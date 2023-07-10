NIPA races turn to Penzance venue

With the go-ahead given race marking took place on Tuesday, 20th June at allocated Centres.

464 members of the Mighty N.I.P.A. sent 5,019 birds to the Penzance.

1st G&A Campbell Armagh 1348;2nd J. Brown Meadows H.P.S 1347; 3rd J. Eagleson & Son 1344; 4th D. Booth Mourne & District 1343; 5th Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare 1328; 6th O&M Monaghan Colin 1320; 7th Rafferty & Toman Gilford 1320; 8th D&J Armstrong Carrick Social 1318; 9th F. Simpson Banbridge 1314; 10th M. Peters Ballyholland 1314; 11th R. Keegan & Son Dromore 1312; 12th Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1303; 13th T. Whyte Ahogill 1302; 14th J. Hansen Coleraine 1297; 15th W. McDowell & Son Drumnavady 1295; 16th C J & B Ferris Lurgan Social 1295; 17th I. Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1294; 18th A&M Boyle Ballymoney 1293; 19th A. Darragh Cullybackey 1293; 20th Ron Williamson Newry & District 1291.

Burgess & Brennan of Bangor R.P.C, Winners from Penzance. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Centre Results

Banbridge Centre – F. Simpson 1314; W. McDowell & Son 1295; R. Carson & Son 1249; F. Simpson 1154; McGrath & McParland 1129; McCracken Bros 1088; F. Simpson 1062; McCracken Bros 1041; S. Ogle 1033; G&S McMullan 1013

Dromore Centre – R. Keegan & Son 1312, B. Murray 1162, Russell Bros 1160, N. Edgar & Son 1145, H. Walsh & Son 1140, N. Edgar & Son 1134, Russell Bros 1131, N. Edgar & Son 1122, H. Walsh &Son 1110, B&A Brown & Son 1102

Ligoniel Centre – J&D Braniff Glen 1277, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1272, B&K Mullan & Dunlop 1264, Ed Heaney & Son Ligoniel 1242, J&D Braniff Glen 1236, J&D Braniff Glen 1219, J&D Braniff Glen 1211, W. Wickings Ligoniel 1211, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1197, J & D Braniff Glen 1196. C. McManus 1191

Richard Donnelly of Donnelly Bros, Winners of Newry City Inv. from Penzance. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Newry Centre – Michael Peters Ballyholland 1314, Ron Williamson Newry & District 1291, Ron Williamson Newry & District 1266, Mark Maguire & Son Newry & District 1258, Cormac O’Hare & Dtr Ballyholland 1254, J. Murtagh & Son Ballyholland 1218, Owen Markey Ballyholland 1210, Cormac O’Hare & Dtr Ballyholland 1209, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1201, Ron Williamson Newry & District 1197, Donnelly Bros Newry City 1193

The winner of Section C (34/290) from Penzance Classic was Higginson & Fasciola of Ballyclare & District H.P.S.

The winner of Section D (30/282) from Penzance Classic was O&M Monaghan of Colin H.P.S. The father and son partnership of Owen & Michael Monaghan Finishes 1st Club (82 Birds) 1st Section (282 Birds) and 6th Classic N.I.P.A. (2,183 Birds).

The winner of Section F (12/72) from Penzance Classic was Dean Grieves of Killyleagh & District H.P.S. He finishes 1st Club, 1st Section F (72 Birds) and 73rd, Classic N.I.P.A (1,905 Birds).

J&D Braniff Glen H.P.S Winners from Penzance. Picture: Jordan Hughes

The winner of Section G (33/301) from Penzance Classic was Michael Peters of Ballyholland H.P.S. Michael finishes 1st Club, 1st Section (301 Birds) and 10th Classic N.I.P.A (1,905 Birds).

The winner of Section C (86/860) from Penzance was Higginson & Fasciola of Ballyclare & District H.P.S. The duo Finish 1st Club (136 Birds) 1st Section C (860 Birds) and 9th Open N.I.P.A (5,019 Birds).

