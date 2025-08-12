NIPA Open success for Gilbert & Wayne McBride

Like last year the convoy off 14,578 pigeons sent by 424 members were liberated early in a Southwest Wind. Topping the Mighty NIPA this week also finishing runner-up are the Drumnavaddy father and son team of Gilbert & Wayne McBride, who finish 1st and 2 nd Section G and 1st and 2nd Open NIPA.
NIPA Race/Date - 1st Roscrea Y/Birds flown Sat 2nd August 2025 Liberated at 9.00amin a S/W Wind.
NIPA Open Result 1st Roscrea Y/Birds 424 members sent 14,578 pigeons. 1st (1G) Gilbert McBride & Son, Drumnavaddy 1697, 2nd (2G) Gilbert McBride & Son 1695, 3 rd (1E) J & E Calvin, Annaghmore 1692, 4 th (3G) S Ogle, Drumnavaddy 1689, 5 th (1D) John Turner, Harmony 1685, 6 th (2E) Rafferty & Toman, Gilford & District 1684, 7th (1C) Knocker & Bill, Muckamore 1684, 8th (3E) Rafferty & Toman 1684, 9th (4E) J & E Calvin 1681, 10th (2D) John Turner 1681, 11th (4G) Mark Maguire & Son, Newry & District 1678, 12th (5E) A Feeney & Son, Gilford & District 1676, 13th (6E) G Calvin & Son, Annaghmore 1675, 14th (7E) C, J & B Ferris, Lurgan Social 1674, 15th (8E) J Douglas & Son, Lurgan Social 1673, 16th (9E) J Douglas & Son 1672, 17th (10E) J H Muldrew & McMurray, Laurelvale 1671, 18th (11E) C, J & B Ferris 1671, 19th (12E) Davy Calvin, Bondhill Social 1662, 20th (13E) Richard McCracken, Edgarstown 1660.
NIPA Section A Result 1st Roscrea Y/Birds 38 members sent 1,196 pigeons – 1st B McLernon, Coalisland & District 1630; 2nd J Hanson, Coleraine Premier 1578; 3rd Lee Smyth, Meadows 1578, 4th & 5th J Hanson 1577, 1577, 6th L Hanson, Coleraine Premier 1577, 7th Siobhan McLaughlin, Meadows 1574, 8th & 9th D Carolan, Coalisland & District 1573, 1573, 10th P McGirr, Coalisland & District 1569.
NIPA Sect A Clubs
Coalisland & District – 11/308 1st B McLernon 1630, 2nd & 3rd D Carolan 1573, 1573, 4th P McGirr 1569, 5th S Hughes 1536, 6th G Quinn 1516.
Coleraine Premier HPS – 13/535 1st, 2nd & 3rd J Hanson 1578, 1577, 1577, 4th L Hanson 1577, 5th T & J McDonald 1568, 6th B & D Coyle 1566.
Cookstown Social – 5/117 1st & 2nd G & S Smith 1556, 1530, 3rd K Morton & Son 1500, 4th G & S Smith 1473, 5th K Morton & Son 1467, 6th J Campbell & Son 1465.
Dungannon & District – 4/44 1st W Lecky 1454, 2nd & 3rd J & J Sampson 1424, 1368, 4th B Loughran 1340, 5th J & J Sampson 1303, 6th W Lecky 1265.
Windsor Social – 6/204 1st & 2nd R & J Parke 1629, 1622, 3rd Kenny Glass 1566, 4th & 5th R & J Parke 1553, 1532, 6th Kenny Glass 1528.
NIPA Section B Result 1 st Roscrea Y/Birds 72 members sent 2,397 pigeons – 1st J Smyth & Son, Ahoghill 1657; 2nd Young & McManus & Sons, Ahoghill 1645; 3rd D & H Stuart, Ballymoney 1640; 4th & 5th Sefton Thompson, Crumlin & District 1638, 1638; 6th M Graham, Ballymena & District 1636; 7th Mr John Harkness, Crumlin & District 1631; 8th R & J Parke, Windsor Social 1629; 9th Alan Darragh, Cullybackey 1626; 10th R & J Parke 1622.
NIPA Sect B Clubs
Ahoghill Flying Club – 5/170 1st J Smyth & Son 1657, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Young, McManus & Sons 1645, 1606, 1590, 5th & 6th J Smyth & Son 1585, 1568.
