North Country Cheviots come back in force at this year’s Castlewellan show, after nearly a 20 year absence.

Castlewellan show is one of the largest country shows in Northern Ireland, with no fewer than 1000 sheep reported on show. Nearly 100 of them belonging to the North Country breed.

It was the Murnion family once again that held off a lot of stiff competition, to win supreme champion on the day, with a super shearling ewe. The ewe went on to lift the red rosette in five of the eight classes, making it another memorable day for Castle View Flock.

A lot of new faces in the breed were present, especially young breeders with a special mention to Micheal Johnston with a real flashy shearling ram, going on to win his class, definitely one to look out for.

15 year old Gabriel Ashe made his showing debut with his newly established Hilsborough North Country Flock, managing to lift the reserve championship with his eye catching aged ewe.

Interest continues to grow massively in the breed. the future is definitely looking bright for one of the most versatile breeds of sheep around.

Results of class winners as follows:

Aged ram: 1st Murnion family

Shearling ram: 1st Michael Johnston

Aged ewe: 1st Gabriel Ashe

Shearling ewe: 1st Murnion family

Ram lamb: 1st Alastair Armstrong

Ewe lamb: 1st Murnion family

Group of three: 1st Murnion family

Pair of lambs: 1st Murnion family

Supreme Champion: Murnion family (shearling ewe)

Reserve champion: Gabriel Ashe ( aged ewe)

the Premiere sale takes place on Friday, 6th September at Beatties livestock centre, Omagh.

1 . image5 (2).jpeg 1st prize ram lamb from Alastair ArmstrongPhoto: freelance Photo Sales

3 . image3 (6).jpeg Gabriel Ashe, with his reserve champion aged ewe.Photo: freelance Photo Sales