1645, 1606, 1590, 5th & 6th J Smyth & Son 1585, 1568.

Ballymoney HPS – 8/243 1st D & H Stuart 1640, 2nd D Dixon 1597, 3rd J Connolly 1596, 4th D Dixon 1585, 5th & 6th C & M McCook 1567, 1546.

Ballymoney West Combine –

Broughshane & District – 4/58 1st & 2nd T & M Morrow 1592, 1578, 3rd J Getty 1517, 4th & 5th A Purvis 1509, 1475, 6th M Neilly 1473.

Ballymena & District HPS – 7/220 1st & 2nd M Graham 1636, 1614, 3rd T Johnston & Son 1607, 4th & 5th K & K Kernohan & Sons 1606, 1588, 6th J Eagleson & Sons 1583.

Cullybackey HPS – 12/407 1st Alan Darragh 1626, 2nd Rock & Moore 1598, 3rd & 4th Gary Gibson 1589, 1567, 5th J & J Greer 1562, 6th G Gibson 1559.

Crumlin & District – 6/175 1st & 2nd Sefton Thompson 1638, 1638, 3rd Mr J Harkness 1631, 4th & 5th Sefton Thompson 1612, 1584, 6th R & S Hope 1577.

Kells & District HPS – 4/103 1st A Barkley & Son 1608, 2nd Surgenor Bros 1602, 3rd A Barkley & Son 1598, 4th Surgenor Bros 1571, 5th & 6th A Barkley & Son 1529, 1526.

Muckamore HPS – 7/273 1st, 2nd & 3rd Knocker & Bill 1684, 1630, 1610, 4 th & 5 th S & J Bones 1606, 1605, 6th Knocker & Bill 1598.

Randalstown HPS – 5/144 1st Stewart Bros 1541, 2nd N Percy & Son 1536, 3rd J Millar 1501, 4th Stewart Bros 1478, 5th N Percy & Son 1464, 6th J Millar 1439.

Rasharkin & District HPS – 5/140 1st J & M Milliken 1548, 2nd W McFetridge 1542, 3rd & 4th Harold Cubitt 1531, 1531, 5th W McFetridge 1513, 6th Steele & McNeill 1491.

NIPA Section E Result 1st Roscrea Y/Birds 103 members sent 3,963 pigeons – 1st J & E Calvin, Annaghmore 1692; 2nd & 3rd Rafferty & Toman, Gilford & District 1684, 1684; 4th J E Calvin 1681; 5th A Feeney & Son, Gilford & District 1676; 6th G Calvin & Son, Annaghmore 1675; 7th C, J & B Ferris, Lurgan Social 1674; 8th & 9th J Douglas & Son, Lurgan Social 1673, 1672; 10th J H Muldrew & McMurray, Laurelvale 1671.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – 10/342 1st & 2nd J & E Calvin 1692, 1681, 3rd G Calvin & Son 1675, 4th R D Calvin 1639, 5th P Boyd 1638, 6th R D Calvin 1623.

Armagh HPS – 12/472 1st R Parkes & Son 1635, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Ian Blair 1616, 1589, 1588, 5th R Parkes & Son 1566, 6th P Duffy 1545.

Beechpark Social – 5/118 1st & 2nd G & P Lavery 1600, 1487, 3rd D Mawhinney & Son 1473, 4th R Bothwell 1465, 5th G & P Lavery 1448, 6th R Bothwell 1445.

Bondhill Social – 5/453 1st Davy Calvin 1662, 2nd, 3rd, 4th S Eglington 1650, 1648, 1641, 5 th & 6th Davy Calvin 1638, 1638.

Edgarstown – 9/452 1st Richard McCracken 1660, 2nd Tommy McClean 1637, 3rd & 4 th David Love 1635, 1626, 5th & 6th Tommy McClean 1559, 1559.

Gilford & District – 9/249 1st & 2nd Rafferty & Toman 1684, 1684, 3rd A Feeney & Son 1676, 4 th, 5 th & 6th Tom Wilson 1607, 1607, 1587. The Rafferty & Toman partnership to the fore this week from Roscrea finishing 2nd & 3rd Section and 6 th & 8th Open NIPA against 14,578 pigeons.

Laurelvale – 6/192 1st & 2nd J H Muldrew & McMurray 1671, 1639, 3rd M Milligan & Son 1571, 4th G &C Topley 1570, 5th A Craig 1545, 6th G & C Topley 1530.

