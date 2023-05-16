NIPA winner from Fermoy timed in Strabane

Just over 26,000 birds were liberated at 11.20am in a helping southerly wind and for the second week the best birds were in the far Northwest including City of Derry, but best velocity was recorded in Strabane & District with Dessie Mullen topping the NIPA on velocity 1688.

Last week the Amelia Earhart club in Derry topped the NIPA and this week had to be satisfied with the runner-up place going to Ray McMonagle.

NIPA Open 2nd Fermoy 791/26,104 – 1-1H Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1688, 2-2H R McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1685, 3-3H L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1681, 4-4H N Murray Londonderry 1681, 5-5H D Booth Mourne & Dist 1678, 6-1E J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1673, 7-2E Alan Craig Laurelvale 1665, 8-1A S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1662, 9-2A B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1660, 10-6H T Booth Mourne & Dist 1657, 11-3A S Diamond 1657, 12-4A S Diamond 1656, 13-7H D Booth 1655, 14-8H D Booth 1652, 15-3E K Allister Monaghan 1650, 16-5A T McCrudden Coleraine & County Derry 1650, 17-6A B & D Coyle 1646, 18-4E R Mulligan Monaghan 1644, 19-7A S Diamond 1643, 20-8A B Isbaner Dungannon & District 1643. .

Mervyn Gregg with the Kells winner from Fermoy.

NIPA Race/Date

2nd Fermoy Saturday 13th May 2023 – Liberated at 11.20am in a Southerly wind

NIPA Section C 2nd Fermoy 130/3709 – Rea & Magill Larne 1636, 1636, 1604, C Campbell Larne 1592, D & P Harvey Larne 1590, rea & Magill 1588, Higginson & McMeekin Ballyclare 1588, Rea & Magill 1587, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel 1578, D McElhone Eastway 1584.

NIPA Section D 2nd Fermoy 97/3187 – J Kennedy & Son Glen 1616, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1605, P & J Boal Dromore 1600, 1599, Tomlinson & Wilson Dromore 1591, R Keagan & Son 1589, J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1586, 1586, I Gibb & Sons Glenavy 1584, J Greenaway 1580.

William Bleeks had the winner in Cookstown Social.

NIPS Section F 2nd Fermoy 88/2779 – J Cleland Corrigs 1567, R Moore & Son Bangor 1564, Plunkett Pollock & Nelson Ards 1558, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1544, Burgess & Brennan Balgor 1543, 1540, 1534, K Rooney Son & Daughter Crossgar 1530, R Moore & Son 1529, 1529.

NIPA Section G 2nd Fermoy 62/2688 – J J McCabe Millvale 1604, M/M G Delaney Dromore 1596, G Hughes & Son Newry City 1589, Owen Markey Ballyholland 1589, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1589, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1588, M/M G Delaney 1588, 1588, J J McCabe 1584, M/M G Delaney 1583.

NIPA Section A 2nd Fermoy 63/1877 – Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem 1662, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1660, Sean Diamond 1657, 1656, T McCrudden Coleraine & County Derry 1650, B & D Coyle 1646, Sean Diamond 1643, Bartek Isbaner Dungannon 1643, W M Bleeks & Son Cookstown Soc 1638, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1638.

NIPA Sect A Clubs 2nd Fermoy -

Team Simmons winners in the Edgarstown HPS.

Coalisland & District 17/525 – K Murphy 1618, B Morgan 1617, 1605, M McPhillips 1601, B Morgan 1600, D Abbott 1592.

Coleraine Premier HPS 15/612 – S Diamond 1662, B & D Coyle 1660, S Diamond 1657, 1656, B & D Coyle 1646, S Diamond 1643.

Coleraine & County Derry RPS 4/65 – T McCrudden 1650, 1625, W & W Murdock 1604, B McCrudden 1573.

Cookstown Social 9/334 – WM Bleeks & Son 1638, B McSloy 1614, K Morton & Son 1612, 1597, G & S Smith 1595, 1590.

John Geary holding the winner in Portadown & Drumcree.

Castledawson 3/51 – Lynn & Leacock 1532, 1484, S McFlynn 1479, 1479.