Ballymoney HPS – 8/243 1st D & H Stuart 1640, 2nd D Dixon 1597, 3rd J Connolly 1596, 4th D Dixon 1585, 5th & 6th C & M McCook 1567, 1546.
Ballymoney West Combine –
Broughshane & District – 4/58 1st & 2nd T & M Morrow 1592, 1578, 3rd J Getty 1517, 4th & 5th A Purvis 1509, 1475, 6th M Neilly 1473.
Ballymena & District HPS – 7/220 1st & 2nd M Graham 1636, 1614, 3rd T Johnston & Son 1607, 4th & 5th K & K Kernohan & Sons 1606, 1588, 6th J Eagleson & Sons 1583.
Cullybackey HPS – 12/407 1st Alan Darragh 1626, 2nd Rock & Moore 1598, 3rd & 4th Gary Gibson 1589, 1567, 5th J & J Greer 1562, 6th G Gibson 1559.
Crumlin & District – 6/175 1st & 2nd Sefton Thompson 1638, 1638, 3rd Mr J Harkness 1631, 4th & 5th Sefton Thompson 1612, 1584, 6th R & S Hope 1577.
Kells & District HPS – 4/103 1st A Barkley & Son 1608, 2nd Surgenor Bros 1602, 3rd A Barkley & Son 1598, 4th Surgenor Bros 1571, 5th & 6th A Barkley & Son 1529, 1526.
Muckamore HPS – 7/273 1st, 2nd & 3rd Knocker & Bill 1684, 1630, 1610, 4 th & 5 th S & J Bones 1606, 1605, 6th Knocker & Bill 1598.
Randalstown HPS – 5/144 1st Stewart Bros 1541, 2nd N Percy & Son 1536, 3rd J Millar 1501, 4th Stewart Bros 1478, 5th N Percy & Son 1464, 6th J Millar 1439.
Rasharkin & District HPS – 5/140 1st J & M Milliken 1548, 2nd W McFetridge 1542, 3rd & 4th Harold Cubitt 1531, 1531, 5th W McFetridge 1513, 6th Steele & McNeill 1491.
NIPA Section E Result 1st Roscrea Y/Birds 103 members sent 3,963 pigeons – 1st J & E Calvin, Annaghmore 1692; 2nd & 3rd Rafferty & Toman, Gilford & District 1684, 1684; 4th J E Calvin 1681; 5th A Feeney & Son, Gilford & District 1676; 6th G Calvin & Son, Annaghmore 1675; 7th C, J & B Ferris, Lurgan Social 1674; 8th & 9th J Douglas & Son, Lurgan Social 1673, 1672; 10th J H Muldrew & McMurray, Laurelvale 1671.
NIPA Sect E Clubs
Annaghmore – 10/342 1st & 2nd J & E Calvin 1692, 1681, 3rd G Calvin & Son 1675, 4th R D Calvin 1639, 5th P Boyd 1638, 6th R D Calvin 1623.
Armagh HPS – 12/472 1st R Parkes & Son 1635, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Ian Blair 1616, 1589, 1588, 5th R Parkes & Son 1566, 6th P Duffy 1545.
Beechpark Social – 5/118 1st & 2nd G & P Lavery 1600, 1487, 3rd D Mawhinney & Son 1473, 4th R Bothwell 1465, 5th G & P Lavery 1448, 6th R Bothwell 1445.
Bondhill Social – 5/453 1st Davy Calvin 1662, 2nd, 3rd, 4th S Eglington 1650, 1648, 1641, 5 th & 6th Davy Calvin 1638, 1638.
Edgarstown – 9/452 1st Richard McCracken 1660, 2nd Tommy McClean 1637, 3rd & 4 th David Love 1635, 1626, 5th & 6th Tommy McClean 1559, 1559.
Gilford & District – 9/249 1st & 2nd Rafferty & Toman 1684, 1684, 3rd A Feeney & Son 1676, 4 th, 5 th & 6th Tom Wilson 1607, 1607, 1587. The Rafferty & Toman partnership to the fore this week from Roscrea finishing 2nd & 3rd Section and 6 th & 8th Open NIPA against 14,578 pigeons.
