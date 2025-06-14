North Tyrone group focus

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2025, 09:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

​As we head into the peak of summer, we’re excited to bring you updates on upcoming shows, competition results and a leadership announcement within the Union.

​Please take a moment to read through the latest news and opportunities.

Omagh Show – Saturday 5 July

New group chair – Dr Jessica Pollockplaceholder image
New group chair – Dr Jessica Pollock

Members are encouraged to at

Tullamore Show trip – 9 - 10 August 2025

UFU trip to Tullamore Show 9 -10 August. Price £200pp sharing inc overnight stay, dinner, B&B, bus & ticket. Contact office to book 02871882542, limited spaces!

Winter barley group winner Don and Trevor Black. Pictured Don Black (granda) with his grandkids Adam, Ruby and Sam.placeholder image
Winter barley group winner Don and Trevor Black. Pictured Don Black (granda) with his grandkids Adam, Ruby and Sam.

New group chair – Dr Jessica Pollock

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We are pleased to announce that Dr Jessica Pollock has been appointed as the new group chair. Jessica brings enthusiasm and a strong commitment to supporting our members and promoting agriculture across the region. Jessica farming a dairy enterprise with her dad on their family farm in Castlederg.

Cereal competition update

Congratulations to Trevor Black, who has been awarded first place in this year’s North Tyrone Group winter barley competition – a well-earned result!

Judging for Oats, Winter Wheat, and Spring Barley will take place in early July.

Members interested in entering are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

Related topics:UFU
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice