NIPA Open success yet again for Rafferty & Toman

Sunday prevailed as promised and the liberation of 13,836 pigeons were released into a Lt Southwest Wind at 7.45am.

Topping the NIPA flying 135 miles, was the ever-consistent partnership of Rafferty & Toman. Checking back over my own reports, amazingly its 18 years since I visited the Ballynagarrick Road area of Portadown to visit this prize-winning partnership. Two absolute gentlemen Jimmy & Barry are in every way I might add, something that always stuck with me, when I made that visit to the spacious well-maintained lofts and colourful well-developed gardens. I recall them telling me that the lofts/gardens had appeared in the annual BHW Calendar that they used to produce.

Sadly, my time away from doing the press reports (some 16 years), has seen computers which held much of my data and especially photos and phone numbers long since gone. When I hit the search engines on the internet, a lot of the old reports flag up including our own website Pigeonnetwork.com but also where my reports had previously been posted including Elimar Pigeons who have always laid the reports out very well.

The report I hit on was Gold for Rafferty & Toman, 2007 on Elimar some 18 years ago, with winning the Glenavy Gold Ring Race. My contact sorting arrangements for me then and forever now is the former Kings Cup Winner Geoffrey Douglas, one of the best again is Geoffrey, an absolute gentleman. Every time I’ve contacted him over the years for various requests he always went to the ends of the earth to help.

Before I get into the detail of the Open Winner, if you win your Club, Section or better still the NIPA Open get in touch for your due publicity, the more the better. My

phone number is 07921883997, email [email protected].

The Cloughmartin NIPA Open winner now named “Generous” was bred and raced by Jimmy & Barry, now hence my contact all those years ago getting in contact with this multiple Open winning partnership was Geoffrey Douglas. He has been instrumental in suppling some outstanding pigeons to Jimmy & Barry from his legendary Peter Fox (Syndicate Lofts) family, one of the best sources locally for the originals back in that time.

The partners (Jimmy & Barry) were gifted offspring from some of the originals that Geoffrey got from Peter Fox. A couple of youngsters that they got paired together, producing “Magic Jen” winner of the 2020 NIPA Talbenny Y/Bird National. Moving forward “Magic Jen” was paired to a couple of different cocks this year including the “Mario Cock Barren” and the “96” cock who topped the Section from the NIPA Fermoy 5 Bird in 2018 finishing 8th Open overall. This week’s winner from Cloughmartin as you would imagine is steeped in these Syndicate Lofts Bloodlines.

Very well done once again Jimmy & Barry, I will get a catch up at the NIPA dinner. Superb racing and thanks again to Geoffrey Douglas for his help yet again.

NIPA Race/Date 1st Cloughmartin Y/Bird 437 members sent 13,836 birds. Flown 10th August 2025 – Liberated at 7.45am in a Lt S/W Wind.

NIPA Open Result 1st Cloghmartin Y/Birds – 1st Rafferty & Toman, Gilford & District 1548; 2nd Bing & Seat & Dow, Ligoneil & District 1542; 3rd J & J Sampson, Dungannon & District 1528; 4th G McKenna, Eastway 1524; 5th Higginson & Fasciola, Ballyclare & District 1521; 6th Mr & Mrs B McNeilly, Doagh & District 1521; 7th G & K & I Moxham, Larne & District 1519; 8th M Witherspoon, Larne & District 1518; 9th G & K & I Moxham 1518; 10th Ronnie Williamson, Bondhill Social 1516; 11th P Boyd, Annaghmore 1514; 12th Armstrong & McAllistar, Ligoneil & District 1512; 13th W O’Boyle, Ligoneil & District 1511; 14th D McElhone & Daughter, Eastway 1508; 15th Ronnie Williamson 1508; 16th M Witherspoon, 1508; 17th O & M Monaghan, Colin 1506; 18th Rock & Moore, Cullybackey 1506; 19th & 20th Bing & Seat & Dow, Ligoneil & District 1504, 1504.

