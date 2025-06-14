North Tyrone group focus
Omagh Show – Saturday 5 July
Tullamore Show trip – 9 - 10 August 2025
UFU trip to Tullamore Show 9 -10 August. Price £200pp sharing inc overnight stay, dinner, B&B, bus & ticket. Contact office to book 02871882542, limited spaces!
New group chair – Dr Jessica Pollock
We are pleased to announce that Dr Jessica Pollock has been appointed as the new group chair. Jessica brings enthusiasm and a strong commitment to supporting our members and promoting agriculture across the region. Jessica farming a dairy enterprise with her dad on their family farm in Castlederg.
Cereal competition update
Congratulations to Trevor Black, who has been awarded first place in this year’s North Tyrone Group winter barley competition – a well-earned result!
Judging for Oats, Winter Wheat, and Spring Barley will take place in early July.
Members interested in entering are encouraged to register as soon as possible.