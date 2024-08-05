The season opener was due to take place on the 20th of July but was decided to be put back and rescheduled for a week later along with the entire race programme to follow suit. The first weekend on racing went ahead and as always Sections B,C,D,E,G & H race marked for Kilbeggan in Co. Westmeath. Section F were in Navan in Co. Meath. A total of 305 members of the Mighty N.I.P.A. sent a total of 9,856 birds to the first Kilbeggan and 61 members sent 1,715 birds to Navan to the first race of the young bird season. Section H were liberated at 11:15 with the rest of the convoy liberated at 12 noon in a light westerly wind at Kilbeggan Racecourse. Section F Birds were liberated in Navan at 11:30 AM on Saturday morning, 27th July in a Light Southerly Wind.

NIPA YOUNGBIRD SEASON OFF TO A FLYER

The Winning Bird from the first Youngbird Race belongs to David Calvin of Bondhill Social in Section E.

The Winning Bird from the Navan Race belongs to Gordon Bros & Sons of Killyleagh Central. The Brothers also takes the top 7 Positions in the Section also a super day at the races.

SECTION C REPORT

The Winner of Section C (75/2,025) from Kilbeggan 1 was Bingham &Seaton of Ligoniel & District H.P.S. The dream team Wins the big Ligoniel Club along with a top 4 finish (371 Birds). In the Section C they also take home a full podium performance 1st, 2nd & 3rd Section C (2,025 Birds) In the Open placings they get the reward of 17th, 19th & 20th Open NIPA (9,856 Birds).

Ballycarry & District: (4/141) 1st B. McCammon 1543; 2nd N J Arthurs 1517; 3rd N J Arthurs 1507; 4th N J Arthurs 1507; 5th N J Arthurs 1507; 6th N J Arthurs 1500

Ballyclare & District: (6/226) 1st A&T Agnew 1596; 2nd A&T Agnew 1596; 3rd Higginson & Fasciola 1578; 4th Higginson & Fasciola 1578; 5th A&T Agnew 1572; 6th A&T Agnew 1572

Carrick Social: (6/160) 1st Crawford & McDowell 1576; 2nd Crawford & McDowell 1576; 3rd Crawford & McDowell 1576; 4th Crawford & McDowell 1575; 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1554; 6th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1554

Doagh & District: (9/263) 1st J. Stewart & Son 1567; 2nd J&R Scott 1525; 3rd A&N Lewis 1513; 4th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1507; 5th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1507; 6th A&N Lewis 1494

Eastway H.P.S: (6/182) 1st D. McElhone 1618; 2nd D. McElhone 1617; 3rd C. McVeigh Son & Dtr 1588; 4th C. McVeigh Son & Dtr 1588; 5th C. McVeigh Son & Dtr 1585; 6th C. McVeigh Son & Dtr 1584

Glenarm & District: (5/112) 1st G. McWhirter 1522; 2nd G. McWhirter 1499; 3rd K.S McCloy 1486; 4th K.S McCloy 1484; 5th McMullan Bros 1465; 6th G. McWhirter 1459

Horseshoe H.P.S: (4/102) 1st K&D Hagans 1567; 2nd K&D Hagans 1566; 3rd K&D Hagans 1549; 4th J. Hastings 1469; 5th J. Hastings 1468; 6th D. McAuley 1467

Kingsmoss: (6/113) 1st W. Gault & Son 1489; 2nd W. Gault & Son 1459; 3rd R&C Johnston 1445; 4th Connor Bros 1432; 5th Knowles & Hill 1427; 6th R. McKeown 1419

Larne & District: (10/246) 1st A S Mc Naghten 1597; 2nd A S Mc Naghten 1595; 3rd M. Witherspoon 1580; 4th Beggs &Hall 1575; 5th A S Mc Naghten 1544; 6th A S Mc Naghten 1544

Ligoniel & District: (17/371) 1st Bingham & Seaton 1629; 2nd Bingham & Seaton 1628; 3rd Bingham & Seaton 1628; 4th Bingham & Seaton 1608; 5th McMurray & Anderson 1607; 6th Bingham & Seaton 1607

East Antrim Amalgamation

27/7/24 Kilbeggan YB

The first YB race of the season saw the NIPA and EAA in Kilbeggan, with the week previous being cancelled and many reporting issues on the road and in training the curtain came up for a midday lib in fairly decent conditions on site. Topping the amalgamation this week is EAA chairman Alistair Stuart McNaghten turning in a healthy velocity and taking the top two in Larne & District also.

