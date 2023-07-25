Judging on the occasion was well known Staffordshire based breeder Stephen Adcock, who had a superb turnout of cattle on display.

First class of the day seen the nine-year-old cow, Friary Olga, shown by Messrs McAreavey take the red rosette, closely followed Ballyloughan Lola from Montgomery and Henry. Ballyhartfield Nessa took home the third-place rosette again for Messrs McAreavey.

A fine show in the bull class saw Northbrook Atlas take first place for Matthew Bloomer, closely followed by Planetree Cerberus of the same herd. Rathnafishogue T Bone picked up a yellow rosette in third position for Ryan Lavery.

Reserve Dexter Breed Champion at Castlewellan Show, Friary Olga, shown by Messrs McAreavey with judge Stephen Adcock. Pic: Dexter Club

In the maiden heifer class, it was Derryola Razzle Dazzle who caught the eye of the judge, taking top position, closely followed by Derryola Millie in second, both shown successfully by Lester Pedigree’s. Frith Dazzler, shown by Matthew Bloomer took home third place in a super line-up of heifers.

The in-calf heifer class saw another fine turnout of stock, with judge Stephen Adcock placing Derryola Hope at the top of the line-up for Ryan Lavery. This heifer was closely followed in second position by Ballyloughan Owlet from Montgomery and Henry and Ballinderry Crumble in third position for Lester Pedigree’s.

Last class of the day saw another red rosette for Messrs McAreavey, with Ballinderry Rolo in the calf section. Taking home a blue rosette for Nigel McIlrath was Dunlarg Bella, with Ballyloughan Platinum Pearl taking third position for Montgomery and Henry.

A good turnout of young handlers saw Peter McAreavey claim the red rosette in the 12-18 year old category, with Georgia Foster winning the under 12 year old category.

Dexter Breed Champion at Castlewellan Show, Northbrook Atlas, shown by Matthew Bloomer with judge Stephen Adcock. Pic: Dexter Club

In the Championship line-up it was Northbrook Atlas, the senior bull belonging to Matthew Bloomer who was tapped out by judge Stephen Adcock, with Friary Olga, winner of the cow class in Reserve for Messrs McAreavey.

Dexter breeders would like to thank Castlewellan Show for kindly hosting classes and Stephen Adcock for judging.

Results

Number Forward: 31

Class 204- Cow or Heifer with calf at foot (6 Forward): 1st Friary Olga, Messrs McAreavey; 2nd Ballyloughan Lola, Montgomery and Henry; 3rd Ballyhartfield Nessa, Messrs McAreavey; 4th Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery; 5th Friary Susie, Antoine Nicholson; 6th Ballymoat Ava, Elizabeth Thompson

Class 205- Bull any age (5 Forward): 1st Northbrook Atlas, Matthew Bloomer; 2nd Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer; 3rd Rathnafishogue T Bone, Ryan Lavery; 4th Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer; 5th Derryola Red Bull, Antoine Nicholson

Class 206a- Maiden Heifer over 12 months (7 Forward): 1st Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigrees; 2nd Derryola Milly, Lester Pedigrees; 3rd Frith Dazzler, Matthew Bloomer; 4th Ballindarragh Clara, Antoine Nicholson; 5th Ballindarragh Claire, Antoine Nicholson; 6th Derryola Frankie, Ryan Lavery; 7th Ballyloughan Perdita, Montgomery and Henry

Class 206b- Heifer in calf (5 Forward): 1st Derryola Hope, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Ballyloughan Owlet, Montgomery and Henry; 3rd Ballinderry Crumble, Lester Pedigrees; 4th Derryola Alison, Ryan Lavery; 5th Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigrees

Class 207- Calf under 12 months (8 Forward): 1st Ballinderry Rolo, Messrs McAreavey; 2nd Dunlarg Bella, Nigel McIlrath; 3rd Ballyloughan Platinum Pearl, Montgomery and Henry; 4th Ballindarragh Daisy, Antoine Nicholson; 5th Ballyloughan Quickly, Montgomery and Henry; 6th Lesters Elaine, Lester Pedigrees; 7th Ballinderry Roxy Lady, Messrs McAreavey; 8th Ballymoat Katie, Elizabeth Thompson

Champion- Northbrook Atlas, Matthew Bloomer

Reserve Champion- Friary Olga, Messrs McAreavey

Class 207a- Young Handler aged 12-18 years: 1st Peter McAreavey; 2nd Caitlyn Nicholson; 3rd Jack Gibson