NIPA Section A Result 1st Cloghmartin Y/Bird 42 sent 1,213 pigeons – 1st J & J Sampson, Dungannon & District 1528; 2nd Jimmy Hanson, Coleraine Premier 1494; 3rd Russell McAlary, Coleraine Premier 1488; 4th & 5th Sean Diamond, Coleraine Premier 1487, 1482; 6th W Donaghey & Son & Grandson, Windsor Social 1482, 7th L Hanson, Coleraine Premier 1476; 8th Siobhan McLaughlin, Meadows 1448; 9th Mr & Miss W & J McClean, Rasharkin & District 1448, 10th J McNeill, Coalisland & District 1428.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District – 13/344 1st J McNeill 1428, 2nd G Quinn 1418, 3rd D Carolan 1393, 4th & 5th G Quinn 1388, 1379, 6th P McElhatton 1379. Coleraine Premier HPS – 16/581 1st Jimmy Hanson 1494, 2nd Russell McAlary 1488, 3rd & 4th Sean Diamond 1487, 1482, 5th L Hanson 1476, 6th Sean Diamond 1423. Jimmy takes top spot today for two in a row. Congratulations Jimmy. Russell, our hard working Secretary is runner up.

Cookstown Social – 3/90 1st G & S Smith 1410, 2nd J Campbell & Son 1384, 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th G & S Smith 1374, 1373, 1373, 1373.

Dungannon & District – 4/35 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th J & J Sampson 1528, 1406, 1365, 1205, 5th & 6th W Lecky 809, 800. What a pigeon for the J & J Sampson team out on its own and wanting home with Section A Success against 1,213 pigeons.

Windsor Social – 5/152 1st R & J Parke 1488, 2nd W Donaghy & Son & Grandson 1482, 3rd, 4th & 5th R & J Parke 1430, 1407, 1371 and 6th Kenny Glass 1361.

NIPA Section B Result 1st Cloghmartin Y/Bird 63 members sent 1,874 pigeons – 1st Rock & Moore, Cullybackey 1506; 2nd J Connolly, Ballymoney 1502; 3rd Sefton Thompson, Crumlin & District 1502; 4th D & H Sturart, Ballymoney 1498; 5th R & J Parke, Windsor Social 1488; 6th A Steele, Muckamore 1481; 7th D & H Stuart 1477; 8th M Graham, Ballymena & District 1476, 9th Sefton Thompson 1473; 10th Danny Dixon, Ballymoney 1468.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club – 5/194 1st Young & McManus & Sons 1460, 2nd J Smyth & Son 1432, 3rd Young & McManus & Sons 1417, 4th J Smyth & Son 1411, 5th & 6th Young & McManus & Sons 1403, 1396.

Ballymoney HPS – 12/360 1st J Donnolly 1502, 2nd & 3rd D & H Stuart 1498, 1477, 4th & 5th Danny Dixon 1468, 1457, 6th J Connolly 1429.

Ballymoney West Combine –

Broughshane & District – 6/77 1st T & M Morrow 1413, 2nd & 3rd M Neilly 1321, 1310, 4th T & M Morrow 1270, 5th J Getty 1206, 6th A Purvis 1196.

Ballymena & District HPS – 7/229 1st Martin Graham 1476, 2nd & 3rd Blair & Rankin 1460, 1459, 4th K & K Kernohan & Sons 1453, 5th S Johnston & Son 1447, 6th K & K Kernohan & Sons 1444.

Cullybackey HPS – 8/259 1st & 2nd Rock & Moore 1506, 1436, 3rd J & J Greer 1432, 4th Gary Gibson 1422, 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1395, 6th Rock & Moore 1370. Red Card this week goes to the Rock & Moore Partnership with a flyer well out in front. Well done to Rock & Moore on winning Cullybackey HPS from an odd and tricky Cloughmartin. Timing their Blue Hen at 10:59:44 to record a velocity of 1506.717. And also taking 2nd place.

Well done to all in result. Weekly Nomination winner G Gibson

Crumlin & District – 5/129 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th Sefton Thompson 1502, 1473, 1456, 1452, 1428 & 1413. Clean sweep for Sefton this week and what a season he is having.