East Antrim Amalgamation Result

1st A S McNaghten 1597 20 Points; 2nd A&T Agnew 1596 19 Points; 3rd A&T Agnew 1596 19 Points;4th A S McNaghten 1595 18 Points; 5th C. McVeigh Son & Dtr 1588 17 Points; 6th C. McVeigh Son & Dtr 1588 16 Points; 7th C. McVeigh Son & Dtr 1585 15 Points; 8th C. McVeigh Son & Dtr 1584 14 Points; 9th N. McCallister 1583 13 Points; 10th C. McVeigh Son & Dtr 1581 12 Points; 11th M. Witherspoon 1580 11 Points; 12th Higginson & Fasciola 1578 10 Points; 13th Higginson & Fasciola 1578 9 Points; 14th Crawford & McDowell 1576 8 Points; 15th Crawford & McDowell 1576 7 Points; 16th Crawford & McDowell 1576 6 Points; 17th Crawford & McDowell 1575 5 Points; 18th N. McAllister 1575 3 Points; 19th Beggs & Hall 1575 2 Points; 20th N. McAllister 1574 1 Points

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (42/1,204) from Kilbeggan 1 was J&L Smyth of Trinity H.P.S. A super weekend for J&L Smyth clocking in 2 great velocities from their first trap from Kilbeggan earning them 1st & 2nd Club (212 Birds) 1st & 2nd Section (1,204 Birds) and 21st & 22nd Open N.I.P.A. (9,856 Birds).

Colin H.P.S: (4/126) 1st O&M Monaghan 1623; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1623; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1623; 4th O&M Monaghan 1623; 5th O&M Monaghan 1623; 6th O&M Monaghan 1623

Derriaghy: (2/54) 1st D Johnston 1577; 2nd D Johnston 1562; 3rd D Johnston 1556; 4th D Johnston 1542; 5th K Johnston 1519; 6th D Johnston 1512

Dromara H.P.S: (2/51) 1st M. Russell 1566; 2nd M. Russell 1566; 3rd M. Russell 1550; 4th M. Russell 1535; 5th M. Russell 1535; 6th N. Edgar & Son 1477

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (4/109) 1st Tomlinson & Wilson 1586; 2nd T. Mawhinney 1532; 3rd Tomlinson & Wilson 1530; 4th Tomlinson & Wilson 1527; 5th Tomlinson & Wilson 1511; 6th Tomlinson & Wilson 1490

Glen H.P.S: (5/169) 1st J&D Braniff 1614; 2nd P. Farrelly & Son 1614; 3rd P. Farrelly & Son 1614; 4th P. Farrelly & Son 1606; 5th C. Rea 1597; 6th J&D Braniff 1588

Glenavy & District: (2/55) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1563; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1562; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1556; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1552; 5th G&S Owens 1417

Harmony H.P.S: (9/170) 1st B. O’Hara 1558; 2nd B. O’Hara 1535; 3rd B. Wallace 1535; 4th J&V Abernethy 1532; 5th B. O’Hara 1521; 6th B. O’Hara 1518

Hillsborough & Maze: (4/124) 1st H. Jennings & Sons 1569; 2nd Lavery Bros 1558; 3rd H. Jennings & Sons 1549; 4th H. Jennings & Sons 1549; 5th I. Rollins & Son 1548; 6th I. Rollins & Son 1548

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (8/238) 1st R. Topping & Son 1551; 2nd D. Ferguson 1549; 3rd Smyth & Adams 1539; 4th D. Ferguson 1535; 5th R. Topping & Son 1532; 6th R. Topping & Son 1532

South Belfast H.P.S: D/S

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (5/212) 1st J & L Smyth 1624; 2nd J & L Smyth 1624; 3rd O. Farrelly 1607; 4th J & L Smyth 1604; 5th J & L Smyth 1603; 6th J & L Smyth 1603

SECTION F REPORT

The Winner of Section F (61/1,715) from Navan 1 was Gordon Bros & Sons of Killyleagh Central H.P.S from Navan the lads Win both Clubs Killyleagh Central (54 Birds) and Cloughey HPS (113 Birds) 1st Section F along with the Top 7 Positions in the Section (1,715 Birds).

