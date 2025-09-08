NIPA take on Cloughmartin

A total of 437 members sent a total of 13,836 birds to Cloughmartin a day later than scheduled due to unfavourable weather for release. On Sunday morning, 10th August the N.I.P.A. Liberated in Cloughmartin at 7:45AM in a Light South West wind.

The winning bird from the fourth Youngbird Race of the N.I.P.A. season belongs to Rafferty & Toman of Gilford & District H.P.S. in Section E.

Congratulations to 2nd Open Bingham & Seaton & Dowie of Ligoniel & District H.P.S. in Section C and to 3rd Open J&J Sampson of Dungannon & District H.P.S. in Section A.

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (81/2,326) from Cloughmartin was Bingham & Seaton & Dowie of Ligoniel & District H.P.S.

Ballycarry & District: (6/145) 1st J. Robinson 1462; 2nd N J Arthurs 1437; 3rd S. Beattie & Dtr 1410; 4th J. Parke 1374; 5th J. Robinson 1371; 6th N J Arthurs 1363

Ballyclare & District: (8/255) 1st Higginson & Fasciola 1521; 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1488; 3rd A&T Agnew 1484; 4th A&T Agnew 1465; 5th G&R Lawrie 1458; 6th Higginson & Fasciola 1458

Carrick Social: (6/190) 1st Mr&Mrs Reid & Bigger 1489; 2nd W R McClean 1480; 3rd J. McIheron 1469; 4th G. Robinson 1459; 5th G. Robinson 1439; 6th G. Robinson 1439

Doagh & District: (6/179) 1st Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1521; 2nd Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1460; 3rd Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1459; 4th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1459; 5th J&R Scott 1439; 6th A&N Lewis 1434

Eastway H.P.S: (8/276) 1st G. McKenna 1524; 2nd D. McElhone & Dtr 1508; 3rd Whiteside Bros 1495; 4th D. McElhone & Dtr 1478; 5th D. McElhone & Dtr 1473; 6th G. McKenna 1469

Glenarm & District: (5/108) 1st A&L Robbin 1425; 2nd G. McWhirter 1405; 3rd O. O’Neil & Son 1394; 4th G. McWhirter 1393; 5th K.S McCloy 1364; 6th A&L Robbin 1352

Kingsmoss: (7/138) 1st Knowles & Hill 1427; 2nd P R Wilson 1389; 3rd T. Cairns & Son 1386; 4th G&C Lowry 1355; 5th PR Wilson 1348; 6th G&C Lowry 1342

Larne & District: (16/444) 1st G K & I Moxham 1519; 2nd M. Witherspoon 1518; 3rd G K & I Moxham 1518; 4th M. Witherspoon 1508; 5th Crawford & Robinson 1504; 6th Crawford & Robinson 1502

Ligoniel & District: (14/408) 1st Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1542; 2nd Armstrong & McAllister 1512; 3rd W. O’Boyle 1511; 4th Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1504; 5th Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1504; 6th Bingham & Seaton & Dowie 1499

East Antrim Amalgamation

Cloughmartin Y/B 10/8/25

Taking the red card this week from Cloughmartin is ace young bird flyer Gary McKenna & grandson Reilly of Eastway HPS.

East Antrim Amalgamation Result

1st G. McKenna 1524 20 Points; 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1521 19 Points; 3rd Mr&Mrs B. McNeilly 1521 19 Points; 4th G K & I Moxham 1519 18 Points; 5th M. Witherspoon 1518 17 Points; 6th GK & I Moxham 1518 16 Points; 7th M. Witherspoon 1508 15 Points; 8th Crawford & Robinson 1504 14 Points; 9th Crawford & Robinson 1502 13 Points; 10th J. Hastings 1501 12 Points; 11th Whiteside Bros 1495 11 Points; 12th Mr&Mrs Reid & Bigger 1489 10 Points; 13th Higginson & Fasciola 1488 9 Points; 14th T. Rodgers 1488 8 Points; 15th T. Rodgers 1487 7 Points; 16th T. Rodgers 1486 6 Points; 17th A&T Agnew 1484 5 Points; 18th D&P Harvey 1483 3 Points; 19th K&D Hagans 1481 2 Points; 20th Crawford & Robinson 1481 1 Points

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (53/1,952) from Cloughmartin was O&M Monaghan of Colin H.P.S. A great day at the races winning 1st, 2nd & 3rd prizes in Colin H.P.S.(199 Birds). The Monaghan’s had a great performance in winning 1st Section D and taking 3rd & 4th section positions also (1,952 birds) and overall In the N.I.P.A. Open Won 17th, 34th & 36th Open prizes from Cloughmartin (13,836 birds).

Colin H.P.S: (5/199) 1st O&M Monaghan 1506; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1492; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1491; 4th J. Gregory & Sons 1485; 5th O&M Monaghan 1475; 6th O&M Monaghan 1400

Derriaghy: (4/146) 1st K. Johnston 1425; 2nd K. Johnston 1423; 3rd D. Johnston 1388; 4th K. Johnston 1382; 5th R. Benson 1378; 6th I. Kennedy 1376

Dromara H.P.S: (7/230) 1st N. Edgar & Son 1485; 2nd Russell Bros 1479; 3rd N. Edgar & Son 1457; 4th Mr&Mrs McAllister 1406; 5th N. Edgar & Son 1348; 6th M. Russell 1343

Dromore H.P.S: (7/259) 1st H. McAvoy 1399; 2nd S. Wilson & Son 1395; 3rd S. Wilson & Son 1394; 4th P&J Boal 1392; 5th H. McAvoy 1392; 6th P&J Boal 1386