Kells & District HPS – 4/92 1st & 2nd Alan Barkley & Son 1411, 1409, 3rd H Turkington 1385, 4th Alan Barkley & Son 1368, 5th & 6th H Turkington 1366, 1366. Sizzler 2 Bird - 1. A.Barkley & Son 1368, 2. H.Turkington 1348, 3.Gregg Bros 1284, 4.Gregg Bros 1211

Muckamore HPS – 6/205 1st A Steele 1481, 2nd D J Thompson 1465, 3rd & 4th Knocker & Bill 1451, 1451, 5th S & J Bones 1447, 6th Knocker & Bill 1431.

Randalstown HPS – 5/110 1st Stewart Bros 1330, 2nd J Millar 1314, 3rd & 4th J McNeil & Son 1296, 1259, 5th Stewart Bros 1239, 6th J McNeil & Son 1214.

Rasharkin & District HPS – 5/121 1st Mr & Miss W & J McClean 1448, 2nd, 3rd & 4th Harold Cubitt 1421, 1406, 1367, 5th Steele & McNeill 1308, 6th J & M Milliken 1305.

NIPA Section E Result Cloghmartin 1 st Y/Bird 91 members sent 3,678 pigeons – 1st Rafferty & Toman, Gilford & District 1548; 2nd Ronnie Williamson, Bondhill Social 1516; 3rd P Boyd, Annaghmore 1514; 4th Ronnie Williamson 1508; 5th S & E Buckley, Edgarstown 1498; 6th B Creaney, Portadown & Drumcree 1497; 7th Richard McCracken, Edgarstown 1492; 8th Tommy McClean, Edgarstown 1488; 9th Davy Calvin, Bondhill Social 1485; 10th J Douglas & Son, Lurgan Social 1484.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – 9/356 1st P Boyd 1514, 2nd & 3rd R Buckley 1481, 1478, 4th , 5th & 6th J & E Calvin 1475, 1474, 1467.

Beechpark Social – 5/149 1st, 2nd & 3rd Davy Mawhinney & Son 1425, 1417, 1358, 4th & 5th G & P Lavery 1349, 1336, 6th M Duggan & Son 1333.

Bondhill Social – 4/385 1st & 2nd Ronnie Williamson 1516, 1508, 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th Davy Calvin 1479, 1470, 1464.

Gilford & District – 7/230 1st Rafferty & Toman 1548, 2nd & 3 rd A Feeney & Son 1465, 1465, 4th Tom Wilson 1455, 5th & 6th Rafferty & Toman 1448, 1418. What a pigeon for the Rafferty & Toman partnership not just winning the Club, Section but the Mighty NIPA Open also.

Laurelvale – 6/179 1st J H Muldrew & McMurray 1432, 2nd & 3rd Alan Graig 1422, 1382, 4th M Milligan & Son 1335, 5th J H Muldrew & McMurray 1314, 6th G & C Topley 1232.

Loughgall – 6/199 1st G Steenson 1418, 2nd & 3rd Sam Corrigan 1392, 1374, 4th A O’Hare 1370, 5th William Corrigan 1339, 6th D & C & P McArdle 1339.

Lurgan Social – 17/519 1st J Douglas 1484, 2nd D Carville & Son 1465, 3rd K Henderson & Son 1459, 4th D Carville & Son 1456, 5th & 6th J Douglas & Son 1450, 1449.

Monaghan HPS – 5/213 1st Keith Allister 1356, 2nd Richard Mulligan 1344, 3rd Keith Allister 1340, 4th, 5th & 6th Richard Mulligan 1340, 1325, 1300.

Portadown & Drumcree – 5/220 1st B Creaney 1497, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, J Whitten & Son 1460, 1459, 1438, 1419, 6th A McDonald 1414. Big Congratulations to B Creaney winning from Cloughmartin on a testing day of racing. Well done to all members in the Top 10.

Meadows – 6/313 1st Siobhan McLaughlin 1448, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Geoff Douglas 1440, 1440, 1440, 5th & 6th Siobhan McLaughlin 1422, 1416. Congratulations to the rose amongst the thorns, Siobhan McLaughlin breaking her novice status and winning the nom as well, with 4 in the first 10, followed by our secretary Geoffrey Douglas with 5 in the top 10. Well done.