Loughgall – 7/306 1 st, 2nd & 3rd Sam Corrigan 1594, 1511, 1510, 4th & 5th D & C & P McArdle 1510, 1507, 6th William Corrigan 1496.

Lurgan Social – 21/706 1st C J & B Ferris 1674, 2nd & 3rd J Douglas & Son 1673, 1672, 4th C J & B Ferris 1671, 5th Ted Murphy 1643, 6th Rodney Adamson 1636.

Monaghan HPS – 5/188 1st Keith Allister 1546, 2nd Richard Mulligan 1512, 3rd Brendan Corley 1502, 4th, 5th & 6th Richard Mulligan 1485, 1448, 1447.

Portadown & Drumcree – 6/230 1st J Sterritt 1623, 2nd B Creaney 1622, 3rd J Whitten & Son 1605, 4th J Sterritt 1602, 5th & 6th J Whitten & Son 1554, 1526.

Meadows – 7/305 1st Alan Larkin & Sons 1621, 2nd Larkin Bros 1587, 3rd Lee Smyth 1578, 4th Siobhan McLaughlin 1574, 5th Geoff Douglas 1566, 6th Siobhan McLaughlin1562.

NIPA Open/Section H Result 1st Roscrea Y/Birds 46 members sent 951 pigeons,

liberated at 8.30am in a S/W Wind – 1st Davy Booth, Mourne & District 1470; 2nd R McMonagle, Maiden City 1461; 3rd N Murray, Londonderry 1449; 4th Noel McConnell, Strabane & District 1445; 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th P Hegarty, Derry & District 1445, 1445, 1445, 1445; 9th Barry Hart, Foyle 1444; 10th Pat McLaughlin, Maiden City 1443; 11th, 12th & 13th D Canning, Derry & District 1442, 1442, 1442; 14th J & G Ramsey, Derry & District 1442; 15th D Canning 1442; 16th, 17th, 18th Pat McLaughlin 1442, 1441, 1439; 19th & 20th F Patterson, Strabane & District 1439, 1439;

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart – 1 st Noel & Ciara Doherty 1402;

Derry & District – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th P Hegarty 1445, 1445, 1445, 1445, 5th & 6th D Canning 1442, 1442.

Foyle RPS – 1st Barry Hart 1444, 2nd John Coyle 1429, 3rd Paul Maxwell Jnr 1421, 4th Billy Page 1395.

Limavady – 1st Robin McIlmoyle 1408, 2nd Glen Duddy 1407.

Londonderry RPS – 1st N Murray 1449.

Maiden City – 1st R McMonagle 1461, 2nd, 3rd , 4th, 5th & 6th Pat McLaughlin 1443, 1442, 1441, 1439, 1439.

Mourne & District HPS – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Davie Booth 1470, 1423, 1423, 1422, 1400.

Strabane & District Inv RPC – 1 st Noel McConnell 1445, 2nd, 3rd, 4th F Patterson 1439,1439, 1419, 5th Noel McConnell 1416, 6th Mr J White 1400.

Feds & Combines 1st Roscrea

Coleraine Triangle 1st Roscrea – R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1629, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1622, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1578, J Hanson 1577, J Hanson 1577, J Hanson 1577, L Hanson Coleraine Prem 1577, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1568, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1566, Kenny Glass Windsor Soc 1566, B & D Coyle 1554, R & J Parke 1553, R & J Parke 1532, Kenny Glass 1528, R & J Parke 1525, R & J Parke 1524, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1523, B & D Coyle 1523, J Hanson 1518, A McDonnell 1516, A McDonnell 1516, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1503, J Hanson 1501, L Hanson 1496, J Smolinski Coleraine Prem 1492, Mervyn Simpson Windsor Soc 1491, A McDonnell 1490, B & D Coyle 1485, L Hanson 1477, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1476, S Diamond 1467, R McAlary 1466.

Cit of Derry Federation 1st Roscrea 27/479 – Birds Liberated at 8.30am in a Lt SW wind –

R McMonagle Maiden City 1461, N Murray Londonderry 1449, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1445, 1445, 1445, 1445, B Hart Foyle 1444, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1443, D Canning Derry & Dist 1442, 1442, 1442, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1442, D Canning 1442, P McLaughlin 1442, 1441, 1439, P McLaughlin 1439, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1438, 1438, 1438, R McMonagle 1437, M McGrath 1437, R Lyle Maiden City 1432, R McMonagle 1432, M McGrath 1431, R McBride Derry & Dist 1430, 1430, 1429, John Kyle Foyle 1429, R McBride 1428, 1427, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1421, M Harkin Derry & Dist 1420, N & C Doherty Amelia Earhart 1402, Billy Page Foyle 1395.

