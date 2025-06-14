North Tyrone group focus

​As we head into the peak of summer, we’re excited to bring you updates on upcoming shows, competition results and a leadership announcement within the Union.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Please take a moment to read through the latest news and opportunities.

​

Omagh Show – Saturday 5 July

New group chair – Dr Jessica Pollock

Members are encouraged to at

​

Tullamore Show trip – 9 - 10 August 2025

UFU trip to Tullamore Show 9 -10 August. Price £200pp sharing inc overnight stay, dinner, B&B, bus & ticket. Contact office to book 02871882542, limited spaces!

Winter barley group winner Don and Trevor Black. Pictured Don Black (granda) with his grandkids Adam, Ruby and Sam.

​

New group chair – Dr Jessica Pollock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are pleased to announce that Dr Jessica Pollock has been appointed as the new group chair. Jessica brings enthusiasm and a strong commitment to supporting our members and promoting agriculture across the region. Jessica farming a dairy enterprise with her dad on their family farm in Castlederg.

​

Cereal competition update

Congratulations to Trevor Black, who has been awarded first place in this year’s North Tyrone Group winter barley competition – a well-earned result!

Judging for Oats, Winter Wheat, and Spring Barley will take place in early July.

Members interested in entering are encouraged to register as soon as possible.