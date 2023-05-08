Diane Burgess, who leads on the survey, says: “We have had a good response to the survey so far and what farmers are telling us is incredibly helpful.

“The answers have shown that farmers have many reasons to be proud, including producing good healthy animals, maintaining their family legacy, supporting their communities, and making spaces for nature on their land. Farmers have been improving their farms over generations, from the soil under their feet to the livestock and crops they produce. One farmer said “Our farm represents everything that is good about food production. A wholesome, healthy and commercial business”.

Recognition from others was also important, with one farmer saying they felt proud “When locals stop by to say how wonderful it is to see such healthy animals grazing in my fields, see how I look after the countryside, see my forest areas and miles of hedges with great bird life.”

Northern Ireland Farmers are telling AFBI what makes them proud about their farms?

This survey is running until May 21st 2023 and Diane and Graham will be at the Balmoral Show asking farmers what makes them proud about their farm, plus what is worrying them about farming now, and in the future. We are keen to understand how farmers make decisions in this changing world: do they seek information from their friends and family, refer to DAERA/CAFRE advisors, or listen to environmental groups who have begun to work with farmers? We want to hear from farmers to find out what they are doing to help Northern Ireland’s environment, recognising their skills and ability to make positive changes. Do farmers need support to make these changes? Where do farmers go to find this support or advice?

We want to hear from farmers in Northern Ireland: big, small, livestock, horticulture, pigs, poultry, arable, a mix of any or all of the above.

If you are an active farmer, please complete our short survey!

As a thank you, we have ten £100 vouchers to be won which can be used at a wide range of shops and online (a full list is shown on www.afbini.gov.uk/FarmSurvey.