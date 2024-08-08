Once again North Country Cheviots came out in force, with around 80 Northies present.

The standard was exceptional and competition strong. Judge for the day was Norman Robinson from the renowned Benrafton Flock of North Country Cheviots and Suffolks.

Judging was no easy task with such a display of quality sheep, but in the end it was a tremendous gimmer from The Castle View flock of the Murnion family which took the champion rosette.

Allister McNeill of the Kilvaddy Flock took reserve, with a super shearling ram.

Yet again more fresh faces were out showing North Country’s, proving that the breed is growing at an exceptional rate.

Interbreed success was yet again to the forefront, with the Murnion family winning the prestigious Northern Ireland shows association (NISA) ewe final and also winning the reserve interbreed group of three.

The interbreed success at shows around the country is proving that the North Country Cheviot is a contender and a match for any other breed to compete with.

Up first in the North Country classes was the aged ram, where the Murnion family claimed first prize.

In the shearling ram class Allister McNeill took top spot and went on to collect overall reserve champion.

The Sucked ewe class and the Shearling ewe class were both awarded to the Murnion family of Castleview flock, with the shearling ewe going on to win the supreme champion.

The Ram lamb and ewe lamb classes along with the group of three were all claimed by the Murnion family of Castle View, giving them a memorable day at Antrim show.

North Country’s continue to evolve and grow in Northern Ireland, with their versatility and hardiness, proving that they can be a profitable breed for anyone to keep, that can be crossed to produce a quality milky female, for the commercial industry, and also prime lambs for slaughter.

Premiere North Country Cheviot sale – 6th September 6pm, Beatties pedigree Livestock centre.

2 . image2 (16).jpeg NISA Ewe final winner from the Murnion family. Photo: freelance Photo Sales