Dungannon & District 8/128 – Bartek Isbaner 1643, I Blair 1624, Bartek Isbaner 1603, 1585, 1570, 1569.

Windsor Social 11/363 – S Gage 1616, R & J Parke 1609, C Parke 1596, R & J Parke 1596, M Simpson 1586, C Parke 1581.

NIPA Section B 2nd Fermoy 109/3551 – D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1634, D Dixon Ballymoney 1632, C Henry Ballymoney 1621, J Connolly Ballymoney 1619, B & r Watton Ballymoney 1617, S Gage Windsor Soc 1616, C Moore Cullybackey 1614, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1613, 1613, D & H Stuart 1610.

NIPA Sect B Clubs 2nd Fermoy -

Ahoghill Flying Club 8/255 – Young McManus & Sons 1610, T Whyte 1603, Young McManus & Sons 1590, 1590, 1583, T Whyte 1571.

Diamond Bolt winner of both Fermoy races for Keith Allister in Monaghan HPS.

Ballymoney HPS 24/963 – D & H Stuart 1634, D Dixon 1632, C Henry 1621, J Connolly 1619, B & R Watton 1617, D & H Stuart 1610.

Broughshane & District 3/42 – M Neilly 1529, D Houston & Son 1490, 1477, M Neilly 1476, J Getty 1455, 1434.

Ballymena & District HPS 7/261 – J Eagleson & Sons 1562, 1560, Blair & Rankin 1552, 1551, J Eagleson & Sons 1546, 1544.

Cullybackey HPS 13/417 – C Moore 1614, M/M Robinson 1594, C Moore 1590, C & R McIntyre 1588, S & N Doherty 1589, A Darragh 1581.

Crumlin & District 9/319 – McConville Bros 1554, R & S Hope 1548, J Lawrie 1544, McConville Bros 1537, Fleming Bros 1532, G Grant 1522. Four wins on the trot for McConville Bros.

Dervock RPS 8/378 – D & H Stuart 1634, 1610, C McCook 1699, D Devenney 1589, D & G McMullan 1578, D Devenney 1574.

Harryville HPS 11/214 – S Johnston & Son 1601, 1592, D Magill 1571, S Johnston & Son 1569, r H Clements 1566, S Johnston & Son 1564. Kells & District HPS 7/196 – Gregg Bros 1580, H Boyd 1577, 1572, Surgenor Bros 1566, Gregg Bros 1565, A Barkley & Son 1557. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – H Boyd 1572, H Turkington 1544, B Swann & Son 1529, A Barkley & Son 1512, Gregg Bros 1508.

Muckamore HPS 8/405 – Sam Murphy 1597, S & N Maginty 1593, 1592, Bones & Yates 1591, S & N Maginty 1581, Sam Murphy 1581.

Randalstown HPS 9/203 – Stewart Bros 1604, 1603, 1558, J Millar 1531, 1520, Houston Bros 1519.

Rasharkin &District HPS 8/137 – W McFetridge 1594, H Cubitt 1588, F Barkley 1583, H Cubitt 1581, J & M Milliken 1580, 1571.

NIPA Section E 2nd Fermoy 152/6818 – J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1673, Alan Craig Laurelvale 1665, K Allister Monaghan 1650, R Mulligan Monaghan 1640, 1636, David Calvin Bondhill 1636, I Blair Dungannon 1624, Humphries & Baird Markethill 1623, R D Calvin Annaghmore 1622.

NIPA Sect E Clubs 2nd Fermoy -

Annaghmore 14/585 – J & E Calvin 1673, R D Calvin 1622, G Buckley & Son 1620, J & E Calvin 1615, 1614, P Boyd 1614. Congratulations to Eileen and Jinkie Calvin on winning their 3rd race today.

Armagh HPS 13/398 – G & A Campbell 1620, 1618, A Geraghty 1613, G & A Campbell 1611, 1610, 1608.

Beechpark Social 12/444 – D Mawhinney & Son 1591, 1573, 1573, 1568, 1563, G McEvoy 1560.

Bondhill Social 3/221 – David Calvin 1636, 1615, 1614, 1611, 1608, John Greenaway 1607.