Laurelvale – 6/192 1st & 2nd J H Muldrew & McMurray 1671, 1639, 3rd M Milligan & Son 1571, 4th G &C Topley 1570, 5th A Craig 1545, 6th G & C Topley 1530.
Loughgall – 7/306 1 st, 2nd & 3rd Sam Corrigan 1594, 1511, 1510, 4th & 5th D & C & P McArdle 1510, 1507, 6th William Corrigan 1496.
Lurgan Social – 21/706 1st C J & B Ferris 1674, 2nd & 3rd J Douglas & Son 1673, 1672, 4th C J & B Ferris 1671, 5th Ted Murphy 1643, 6th Rodney Adamson 1636.
Monaghan HPS – 5/188 1st Keith Allister 1546, 2nd Richard Mulligan 1512, 3rd Brendan Corley 1502, 4th, 5th & 6th Richard Mulligan 1485, 1448, 1447.
Portadown & Drumcree – 6/230 1st J Sterritt 1623, 2nd B Creaney 1622, 3rd J Whitten & Son 1605, 4th J Sterritt 1602, 5th & 6th J Whitten & Son 1554, 1526.
Meadows – 7/305 1st Alan Larkin & Sons 1621, 2nd Larkin Bros 1587, 3rd Lee Smyth 1578, 4th Siobhan McLaughlin 1574, 5th Geoff Douglas 1566, 6th Siobhan McLaughlin1562.
NIPA Open/Section H Result 1st Roscrea Y/Birds 46 members sent 951 pigeons,
liberated at 8.30am in a S/W Wind – 1st Davy Booth, Mourne & District 1470; 2nd R McMonagle, Maiden City 1461; 3rd N Murray, Londonderry 1449; 4th Noel McConnell, Strabane & District 1445; 5th, 6th, 7th & 8th P Hegarty, Derry & District 1445, 1445, 1445, 1445; 9th Barry Hart, Foyle 1444; 10th Pat McLaughlin, Maiden City 1443; 11th, 12th & 13th D Canning, Derry & District 1442, 1442, 1442; 14th J & G Ramsey, Derry & District 1442; 15th D Canning 1442; 16th, 17th, 18th Pat McLaughlin 1442, 1441, 1439; 19th & 20th F Patterson, Strabane & District 1439, 1439;
NIPA Sect H Clubs
Amelia Earhart – 1 st Noel & Ciara Doherty 1402;
Derry & District – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th P Hegarty 1445, 1445, 1445, 1445, 5th & 6th D Canning 1442, 1442.
Foyle RPS – 1st Barry Hart 1444, 2nd John Coyle 1429, 3rd Paul Maxwell Jnr 1421, 4th Billy Page 1395.
Limavady – 1st Robin McIlmoyle 1408, 2nd Glen Duddy 1407.
Londonderry RPS – 1st N Murray 1449.
Maiden City – 1st R McMonagle 1461, 2nd, 3rd , 4th, 5th & 6th Pat McLaughlin 1443, 1442, 1441, 1439, 1439.
Mourne & District HPS – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th Davie Booth 1470, 1423, 1423, 1422, 1400.
Strabane & District Inv RPC – 1 st Noel McConnell 1445, 2nd, 3rd, 4th F Patterson 1439,1439, 1419, 5th Noel McConnell 1416, 6th Mr J White 1400.
Feds & Combines 1st Roscrea
Coleraine Triangle 1st Roscrea – R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1629, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1622, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1578, J Hanson 1577, J Hanson 1577, J Hanson 1577, L Hanson Coleraine Prem 1577, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1568, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1566, Kenny Glass Windsor Soc 1566, B & D Coyle 1554, R & J Parke 1553, R & J Parke 1532, Kenny Glass 1528, R & J Parke 1525, R & J Parke 1524, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1523, B & D Coyle 1523, J Hanson 1518, A McDonnell 1516, A McDonnell 1516, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1503, J Hanson 1501, L Hanson 1496, J Smolinski Coleraine Prem 1492, Mervyn Simpson Windsor Soc 1491, A McDonnell 1490, B & D Coyle 1485, L Hanson 1477, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1476, S Diamond 1467, R McAlary 1466.
