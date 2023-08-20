Normality returns to North Down!

North Down Group at Claas Factory March 2023. Pic: UFU

​Members had a very enjoyable morning touring the farm facilities and hearing about the research and day to day running of the farm.

In the afternoon we visited the Claas factory and showroom at Nutts Corner.

Everyone enjoyed hearing about ‘behind the scenes’ of this impressive dealership.

Saintfield Show was held on Saturday 17 June 2023 at Glenbrook Farm owned by the Lawson Family.

The weather was fairly good to us, and it was great to see so many UFU members from all over the country in attendance and enjoying the family day.

There was something for everyone with cattle, sheep, poultry, horses, pigs and even pygmy goats.

There was plenty of entertainment for kids as well, so a good day was had by all at a truly beautiful venue.

At the North Down office, we are currently planning the winter programme for 2023-24 and as always, welcome member suggestions for meeting topics and group activities.

UFU headquarters will be emailing the programme in due course so if you don’t currently receive emails from UFU, please get in touch with us to confirm your email address.