Edgarstown 17/794 – G & C Simmons 1611, 1610, T McClean 1604, 1603, G & C Simmons 1596, R Cassells 1586. Team Simmons delighted with today’s result taking the top 2 and the lofts 2nd win of the season. The winner a blue roundabout hen is a previous winner having won Fermoy as a young bird last season. She is a direct daughter off the lofts 1st Section E winner (Heather) from Corrin. She is Van herk down off the best of Robert Rea (Rea Rockets).

Gilford & District 14/412 – Moody Bros 1616, A Feeney & Son 1594, Rafferty & Toman 1588, 1588, P & r Moody 1594, Moody Bros 1583.

Laurelvale 10/406 – Alan Craig 1665, 1590, 1568, C Brown 1563, Alan Craig 1561, 1560. Alan Craig makes it 3 out of 4 and his first pigeon is well out in front to boot. The winner today a natural cock sitting eggs close to hatching.

Loughgall 5/274 – S West 1614, S Corrigan 1598, N Weir 1596, 1595, 1593, 1593.

Lurgan Social 22/831 – J Douglas & Son 1598, D Fegan 1597, R Adamson 1594, D Fegan 1589, T Stevenson 1589, Higginson & Johnston 1588.

Markethill HPS 8/236 – Humphries & Baird 1623, M Bruce & Daughter 1610, R McCracken 1593, 1586, M Bruce & Daughter 1583, G Steenson 1579.

Monaghan HPS – Keith Allister 1650, R Mulligan 1644, Keith Allister 1640, 1636, R Mulligan 1611, Keith Allister 1610. Dimond Bolt does it again after her win from Fermoy 1 against 5,000 plus pigeons. She goes again Fermoy 2 winning 1st Club 430 Birds, 3rd Section 6,802 Birds, 14th Open 24,137 birds. Sire by Derek Parr and dam by Premier Stud.

Portadown & Drumcree 8/280 – J Geary & Son 1597, J Whitten & Son 1569, C Reid 1560, J Geary & Son 1559, A McDonald 1554, J Whitten & Son 1554. Big congratulations to John Geary on winning today’s race from Fermoy, it’s a well well-deserved win as John has been very consistent all season.

Meadows 6/272 – H T & J Larkin 1607, 1597, Geoff Douglas 1570, Alan Larkin 1562, Joe Brown 1554, 1554.

NIPA Section H 2nd Fermoy 90/1495 – Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1688, R McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1685, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1681, N Murray Londonderry 1681, David Booth Mourne 1678, T Booth Mourne 1657, David Booth 1655, 1652, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1635, L Flanagan & Son 1635.

NIPA Sect H Clubs 2nd Fermoy -

Amelia Earhart 8/80 – Ray McMonagle 1685, M Rabbet 1596, A Mitchell 1596, E Quigley 1588, J Quigley 1588, Ray McMonagle 1587. Amelia Earhart club results Fermoy 2. Well done to Ray McMonagle taking the Red Card today and out on his own. Well done buddy great flying. Jimmy Quigley PO. Winner of Derry Fed and NIPA runner-up.

Derry & District 17/310 – M McCloskey 1627, D McNulty 1623, A McCrudden 1618, 1618, 1617, 1617.

Foyle RPS 13/150 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1635, 1621, 1620, Barry Hart 1616.

Limavady 8/163 – Glen Duddy 1608, Ronnie Witherow 1582, 1568, 1558, 1558, Keith Mullan 1532.

Londonderry RPS 4/69 – L Flanagan & Son 1681, N Murray 1681, L Flanagan & Son 1635, N Murray 1603, L Flanagan & Son 1594, N Murray 1591.

Maiden City 12/139 – R Lyle 1606, J & B Knox 1605, 1604, 1602, P McLaughlin 1601, 1600.

Mourne & District HPS 6/186 – David Booth 1678, T Booth 1657, David Booth 1655, 1652, 1629, 1629.

