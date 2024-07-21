North Antrim group focus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​It was a cold and windy start to the summer for most of us but back at the start of June we had a very successful local agricultural show with an excellent turnout of members to enjoy the new extended area at the side of our UFU trailer with our gazebo.

​The weather was good to us, and it was great to get a cuppa and catch up with our members and friends.

We would like to thank all their members who entered the various cereal competitions at a local group level. There was a very competitive array of fields judged and we would like to thank Mark McCollum for giving up his time to judge. We would like to extend our congratulations to the following winners:

- Winter barley: Morris Peden

The new extended area at the side of the UFU trailer

- Spring barley: Moore Wallace

- Winter wheat: Bill Harpur

- Oats: Christopher Breadon

We recently ran a competition to encourage members to pay their membership earlier in the year. Anyone who had paid between January and the start of June were entered into a draw and we are delighted to announce that Sean McGill was the winner of the voucher for the P&O crossing with Travel Solutions. Many thanks to Travel Solutions and P&O for providing a very generous prize for our competition.

A committee meeting will be held soon to discuss the forthcoming series of winter meetings, we are planning on having a varied range of events and hope you will all make an effort to join us, we look forward to seeing you there.