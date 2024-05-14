Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) for Northern Ireland (NI) has urged farmers to be vigilant following the latest risk assessment of bluetongue virus entering Great Britain, published by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

In its latest risk assessment, APHA confirm there is a very high probability of a new introduction of Bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) into livestock in Great Britain through infected biting midges being blown over from Northern Europe. Biting midges are most active between April and November and the timing of a potential incursion will depend on the temperature and wind patterns.

Bluetongue virus (BTV) is a notifiable exotic animal disease and is transmitted by midge bites. It affects cows, goats, sheep and camelids such as llamas. There are no authorised vaccines available for BTV-3 in the UK or Europe, but the UK government are actively engaging with vaccine manufacturers on the development of a BTV-3 vaccine for use in the UK.

BTV does not affect people or food safety. There are no public health concerns in respect of potentially infected animals.

NI’s Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher said: “The first case of BTV-3 in Great Britain was detected in a cow in Kent last November. Since then, there have been 126 bluetongue cases confirmed in England across 73 premises in four counties, with the last cases confirmed on the 8 March 2024. To date there have been no cases reported in Northern Ireland.

“This is the latest disease threat to the Northern Ireland livestock population and DAERA remains committed to minimising the risk of introduction. As a result of these confirmed cases of BTV-3, moves of all live ruminants from Great Britian to Northern Ireland are suspended as they cannot meet certification requirements.

“Surveillance for this disease within Northern Ireland has been increased to assist with detection at the earliest opportunity which will facilitate more effective control measures. With this disease and its method of spread an infected animal on farm may be the first indicator of introduction to Northern Ireland.

“It is important that farmers remain vigilant and report early any suspicions of disease to their Private Veterinary Practitioner, the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or by contacting their local DAERA Direct Veterinary Office.”