Omagh & District 6/121 – K Armstrong 1610, A Kelly 1577, 1574, 1573, K Armstrong 1567, A Kelly 1563.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 16/277 – Dessie Mullen 1688, Freddie Patterson 1632, Barry McLaughlin 1621, Dessie Mullen 1607, David Devine 1606, Dessie Mullen 1600.

Feds & Combines 2nd Fermoy

Today’s winner is Sean Diamond great card in the Coleraine Premier. Bobby and Danny Coyle continue their rich vein of form with a close second and 5th as well. Sean’s winner today wins Section A and 8th Open NIPA. He was 10th Open NIPA last week, super flying in the Triangle. Adrian Moffatt PO.

Coleraine Triangle 2nd Fermoy – Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem 1662, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1660, Sean Diamond 1657, 1656, Terence McCrudden Coleraine & County Derry 1650, B & D Coyle 1646, Sean Diamond 1643, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1638, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1636, Sean Diamond 1634, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1631, L Hanson & Son 1625, T McCrudden 1625, Paul O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1624, B & D Coyle 1624, Russell McAlary Coleraine Prem 1623, Paul O’Connor 1622, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1621.

City of Derry Federation 2nd Fermoy – Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1685, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1681, Noel Murray Londonderry 1681, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1635, L Flanagan & Son 1635, M McCloskey Derry & Dist 1627, D McNulty Derry & Dist 1623, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1621, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1620, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1618, A McCrudden 1618, A McCrudden 1617, A McCrudden 1617, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 1617, A McCrudden 1617, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1617, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1616, Barry Hart Foyle 1616, R Gallagher 1615, M Harkin Derry & Dist 1612.

Foyle Valley Combine 2nd Fermoy – Dessie Mullen Strabane 1688, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1685, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1681, Noel Murray Londonderry 1681, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1635, L Flanagan & Son 1635, Freddie Patterson Strabane 1632, M McCloskey Derry & Dist 1627, D McNulty Derry & Dist 1623, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1621, Barry McLaughlin Strabane 1621, Paul Maxwell Jnr 1620, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1618, A McCrudden 1618, A McCrudden 1617, A McCrudden 1617, R Gallagher Derry & Dist 1617, A McCrudden 1617, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1617, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1616, Barry Hart Foyle 1616, R Gallagher 1615.

Danny Dixon Tops Combine From Fermoy

The fifth race of the season was again flown from Fermoy in County Cork. Birds were liberation on Saturday 13th May at 11.20am in southerly winds and just like last weekend another fast race followed with excellent returns. Danny Dixon of Dunloy was best in the Mid Antrim Combine on 1632 with a yearling cheq cock timed at 15.11pm for the 214 mile fly to Dunloy.

Danny's latest winner is from a son of Heartbreaker paired to a daughter of Quiverman from Belgium Lambrechts. Danny gifted a brother of the winner to Johnston Eagleson & Sons and he's breeding good winners for them. Gary Gibson and D Coyle & Son also have siblings of the cock and they too are breeding winners. Chris Moore the Cullybackey winner was runner up in the Combine on 1614 with a yearling blue hen. She's 3/4 Jackie Traynor of County Durham and 1/4 Jeff Greenaway's "Back To Back" Chris's feeding comes from Furbies and he's very grateful for the training provided by Sam Murphy. Last week's Combine winners Young & McManus & Sons finished third in the Combine on 1610 and also had their fourth win of the season in Ahoghill. Paddy and William timed a 2yo blue w/f hen of Karel Laenen x Lambrecht breeding. This very consistent hen is up with the leading birds every week. Stewart Bros of Randalstown had the top two birds in the club and 4th & 5th Combine on 1604 & 1603. Their dark pied yearling hen is Lambrecht x Sticker Donckers and was winning for the second time having won Tullamore as a youngster. Around the other clubs and Shane Johnston & Son were best in Harryville on 1601 for the third time this season with a yearling chequer Lambrecht hen from good friend Gary Gibson of Cullybackey. William McFetridge was best in Rasharkin on 1594 with a 3yo chequer hen. Sire Leo Hereman's from clubmate Jackie Steele and dam Luis Thijs from Darwin Stuart of Ballymoney.

