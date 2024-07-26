No room for complacency when it comes to farm safety – Muir

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Farm Safety Foundation leads a nationwide ‘Yellow Wellies’ campaign across the UK to raise awareness of the risks associated with farming. In its tenth anniversary year, the charity is calling on all those involved in agriculture to take concrete actions to improve attitudes to safe farming.

Minister Muir said: “Unfortunately, there are still avoidable deaths occurring on farms in Northern Ireland and the industry’s poor safety record has been slow to show improvement. There have been seven fatalities in the last 12 months, including the tragic death over the past weekend.

"We all recognise that farming and the high-quality food it produces is of tremendous importance to the local economy. We must also recognise the importance of every single individual involved in the sector and do what we can to help them go about their work without risk of serious harm or injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am fully supportive of the good work undertaken by the Farm Safety Foundation and our local Farm Safety Partnership to increase farm safety awareness. However there is no room for complacency and I urge all those who live and work on farms to think about their safety and the safety of others,” he added.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The objectives of Farm Safety Week 2024 are:

- To drive improvements in the health and wellbeing of those living and working in the sector;

- To encourage those living and working in farming to take concrete actions to improve their attitudes to farming safely in the UK and Ireland;

- To highlight, not only the excessive numbers suffering fatal injuries and accidents on UK & Ireland farms but the dangers of ignoring near misses at work;

- To signpost farmers and farm workers to the resources available to help improve farm safety; and