NIPA Section H Result Cloghmartin 1 st Y/Birds 41 members sent 691 pigeons – 1st R McMonagle, Maiden City 1451; 2nd Tam Kealy, Limavady 1326; 3rd Mr J White, Strabane & District 1276; 4th J McArthur, Limavady 1197; 5th Tam Kealy 1193; 6th & 7th J McArthur 1184 & 1173; 8th Pat Irwin, Limavady 1155; 9th L Conaghan, Maiden City 1138; 10th McCord & Turpie, Omagh & District 1125.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart – 6/39 1st & 2nd M & M Rabbett 866, 849, 3rd Andy Mitchell 802, 4th, 5th & 6th M & M Rabbett 799, 731, 641.

Derry & District – 9/129 1st P Hegarty 939, 2nd J & G Ramsey 907, 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th P Hegarty 897, 864, 843, 839.

Foyle RPS – 4/67 1st & 2 nd Barry Hart 999, 787, 3rd & 4th Paul Maxwell Jnr 722, 604.

Limavady – 8/216 1st Tam Kealey 1326, 2nd J McArthur 1197, 3rd Tam Kealey 1193, 4th & 5 th J McArthur 1184, 1173, 6 th Pat Irwin 1155.

Maiden City – 8/89 1st R McMonagle 1451, 2nd L Conaghan 1138, 3rd Pat McLaughlin 939.

Mourne & District HPS – 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th Davie Booth 1095, 1056, 1033, 1008, 976, 976.

Omagh & District – 2/39 1st, 2nd & 3 rd McCord & Turpie 1125, 1038, 860.

Strabane & District Inv RPC – 6/112 1st, 2nd & 3rd Mr J White 1276, 1004, 1004, 4th Noel McConnell 972, th Mr J White 768.

Feds & Combines Cloughmartin –

Coleraine Triangle Cloughmartin – J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1494, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1488, R McAlary ColerainePrem 1488, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1487, S Diamond 1482, Donaghy Son & Grandson Windsor Soc 1482, L Hanson Coleraine Prem 1476, R & J Parke 1430, S Diamond 14323, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1421, J Hanson 1407, R & J Parke 1407, T & J McDonad 1406, P Klimkowski & Son Coleraine Prem 1406, J Hanson 1406, R McAlary 1396, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1394, L Hanson 1393, S Diamond 1385, P Klimkowski & Son 1380, R & J Parke 1377, J Hanson 1373, T McCrudden Coleraine Prem 1363, K Glass Windsor Soc 1361, P KKlimkowski & Son 1359, L Hanson 1354.

City of Derry Federation Cloughmartin – R McMonagle Maiden City 1451, L Conaghan Maiden City 1138, B Hart Foyle 999, P McLaughlin Maiden City 939, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 939, J & G Ransey Derry & Dist 907, P Hegarty 897, M & M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 866, P Hegarty 864, M & M Rabbett 849, P Hegarty 843, P Hegarty 839.

Foyle Valley Combine Cloughmartin – R McMonagle Maiden City 1451, J White Strabane & Dist 1276, L Conaghan Maiden City 1138, J White Strabane & Dist 1004, J White Strabane & Sist 1004, B Hart Foyle 999, N McConnell Strabane & Dist 972, P McLaughlin Maiden City 939, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 939, J & G Ransey Derry & Dist 907, P Hegarty 897, M & M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 866, P Hegarty 864, M & M Rabbett 849, P Hegarty 843, P Hegarty 839.##

Mid Antrim Combine - NIPA Cloughmartin 10/08/25

Rock & Moore of Cullybackey win 1st Section from Cloughmartin

The young bird racing season continued with the fourth race from Cloughmartin in County Tipperary. The NIPA liberated at 7.45am in light south westerly winds and like most of the young bird races this year a very tough race followed.

Jimmy Rock and Darrel Moore timed the best bird in the local area at 10.59am to win 1st Cullybackey, 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 1st Section B on 1506. The partnership timed a blue hen, the sire being bred from Jimmy's NIPA Penzance OB Classic Open winner and his NIPA Talbenny YB National Open winner. The Dam is Van Herck from Gary Gibson of Cullybackey. That's the second Combine win of the season for the loft's having won 1st Combine from the Dunmanway OB Inland National back in May.

