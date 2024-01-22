NMR performance report shows health and milk quality gains in UK dairy herds
The report is based on data from 500 NMR-recorded Holstein Friesian herds for the year ending August 2023 and shows the trends from 2010 when the University of Reading first published the KPI report.
The document is designed to be used practically as a benchmarking tool by farmers, vets and advisors to identify where and how improvements can be made.
Herd health
Annual trends in herd health from 2010 to 2023 show that 70% of herds had a SCC below 200,000 in the year ending August 2023, an improvement from 44% in 2010.
And in 2023, 52% of all cows in the 500-herd sample completed their lactations without recording a single high SCC above 200,000 cells/ml. The equivalent figure in 2010 was 35% of cows.
Mastitis incidence across a 242 sample of the 500 recorded herds averaged 22 cases per 100 cows per year, a reduction of 14 cases per 100 cows per year since 2016.
Fertility
Fertility improvements continue to be made, and since 2010, the mean age at first calving has decreased by 89 days to 804 days (2.2 years), although it has increased by five days since 2022. The median calving interval is also 30 days shorter than in 2010 at 394 days but remains unchanged since the last report in 2022.
Conception rates increased by 1% compared to 2022 to 39% and, during the past 14 years, they have increased by 7%. However, the variation remains high between herds, from 32% in the bottom quartile of herds to more than 45% in the best quartile.
Production
Milk yields have remained stable for the past five years, averaging 8,737kg in 2023, up slightly from 8,708kg in 2022 and by more than 1,000kg on 2010 data. Lifetime milk per cow per day increased by 25% from 10.5kg in 2010 to 12.7kg in 2023.