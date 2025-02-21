No poultry classes at this year's RUAS Balmoral Show

stock image

​The RUAS has announced that there will be no poultry classes at this year’s Balmoral Show in May.

This decision has been taken due to the uncertainty of when any ban on bird gatherings may be lifted.

Show organisers plan to host a small display of birds from the same flock during the four days of the Show alongside the popular egg and decorated egg classes.

The announcement comes just days after it was revealed that a cull at a commercial poultry flock was taking place following a suspected case of avian influenza.

A 3km monitoring controlled zone and a 10km surveillance zone have now been set up to help protect the poultry sector from any further infection.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “The news is a stark reminder of how quickly this disease can spread following the first case of highly pathogenic AI in a small number of captive birds outside Magherafelt last week. We need every birdkeeper to strengthen their biosecurity as much as they can and to ensure a high standard of animal welfare during the housing period which came into effect yesterday. This is critical to help prevent any further outbreaks of AI and safeguard our flocks across the region.

“I urge all birdkeepers to make themselves aware of the symptoms of AI and to keep a close eye on their flock. AI infection can include death or high mortalities in a flock, depression/lethargy and respiratory distress such as gaping beak, coughing, sneezing, gurgling or rattling. If producers have any suspicion of disease, contact your vet or local divisional veterinary office immediately. To stay up to date with AI, please sign up to DAERA’s text alert service.”