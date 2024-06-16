Norbrook joins Holstein NI herd competition sponsors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Holstein NI has announced that Newry-based veterinary pharmaceutical giant Nobrook is the new sponsor of its annual herds inspection competition.

Norbrook joins the competition’s long-term and valued-sponsors Bank of Ireland, Trioliet and Cookstown Dairy Services.

Club secretary John Martin said: “Judging of the competition’s four sections, junior, intermediate, senior and premier, is now complete.

"The competition is going from strength-to-strength and a steady increase in entries over the last few years has necessitated the introduction of a fourth category - an intermediate section. The organising committee is delighted to welcome Norbrook as sponsor of the new intermediate category.”

Norbrook’s technical sales manager Kevin Corry is pictured with Holstein NI secretary John Martin. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Norbrook is a globally recognised brand and produces a wide variety of veterinary medicines for farm and companion animals.

The company produces an extensive range of popular dairy-focused products, including anthelmintics such as Eprizero, as well as intramammary tubes and its best-seller NoroSeal.

Norbrook’s technical sales manager Kevin Corry said: “Our recently launched Transition Cow range (Calcitrace D3 bolus, Calcitrace P liquid, Ketonor+ and Norophos) builds on our expertise in metabolic disease management and perfectly complements our long-standing Calcijet products.

“Norbrook is proud to have supported farms, pet owners and the veterinary industry in Ireland with innovative products and trusted, quality brands for over 50 years.”

Kevin Corry added: “We are delighted to confirm sponsorship of Holstein Northern Ireland’s annual Herds Inspection Competition.

“Holstein NI is celebrating its 25 th Anniversary this year and I am looking forward to being part of this hotly contested and successful competition.”

John Martin added "We have been overwhelmed by the support from club members, and I am delighted to confirm that this year’s competition has attracted a record entry of 84 herds across the four sections.

“On behalf of Holstein NI I would also like to thank Cookstown Dairy Services, Trioliet and Bank of Ireland, for their generous and continued sponsorship of the competition. I would also like to welcome Norbrook and thank them for coming onboard to sponsor the newly implemented intermediate section. The much-anticipated results will be unveiled in the coming weeks.”

The 2024 judges:

Junior section – David McNaugher, Mullagher Herd, Aghadowey.

Intermediate section – Jessica Hall, Antrim.

Senior section – Bryan O’Connor, Bawnmore Herd, Kanturk, Co Cork.