Ballycarry & District: (9/99) 1st S. Beattie & Dtr 1275; 2nd S. Beattie & Dtr 1226; 3rd S. Beattie & Dtr 1212; 4th E. Arthurs 1193; 5th G. Davidson 1145; 6th S. Beattie & Dtr 1116

Ballyclare & District: (12/136) 1st Higginson & Fasciola 1328; 2nd A. Thompson 1266; 3rd A Thompson 1230; 4th S. Shannon 1192; 5th G&R Lawrie 1175; 6th TH Gibson 1124

Ian Gibb & Sons Winners of Glenavy & District H.P.S from Penzance. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Carrick Social: (7/100) 1st D&J Armstrong & Son 1318; 2nd Mr & Mrs Robinson 1203; 3rd D&J Armstrong & Son 1202; 4th D&J Armstrong & Son 1184; 5th D&J Armstrong & Son 1184; 6th D&J Armstrong & Son 1180

Doagh & District: (/) Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1159; 2nd W. Cowan 1088; 3rd D&S Suitters & Sons 1086; 4th J&R Scott 1085; 5th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1064; 6th D&S Suitters & Sons 992

Eastway H.P.S: (10/95) 1st D&J Campbell 1293; 2nd D&J Campbell 1255; 3rd D&J Campbell 1228; 4th Whiteside Bros 1193; 5th D&J Campbell 1183; 6th D&J Campbell 1098

Glenarm & District: (5/42) 1st O. O’Neill & Son 1214; 2nd McMullan Bros 1175; 3rd K.S McCloy 1100; 4th McMullan Bros 999

Horseshoe H.P.S: (5/25) 1st D. McAuley & Steele 899; 2nd D. McAuley & Steele 863; 3rd J. Hastings 843; 4th K&D Hagans 841; 5th K&D Hagans 818; 6th J. Hastings 756

Kingsmoss: (8/59) 1st W. Gault & Son 1184; 2nd G&C Lowry 1083; 3rd J&S Graham 1067; 4th Connor Bros 1037; 5th J&S Graham 1034; 6th J&S Graham 810

Top 3 Birds fro Lauren McCLean & Sam Beattie in Ballycarry & District H.P.S from Penzance Breeding is from the McClean specials. 1st Bird was a check hen sitting 14 days, 5th Section C. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Larne & District: (10/81) 1st S. Mc Garel & Sons 1203; 2nd Rea & Magill 1079; 3rd M. Witherspoon 1056; 4th Rea & Magill 1079; 5th M. Witherspoon 933; 6th Crawford & Robinson 892

Ligoniel & District: (14/151) 1st McMurray & Anderson 1272; 2nd W O’Boyle 1242; 3rd W. Wickings 1232; 4th McMurray & Anderson 1229; 5th W. Wickings 1211; 6th Bingham & Seaton 1211

The winner of Section D (53/627) from Penzance was O&M Monaghan of Colin H.P.S.

Colin H.P.S: (6/82) 1st O&M Monaghan 1320; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1257; 3rd P&K Braniff 1207; 4th J. Gregory & Sons 1201; 5th O&M Monaghan 1164; 6th J. Gregory & Sons 1102

Derriaghy: D/S

Dromara H.P.S: (8/88) 1st C. Rooney & Sons 1253; 2nd C. Rooney & Sons 1192; 3rd B. Murray 1162; 4th Russell Bros 1160; 5th N. Edgar & Son 1145; 6th N. Edgar & Son 1134

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (5/39) 1st R. Keegan & Son 1312; 2nd H. Walsh & Son 1140; 3rd H. Walsh & Son 1110; 4th B&A Brown & S W Shaw 1102; 5th B&A Brown & S W Shaw 1089; 6th R. Keegan & Son 976

Glen H.P.S: (7/108) 1st J&D Braniff 1277; 2nd B&K Mullan & Dunlop 1264; 3rd J&D Braniff 1242; 4th J&D Braniff 1236; 5th J. Ward & Son 1226; 6th J. Ward & Son 1224

Glenavy & District: (6/87) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1194; 2nd D. Scott 1163; 3rd H. McKeown 1161; 4th D. Scott 1159; 5th E E & J Cairn 1156; 6th D. Coulter 1143

Harmony H.P.S: (10/114) 1st M. Flynn 1119; 2nd B. Wallace 1116; 3rd M. Flynn 1087; 4th D. George 1032; 5th D. George 1016; 6th Brown & Gardenier 974

Hillsborough & Maze: (5/112) 1st I. Rollins & Son 1294; 2nd G. Marsden 1288; 3rd Lyons & Kennedy 1285; 4th Lyons & Kennedy 1271; 5th I. Rollins & Son 1258; 6th G. Marsden 1195

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (14/151) D. Ferguson 1211; 2nd G. Smyth 1169; 3rd S G Briggs 1164; 4th A. Hughes & Sons 1153; 5th A. Hughes & Sons 1138; 6th Smyth & Adams 1102

South Belfast H.P.S: D/S

Titanic H.P.S: (6/67) 1st W. Mosgrove & Sons 997; 2nd A. Rogers 888; 3rd W. Mosgrove & Sons 862; 4th E. Gilliand 812

Trinity R.P.C: (/) 1st J. McAlorum & Son 1258; 2nd O. Farrelly 1201; 3rd J&L Smyth 1164; 4th J&L Smyth 1158; 5th P&K McCarthy 1158; 6th O. Farrelly 1145

The winner of Section F (45/540) from Penzance was Sean Milligan & Dtr of Downpatrick Premier. They finish 1st Club (105 Birds) 1st Section F (540 Birds) and 109th Open N.I.P.A (5,019 Birds).