Foyle Valley Combine tion 1st Roscrea – Birds Liberated at 8.30am in a Lt SW wind – R McMonagle Maiden City 1461, N Murray Londonderry 1449, Noel McConnell Strabane 1445, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1445, 1445, 1445, 1445, B Hart Foyle 1444, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1443, D Canning Derry & Dist 1442m 1442m 1442m S & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1442m D Canning 1442, P McLaughlin 1442, 1441m 1439, F Patterson Strabane 1439, F Patterson Strabane 1439, P McLaughlin 1439, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1438, 1438, 1438, R McMonagle 1437, M McGrath 1437, R Lyle Maiden City 1432, R McMonagle 1432, M McGrath 1431, R McBride Derry & Dist 1430, 1430, 1429, John Klle Foyle 1429, R McBride 1428, 1427, P MaxwellJnr Foyle 1421, M Harkin Derry & Dist 1420, F Patterson Strabane 1419, Noel McConnell Strabane 1416, N & C Doherty Amelia Earhart 1402, J White Strabane 1400, J White Strabane 1399, J White Strabane 1399, Billy Page Foyle 1395.

Mid Antrim Combine - NIPA Roscrea 02/08/25

Mid Antrim Combine - Roscrea 44/1341 -

J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1657, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1645, M Graham Ballymena 1636, A Darragh Cullybackey 1626, M Graham Ballymena 1614, A Barkley & Son Kells 1608, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1607, K & K Kernohan & Son Ballymena 1606, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1606, Surgenor Bros Kells 1602, A Barkley & Son Kells 1598, Rock & Moore Cullybackey 1598, D Dixon Rasharkin 1597, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1592, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1590, G Gibson Cullybackey 1589, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1588, D Dixon Rasharkin 1585, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1585, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1583, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1582, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1578, Surgenor Bros Kells 1571, R Service & Son Ballymena 1569, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1569, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1568, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1568, G Gibson Cullybackey 1567, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1566, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1566, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1562, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1562, G Gibson Cullybackey 1559, R Service & Son Ballymena 1559, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1556, G Gibson Cullybackey 1553, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1551, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1550, J Whyte Ahoghill 1548, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1548.

Young Bird Knock Out-

J EAGLESON & SONS 1583 v G & A Eagleson 1538

A PURVIS 1509 v J & K Balmer 1370

Surgenor Bros 1602 v T JOHNSTON & SON 1607

H CUBITT 1531 v S & N Doherty 1394

Gregg Bros 1407 v N PERCY & SON 1536

M Neilly 1473 v W McFETRIDGE 1542

H Turkington 1518 v ROCK & MOORE 1598

J Millar 1501 v A DARRAGH 1626

Blair & Rankin 1582 v J SMYTH & SON 1657

J & J GREER 1562 v Mr & Mrs Robinson 1479

W Livingstone 1356 v T & M MORROW 1592

G GIBSON 1589 v Stewart Bros 1541

A Barkley & Son 1608 v YOUNG & McMANUS & SONS 1645

S JOHNSTON & SON 1551 v F Barkley 1472

K & K KERNOHAN & SONS 1606 v R Service & Son 1569

D DIXON 1597 v J Getty 1517.

Young Bird Points - Week 3 Roscrea

Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 119, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 103, D Dixon Rasharkin 84, A Darragh Cullybackey 82, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 65.

Young Bird Points - Club Shield

Ballymena & Dist 18, Ahoghill 17, Cullybackey 16, Rasharkin 12, Broughshane 10, Kells 6, Randalstown 4. Mervyn Eagleson PO Mid Antrim Combine

John & Mark Milliken with their Rasharkin winner from Roscrea.

1. JM Milliken.jpg

John & Mark Milliken with their Rasharkin winner from Roscrea. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Alan Darragh 1st in Cullybackey & 4th Combine Roscrea.

2. Alan Darragh (4).jpg

Alan Darragh 1st in Cullybackey & 4th Combine Roscrea. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Knocker & Bill have won all three races in the competitive Muckamore HPS.

3. Knocker (1).jpg

Knocker & Bill have won all three races in the competitive Muckamore HPS. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Jonny Barkley & Laura Surgenor with their Kells winner from Roscrea.

4. A Barkley & Son Kells.jpg

Jonny Barkley & Laura Surgenor with their Kells winner from Roscrea. Photo: freelance

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice