Northern Ireland Horse Board announces admin support for NI breeders

​The Northern Ireland Horse Board (NIHB) is pleased to announce that their services are now going mobile with their new administration support service.

‘Hoof It,’ will provide specialised administrative solutions tailored to the needs of equestrians across Northern Ireland.

Breeders have highlighted potential challenges some users may face with Horse Sport Ireland’s new E-Passport system, Horse Source. Recognising this, the NIHB has introduced ‘Hoof It’ to support breeders in navigating this digital interface.

The ‘Hoof It’ service offers personalised, face-to-face consultations and assistance at the NIHB office in Lurgan. This service is available free of charge to NIHB members, while non-members will incur a fee of £25.

For clients with demanding schedules, the NIHB ‘Hoof It’ service also provides on-site visits, allowing applications to be completed conveniently at your own yard. An additional travel fee applies for this on-site service.

For additional information or to schedule an appointment with Chris, please contact us at 028 383 43355, WhatsApp at 028 38343355 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

About: The Northern Ireland Horse Board is a registered Co-operative Society for people involved in the horse industry in Northern Ireland. It has been formed to give breeders a voice in decisions relating to the Irish Horse Register and in the future direction of breeding in the Irish Sport Horse Industry.