Cit of Derry Federation 1st Roscrea 27/479 – Birds Liberated at 8.30am in a Lt SW wind –
R McMonagle Maiden City 1461, N Murray Londonderry 1449, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1445, 1445, 1445, 1445, B Hart Foyle 1444, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1443, D Canning Derry & Dist 1442, 1442, 1442, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1442, D Canning 1442, P McLaughlin 1442, 1441, 1439, P McLaughlin 1439, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1438, 1438, 1438, R McMonagle 1437, M McGrath 1437, R Lyle Maiden City 1432, R McMonagle 1432, M McGrath 1431, R McBride Derry & Dist 1430, 1430, 1429, John Kyle Foyle 1429, R McBride 1428, 1427, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1421, M Harkin Derry & Dist 1420, N & C Doherty Amelia Earhart 1402, Billy Page Foyle 1395.
Foyle Valley Combine tion 1st Roscrea – Birds Liberated at 8.30am in a Lt SW wind – R McMonagle Maiden City 1461, N Murray Londonderry 1449, Noel McConnell Strabane 1445, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1445, 1445, 1445, 1445, B Hart Foyle 1444, P McLaughlin Maiden City 1443, D Canning Derry & Dist 1442m 1442m 1442m S & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1442m D Canning 1442, P McLaughlin 1442, 1441m 1439, F Patterson Strabane 1439, F Patterson Strabane 1439, P McLaughlin 1439, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1438, 1438, 1438, R McMonagle 1437, M McGrath 1437, R Lyle Maiden City 1432, R McMonagle 1432, M McGrath 1431, R McBride Derry & Dist 1430, 1430, 1429, John Klle Foyle 1429, R McBride 1428, 1427, P MaxwellJnr Foyle 1421, M Harkin Derry & Dist 1420, F Patterson Strabane 1419, Noel McConnell Strabane 1416, N & C Doherty Amelia Earhart 1402, J White Strabane 1400, J White Strabane 1399, J White Strabane 1399, Billy Page Foyle 1395.
Mid Antrim Combine - NIPA Roscrea 02/08/25
Mid Antrim Combine - Roscrea 44/1341 -
J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1657, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1645, M Graham Ballymena 1636, A Darragh Cullybackey 1626, M Graham Ballymena 1614, A Barkley & Son Kells 1608, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1607, K & K Kernohan & Son Ballymena 1606, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1606, Surgenor Bros Kells 1602, A Barkley & Son Kells 1598, Rock & Moore Cullybackey 1598, D Dixon Rasharkin 1597, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1592, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1590, G Gibson Cullybackey 1589, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1588, D Dixon Rasharkin 1585, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1585, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1583, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1582, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1578, Surgenor Bros Kells 1571, R Service & Son Ballymena 1569, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1569, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1568, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1568, G Gibson Cullybackey 1567, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1566, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1566, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1562, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1562, G Gibson Cullybackey 1559, R Service & Son Ballymena 1559, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1556, G Gibson Cullybackey 1553, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1551, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1550, J Whyte Ahoghill 1548, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1548.
Young Bird Knock Out-
J EAGLESON & SONS 1583 v G & A Eagleson 1538
A PURVIS 1509 v J & K Balmer 1370
Surgenor Bros 1602 v T JOHNSTON & SON 1607
H CUBITT 1531 v S & N Doherty 1394
Gregg Bros 1407 v N PERCY & SON 1536
M Neilly 1473 v W McFETRIDGE 1542
H Turkington 1518 v ROCK & MOORE 1598
J Millar 1501 v A DARRAGH 1626
Blair & Rankin 1582 v J SMYTH & SON 1657
J & J GREER 1562 v Mr & Mrs Robinson 1479
W Livingstone 1356 v T & M MORROW 1592
G GIBSON 1589 v Stewart Bros 1541
A Barkley & Son 1608 v YOUNG & McMANUS & SONS 1645
S JOHNSTON & SON 1551 v F Barkley 1472
K & K KERNOHAN & SONS 1606 v R Service & Son 1569
D DIXON 1597 v J Getty 1517.
Young Bird Points - Week 3 Roscrea
Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 119, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 103, D Dixon Rasharkin 84, A Darragh Cullybackey 82, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 65.
Young Bird Points - Club Shield
Ballymena & Dist 18, Ahoghill 17, Cullybackey 16, Rasharkin 12, Broughshane 10, Kells 6, Randalstown 4. Mervyn Eagleson PO Mid Antrim Combine