Runner up in the Combine was Martin Graham of Ballymena on 1476. Two club wins on the trot for Martin who timed another youngster from Paddy & William McManus of Ahoghill. This week's winner was the same way bred as 'Alexa' 8th Open INFC Penzance YB National last season. Danny Dixon of Dunloy had two birds in the top ten of the Combine at 3rd & 7th as did Bertie Blair of Ballymena 4th & 6th Combine doing 1460 & 1459. Paddy & William McManus were best in Ahoghill for the tenth time this season on 1460 and 5th Combine. Their winner was from a mealy Gert Heylen/Lambrecht cock paired to a Lambrecht hen.W & J McLean were best in Rasharkin with a Lambrecht bred by club mate Jackie Steele, Marcus Morrow won Broughshane for the third week on the trot 1413, Jonny Barkley and Laura Surgenor were best in Kells on 1411 and Stewart Bros had the winner in Randalstown on 1330.

Mid Antrim Combine - Cloughmartin 41/1166

Rock & Moore Cullybackey 1506, M Graham Ballymena 1476, D Dixon Rasharkin 1468, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1460, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1460, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1459, D Dixon Rasharkin 1457, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1453, W & J McLean Rasharkin 1448, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1447, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1444, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1443, S Johnston & Son Ballymena 1439, Rock Ballymena 1436, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1432, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1432, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1432, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1431, M Graham Ballymena 1425, G Gibson Cullybackey 1422, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1421, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1417, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1413, A Barkley & Son Kells 1411, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1411, A Barkley & Son Kells 1409, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1406, K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 1404, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1403, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1403, T Johnston & Son Ballymena 1403, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1396, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1396, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1395.

Young Bird Knock Out

S JOHNSTON & SON 1447 v J Eagleson & Sons 1432

ROCK & MOORE 1506 v K & K Kernohan & Sons 1453

J SMYTH & SON 1432 v W McFetridge 0

A Darragh 0 v D DIXON 1457

G GIBSON 1422 v H Cubitt 1421

N Percy & Son 1146 v A PURVIS 1171

YOUNG & McMANUS & SONS 1460 v J & J Greer 1432

T Johnston & Son 1403 v T & M MORROW 1413.

Young Bird Points - Week 4 Cloughmartin

Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 136

D Dixon Rasharkin 118

J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 110

A Darragh Cullybackey 82

Blair & Rankin Ballymena 72

K & K Kernohan & Sons Ballymena 69

T Johnston & Son Ballymena 65

M Graham Ballymena 59 .

Young Bird Points - Club Shield

Ballymena & Dist 24, Cullybackey 23, Ahoghill 21, Rasharkin 17, Broughshane 13, Kells 8, Randalstown 5. Mervyn Eagleson MAC Press Officer.

NIPA Section Champion Old Bird 2025

Section A ­- P McElhatton Coalisland Cheq Cock GB24C 13668

Section B - J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena Red Cock GB23B 18206

Section C – D & J Campbell Eastway Blue Hen GB23C 60050

Section D - O & M Monaghan Colin Grizzle Hen GB24C 07400

Section E - D Calvin Bondhill Mealy Cock GB23B 12817

Section F - Burgess & Brennan Bangor Blue Hen IHU23N 10515

Section G - O Markey Ballyholland Blue Cheq Hen GB24A 66768

Section H - T Booth Mourne Blue W/F Cock GB24A 45802

NIPA Champion Old Bird Overall 2025

J Moreland Memorial Trophy - D & J Campbell EastwayBlue Hen GB23C-60050

Club winners and especially those with 1st Sect NIPA should contact Adie with some info on the winner and if possible a photo holding the bird at the loft. We will do our best to provide as much coverage as is allowed regarding space. Weekly reports on racing are listed in the Forum on www.pigeonnetwork.com and reports are als published by Elimar Pigeons. The News Letter Farning Life supplement has a Pigeon Column included each Wednesday.

1 . W McLean.jpg William McLean 1st in Rasharkin from Cloughmartin Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . P Boyd.jpg Congratulations to Phil Boyd on his win Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . SE Buckley.jpg S & E Buckley were the winners in Edgarstown HPS. Photo: freelance Photo Sales