One the same way bred was 1st Mid Antrim Combine from Roscrea young birds last season. Gregg Bros were best in Kells on 1580 with a yearling cheq cock sitting eggs. Dam is their Willy Jacobs hen that won 1st Section B from the 2018 NIPA Skibbereen YB National and sire a cock from clubmate at the time Alan Shanks. Johnston Eagleson & Sons had the Ballymena & District winner on 1562 with a yearling chequer Van Den Bulck x Hereman Ceuster hen that won 3rd section and 25th Open NIPA Fermoy as a young bird and Marc Neilly was best in Broughshane with a 2yo dark pied hen. The sire Delbar from Jimmy & Jamie Greer of Cullybackey. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Fermoy (2) - Danny Dixon Rasharkin 1632, Chris Moore Cullybackey 1614, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1610, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1604, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1603.9, Trevor Whyte Ahoghill 1603.7 W McFetridge Rasharkin 1594.14, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1594.11 Danny Dixon Rasharkin 1592, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1590.88, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1590.76, Chris Moore Cullybackey 1590.44 C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1588.58, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1588.32 S & N Doherty Cullybackey 1586, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1583.69 F Barkley Rasharkin 1583.15, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1581.34, A Darragh Cullybackey 1581.18, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1580, Gregg Bros Kells 1580, Harry Boyd Kells 1577, Harry Boyd Kells 1572, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1571.5, Alan Darragh Cullybackey 1571.4, Trevor Whyte Ahoghill 1571.3, D Magill Harryville 1571.2 Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1570.9, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1570.5 Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1568, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1567, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1566.9, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1566.2, Surgenor Bros Kells 1566.1, R H Clements Harryville 1566.06, Alan Darragh Cullybackey 1565.4

Gregg Bros Kells 1565.3, Trevor Whyte Ahoghill 1562.8, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1562.2, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1560.

All Fanciers with a velocity of 1518 or higher qualify for the last 32 of the knock-out starting on Skibbereen OB Inland National.

Mid Antrim Combine OB Points Week 5 Fermoy (2) - Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 207, D Dixon Rasharkin 132, H Cubitt Rasharkin 100, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 77, G Gibson Cullybackey 74, A Darragh Cullybackey 45, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 44, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 43, H Boyd Kells 41, J Rock Harryville 40.

Champions League Group Stage - Top 2 in each group go through to last 16 knock-out competition commencing from 1st Talbenny.

Group (1) J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 43, Stewart Bros Randalstown 33, S Crawford Harryville 21, A Pervis Broughshane 0

Group (2) A Darragh Cullybackey 45, H Boyd Kells 41, W McFetridge Rasharkin 30, R H Clements Harryville 0

Group (3) Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 207, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1, Gregg Bros Kells 0, J & J Greer Cullybackey 0

Group (4) T Whyte Ahoghill 32, F Barkley Rasharkin 4, T & M Morrow Broughshane 0, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 0

Group (5) J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 77, A Barkley & Son Kells 12, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 8, M Neilly Broughshane 0

Group (6) J Rock Harryville 40, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 30, T & G Balmer Ahoghill 0, D Houston & Son Broughshane 0

Group (7) Surgenor Bros Kells 19, D Craig Harryville 0, J Miller Randalstown 0, G & A Eagleson Ballymena 0

Group (8) D Dixon Rasharkin 132, G Gibson Cullybackey 74, R Service & Son Ballymena 0, Houston Bros Randalstown 0

William McFetridge with his Rasharkin winner at the weekend.

Ray McMonagle of Amelia Earhart, winner of City of Derry Fed and runner-up in the NIPA from 2nd Fermoy.

Dessie Mullen’s son from Strabane & District holding the lofts 1st Open NIPA winner from 2nd Fermoy.

D & H Stuart win for the second race running in Ballymoney, this time 1st in the NIPA Section B. Just short of 1,000 birds in the Fermoy races.

Shane Johnston & Son best in Harryville and the Town from Fermoy.

Keith Mullan holding his 1st Fermoy winner in the Limavady club.

Blue hen on Roundabout winner for Team Simmons, she also won from Fermoy as a young bird in Edgarstown.

2nd Combine Fermoy for Chris Moore of Cullybackey HPS.