Ards: D/S

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (/) 1st Burgess & Brennan 1189; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1162; 3rd Burgess & Brennan 1161; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1116; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1094; 6th R. Moore & Son 1078

Comber Central H.P.S: (4/29) 1st W&L Robinson 1172; 2nd W&L Robinson 1127; 3rd W&L Robinson 1097; 4th W&L Robinson 1068; 5th D. McQuade 869; 6th D. McQuade 752

Corrigs: (5/57) 1st R. Shaw 1195; 2nd C. McManus 1021; 3rd W B Shaw 1004; 4th R. Shaw 972; 5th J. McMurrough & Son 879

Crossgar: (6/44) 1st P. Murray 1209; 2nd C. McManus & Dtr 1202; 3rd P. Flanaghan & Dtr 1178; 4th P. Murray 1171; 5th P. Murray 1114; 6th C. McManus & Dtr 1114

Downpatrick Premier: (4/105) 1st S. Milligan & Dtr 1220; 2nd J. Crossan 1203; 3rd S. Milligan & Dtr 1149; 4th J. Crossan 1125; 5th Mrs E Wynn & Dtr 1108; 6th J. Crossan 1106

Killyleagh Central: (10/148) 1st R. Straney 1204; 2nd R. Straney 1187; 3rd R. Straney 1171; 4th McComb Bros 1145; 5th R. Straney 1124; 6th J. Linden & Son 1106

Killyleagh & District: (6/53) 1st D. Grieves 1205; 2nd K. Murray 1039; 3rd Morrisson Bros 1011; 4th J&R Quinn 983; 5th D. Grieves 891; 6th K. Murray 869

Kircubbin: D/S

Newtownards H.P.S: (7/45) 1st McGimpsey Bros 1068; 2nd J. Orr 1067; 3rd McGimpsey Bros 1038; 4th McGimpsey Bros 994; 5th W. Leckey 967; 6th T. McClenaghan 893

The Winner of Section G (33/489) from Penzance was Francie Simpson of Banbridge H.P.S.

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (/) 1st M. Peters 1314; 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1254; 3rd P. Murtagh 1231; 4th J. Murtagh 1218; 5th O. Markey 1210; 6th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1209

Banbridge H.P.S: (7/94) 1st F. Simpson 1314; 2nd R. Carson & Son 1249; 3rd F. Simpson 1154; 4th McCracken Bros 1088; 5th F. Simpson 1062; 6th McCracken Bros 1041

Banbridge Social:

Drumnavady: (10/85) 1st W. McDowell & Son 1295; 2nd McGrath & McParland 1189; 3rd S. Ogle 1186; 4th B. McAvoy 1152; 5th McGrath & McParland 1129; 6th S. Ogle 1033

Millvale: (4/27) 1st R. McMinn & Dtr 1127; 2nd R. McMinn & Dtr 971; 3rd T. Mooney & Son 843; 4th R. McMinn & Dtr 743

Newry City: (5/72) 1st Donnelly Bros 1201; 2nd Donnelly Bros 1193; 3rd Thompson & Lunn 1148; 4th C. McArdle & Sons 1139; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1124; 6th Donnelly Bros 1116

Newry & District: (8/210 1st Ron Williamson 1309; 2nd Ron Williamson 1291; 3rd Ron Williamson 1266; 4th Ron Williamson 1266; 5th Mark Maguire & Son 1258; 6th Ron Williamson 1212

Sean Milligan & Dtr Section F Winners from Penzance. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Sam McGarel of S. McGarel & Sons, Double Winner of Larne & District H.P.S from Penzance & Penzance Classic. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Dean Grieves, Section F Winner from Penzance Classic. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Higginson & Fasciolo, Section C Double Winners from Penzance & Penzance Classic. Picture: Jordan Hughes

Owen O'Neil & Son, Glenarm & District H.P.S Winner from Penzance, Both parents are bred by Danny Dixon from his Lambrechts Bloodlines. Picture: Jordan Hughes

S. McGarel & Sons Winning bird. Sire bred by H.Silcott & Dam bred by R. Hamilton. He was raced natural fyling Tullamore, Roscrea, Fermoy, Talbenny then to Penzance feeding a big yb and chasing the hen. Picture: Jordan Hughes

2nd was a check cock chasing a new hen. Picture: Jordan Hughes

3rd was a cock sitting 10 days. Picture: Jordan Hughes