Glen H.P.S: (1/76) 1st J&D Braniff 1467; 2nd J&D Braniff 1432; 3rd J&D Braniff 1430; 4th J&D Braniff 1430; 5th J&D Braniff 1428; 6th J&D Braniff 1427

Glenavy & District: (5/193) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1462; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1445; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1438; 4th Liley & Withers 1402; 5th G&S Owens 1399; 6th I. Gibb & Sons 1386

Harmony H.P.S: (7/214) 1st S. Casement & Son 1454; 2nd Tomlinson & Wilson 1404; 3rd S. Casement & Son 1402; 4th S. Casement & Son 1393; 5th Tomlinson & Wilson 1387; 6th A. Crawford 1373

Hillsborough & Maze: (5/420) 1st I. Rollins & Son 1490; 2nd I. Rollins & Son 1461; 3rd I. Rollins & Son 1446; 4th G. Marsden 1425; 5th G. Marsden 1424; 6th J. Greenaway 1415

Lisburn & District: (10/280) 1st Smyth & Adams 1504; 2nd Smyth & Adams 1468; 3rd Smyth & Adams 1467; 4th L. Magge & Son 1412; 5th R. Topping & Son 1394; 6th R. Topping & Son 1389

South Belfast H.P.S: (4/103) 1st M. Fleming 1460; 2nd T. McNally 1448; 3rd M. Fleming 1448; 4th M. Fleming 1441; 5th T. McNally 1423; 6th M. Lavery 1395

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity R.P.C: (4/124) 1st J. Braniff 1463; 2nd P&K McCarthy 1448; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1430; 4th J. McAlorum & Son 1396; 5th P&K McCarthy 1396; 6th J. McAlorum & Son 1396

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (40/946) from Cloughmartin was Lambert & Stewart of Bangor R.P.C. The racing duo win their Club finishing 1st & 2nd (150 Birds) The duo also Won Section F along with 2nd & 5th Section a great result (946 Birds) and overall in the NIPA Open acquired 100th & 247th Open (13,836 Birds).

Ards: (6/117) 1st J&A McPeake 1310; 2nd H&S Muckle 1278; 3rd A. Mayne 1277; 4th J. Adair 1276; 5th J&A McPeake 1254; 6th J. Adair 1228

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (5/150) 1st Lambert & Stewart 1461; 2nd Lambert & Stewart 1425; 3rd Phillips Bros 1411; 4th Lambert & Stewart 1403; 5th Lambert & Stewart 1379; Lambert & Stewart 1372

Cloughey H.P.S: (5/64) 1st Agar Bros 1400; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1281; 3rd C&H Cully 1236; 4th Agar Bros 1227; 5th Killen & Vance 1208; 6th C&H Cully 1196

Comber Central H.P.S: (2/55) 1st W&L Robinson 1363; 2nd W&L Robinson 1271; 3rd W&L Robinson 1257; 4th W&L Robinson 1214; 5th W&L Robinson 1171; 6th G. Marshall 1145

Corrigs: (5/142) 1st R. Shaw 1235; 2nd R. Shaw 1234; 3rd R. Shaw 1218; 4th R. Shaw 1173; 5th R. Shaw 1173; 6th R. Shaw 1162

Crossgar: D/S

Downpatrick Premier: (10/344) 1st T&G Black 1395; 2nd T&G Black 1393; 3rd T&G Black 1373; 4th T. Burns 1373; 5th T&G Black 1352; 6th T&G Black 1337

Killyleagh Central: (7/177) P. Murray 1409; 2nd Irvine Bros 1386; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1385; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1384; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1377; 6th McComb Bros 1374

Killyleagh & District: D/S

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (3/60) 1st T. McCullough 1380; 2nd T. McCullough 1334; 3rd A&E Muckle 1317; 4th T. McCullough 1279; 5th A&E Muckle 1271; 6th A&E Muckle 1211

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (26/1,156) from Cloughmartin was J. Smyth & Sons of Drumnavady H.P.S. The Banbridge flyers take 1st Club (252) They also add another Section G for the 2025 Season. (1,156) and finish overall 123rd NIPA Open (13,836 Birds)

Ballyholland: (7/457) 1st C. O’Hare & Dtr 1373; 2nd E&B McAteer 1364; 3rd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1358; 4th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1337; 5th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1335; 6th E&B McAteer 1316

Banbridge H.P.S: (3/69) 1st F. Simpson 1412; 2nd F. Simpson 1412; 3rd R. Carson & Son 1377; 4th R. Carson & Son 1352; 5th F. Simpson 1324; 6th F. Simpson 1306

Drumnavady: (8/252) 1st J. Smyth & Sons 1454; 2nd D&K Mallen 1451; 3rd J. Smyth & Sons 1444; 4th J. Smyth & Sons 1443; 5th J. Smyth & Sons 1442; 6th S. Ogle 1440

Millvale: (2/73) 1st N. Murtagh 1411; 2nd N. Murtagh 1319; 3rd N. Murtagh 1318; 4th N. Murtagh 1317; 5th N. Murtagh 1297; 6th N. Murtagh 1297

Newry City: (4/217) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1449; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1404; 3rd Thompson & Lunn 1404; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1403; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1401

Newry & District: (5/248) 1st J F McCabe & Son 1433; 2nd J F McCabe & Son 1418; 3rd John J McCabe 1413; 4th J F McCabe & Son 1393; 5th W. Chambers 1377; 6th J F McCabe & Son 1377.

