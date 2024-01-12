The Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders Association (NIHBA) has raised over £4000 to support the work of Alzheimer’s Society.

Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders Association Chairman William McMordie, together with his wife Victoria, presents a cheque for £4425.94 to Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser, Linzi Stewart, at home at their farm.

The Association fundraised for the charity throughout 2023, promoting its vital work at their stand at RUAS Balmoral Show in May as well as at the annual Barbecue and Stock Judging evening in August. The Barbecue was hosted by NIHBA Chairman, William McMordie, together with his father John and the rest of the McMordie family.

Speaking about the year of fundraising activity, William McMordie said: “We have been blown away by all the support we have received from members and local businesses alike. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone who supported our charity partnership with Alzheimer’s Society throughout 2023, especially those involved with and who attended our annual Barbecue evening, and who gave so generously to raise the incredible sum of £4425.94. Our donation will make a big difference to people affected by dementia across Northern Ireland.”

Linzi Stewart, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland said: “We are extremely grateful to William and all at the NIHBA for their support in helping raise awareness of dementia and vital funds to ensure Alzheimer’s Society can provide help and hope to all affected by dementia.

"We want everyone affected by dementia to know that they can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for practical advice, emotional support, and guidance. There are approximately 22,000 people living in Northern Ireland who are affected by dementia with approximately 1000 of these people are under the age of 65. By 2051 in NI the number of people living with dementia will be 60,000.

"People tell us Alzheimer’s Society support is a real lifeline. Thanks to the generous support of groups and associations like the NIHBA, Alzheimer’s Society can be there as a vital source of support and a powerful force for change for everyone affected by dementia.”

Alzheimer’s Society are the UK’s leading dementia charity, working to find new treatments and, ultimately, a cure for dementia. Alzheimer’s Society provide expert information, training, and support services to all those who need help.