Ards: D/S

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (11/330) 1st Phillips Brothers 1409; 2nd Lambert & Stewart 1386; 3rd R. Moore & Son 1382; 4th Lambert & Stewart 1378; 5th Lambert & Stewart 1364; 6th T&S Phillips 1359

Cloughey H.P.S: (6/113) 1st Gordon Bros & Sons 1486; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1485; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1484; 4th M. Adair 1481; 5th Gordon Bros & Sons 1425; 6th C&H Cully 1386

Comber Central H.P.S: (/) 1st C. Hutchinson 1405; 2nd C. Hutchinson 1405; 3rd C. Hutchinson 1405; 4th C. Hutchinson 1403; 5th C. Hutchinson 1373; 6th F. Gilmore 1363

Corrigs: (/) 1st S&A Foster 1387

Crossgar: (/) 1st C. McManus & Dtr 1395; 2nd C. McManus & Dtr 1394; 3rd L&R Barr 1379

Downpatrick Premier: (/) 1st T. Burns 1422; 2nd T. Burns 1421; 3rd T. Burns 1401; 4th T. Burns 1398; 5th J. Crossan 1335; 6th J. Crossan 1317

Killyleagh Central: (2/54) Gordon Bros & Sons 1486; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1486; 3rd Gordon Bros & Sons 1485; 4th Gordon Bros & Sons 1485; 5th C. Healy 1471; 6th C. Healy 1469

Killyleagh & District: (/) 1st K. Murray 1441; 2nd D. Grieves 1439; 3rd Morrisson Bros 1417; 4th Morisson Bros 1363; 5th Morisson Bros 1359; 6th D. Grieves 1342

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (6/179) 1st Rainey Brothers 1359; 2nd Rainey Brothers 1341; 3rd Rainey Brothers 1341; 4th Rainey Brothers 1341; 5th Rainey Brothers 1340; 6th Rainey Brothers 1314

Newtownards H.P.S: (4/124) 1st J. Orr 1353; 2nd McGimpsey Bros 1350; 3rd McGimpsey Bros 1338; 4th B. Griffiths 1324; 5th B. Griffiths 1324; 6th H&S Muckle 1323

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (17/762) from Kilbeggan 1 was J F McCabe & Son of Newry & District H.P.S.

Ballyholland: (6/399) 1st J. Murtagh 1592; 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1584; 3rd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1583; 4th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1583; 5th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1581; 6th Owen Markey 1581

Banbridge H.P.S: (4/127) 1st McCracken Bros 1582; 2nd R. Carson & Son 1509; 3rd McCracken Bros 1493; 4th McCracken Bros 1478; 5th McCracken Bros 1477; 6th McCracken Bros 1476

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (5/154) 1st C&G Quinn 1596; 2nd C&G Quinn 1595; 3rd S. Ogle 1594; 4th B. McAvoy 1582; 5th B. McAvoy 1581; 6th S. Ogle 1556

Millvale: (2/82) 1st JJ McCabe 1600; 2nd JJ McCabe 1600; 3rd JJ McCabe 1599; 4th JJ McCabe 1590; 5th JJ McCabe 1590; 6th N. Murtagh 1588

Newry City: (1/52) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1629; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1578; 3rd Thompson & Lunn 1569; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1540; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1534; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1477

Newry & District: (1/?) 1st J F McCabe & Son 1640; 2nd J F McCabe & Son 1640; 3rd J F McCabe & Son 1638; 4th J F McCabe & Son 1588; 5th J F McCabe & Son 1588; 6th J F McCabe & Son 1588

3 . A&T Agnew Winners of Ballycare & District HPS.jpeg A&T Agnew, winners of Ballycare & District HPS Photo: freelance Photo Sales