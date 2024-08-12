Both judges came over from Scotland with Matthew Hamilton from Woolfords, West Calder having the task of placing the North Type. Matthew commented: “There was a great show of sheep, well presented, and a tremendous class of ewes. It was both a pleasure and a privilege to judge.”

His overall champion was a ewe from Billy, Joseph & Seamus Grant, Cloughfin. She was by a £4000 Woolfords ram out of a 2000gns Cloughfin dam.

The Grants also took the reserve spot with a tup lamb also by £4000 Woolfords out of a £18,000 Woolfords

Reserve male – the 5000gns Mark Smyth aged ram, from Sam & Stuart Adams; he was by £1500 Hillhead of Morinsh ram out of a Mayfair ewe.

Reserve female – Gimmer from George Conway, she was by £9000 Hillhead of Morinsh ram and out of a £9000 Woolfords dam.

David Morrison from Dalwyne, Barr placed the South Type section and also picked a female as his overall champion, a ewe from Gordon, Ben and Jack Crawfords’ flock of Aghanlane Blackies. This ewe was sired by £12,000 High Staward and out of £2800 Crossflat mother.

David said: “I was delighted to be asked to judge and it wasn’t an easy job as the class of stock was very good, I saw a big improvement from the last national show, which is great to see. The ewe was a very deserving winner, great look and power in her muzzle with a body to match.”

His reserve champion was a Shearling from John & Patrick Harkin, Loughash. He is a homebred son of £20,000 Auldhouseburn that was sold as a ram lamb for £10,000 to McSwiggan, Fullerton, C Gallacher and a share was retained by Loughash. He was out of a £24,000 Loughash ewe.

Reserve Male – Ram lamb from Loughash by £55,000 Auldhouseburn sire out of a £100,000 Loughash dam.

Reserve female – Gimmer from Colm McAteer, she was by the £160,000 Dyke ram and out of a £160,000 Elmscleugh ewe.

A huge thank you to the main sponsors, Ballymena Mart, Ulster Ram Breeders and RES Energy and all the other sponsors who supported the event. Also thank you to all the organising committee and stewards that helped on the day, as without their support the event wouldn’t be possible.

CLASS RESULTS

North Type

Class 1 Aged Ram: 1st S & S Adams; 2nd M & R Smyth; 3rd J & L Conway; 4th S & S Adams; 5th Ian & Gary Watson.

Class 2 Shearling: 1st S & S Adams; 2nd V & M Brennan; 3rd Billy Grant; 4th Sean McCusker; 5th T & J Adams

Class 3 Tup Lamb: 1st Billy Grant; 2nd Glackmore Farms; 3rd T & J Adams; 4th Glackmore Farms; 5th Billy Grant

Class 4 Ewe: 1st & 2nd Billy Grant; 3rd Paul McEvoy; 4th Glackmore Farms; 5th Vincent Brennan

Class 5 Gimmer: 1st G Conway; 2nd T & J Adams; 3rd P McEvoy; 4th B Robinson; 5th J & L Conway

Class 6 Ewe Lamb: 1st B Grant; 2nd W & M Smyth; 3rd V Brennan; 4th P McEvoy; 5th S McClusker

South Type

Class 1 Aged Ram: 1st C & C Philips; 2nd B & A McCrory & Daughters; 3rd P & J Harkin; 4th Glackmore Blackface; 5th Frankie McCullough.

Class 2 Shearling: 1st P & J Harkin; 2nd Damian McSwiggan; 3rd Partick McGuigan; 4th P & J Harkin; 5th Colin McEldowney

Class 3 Tup Lamb: 1st P & J Harkin; 2nd Colm McAteer; 3rd C & C Philips; 4th Colm McAteer; 5th Colin McEldowney

Class 4 Ewe: 1st Gordon Crawford; 2nd Patrick McGuigan; 3rd Colm McAteer; 4th Glackmore Blackface; 5th P & J Harkin

Class 5 Gimmer: 1st C McAteer; 2nd O & S Brannigan; 3rd J & P Harkin; 4th JJ McAlister; 5th O & S Brrannigan

Class 6 Ewe Lamb: 1st C McHenry; 2nd G Crawford; 3rd J McCurdy; 4th JJ McAlister; 5th S & J Fegan

1 . IMG_5161.JPG Judge David Morrison at the Blackface NI National Show in Ballymena Livestock Show Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . IMG_5128.JPG Phillip Williamson, D A Forgie with John and Patrick Harkin Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . IMG_5419.JPG Seamus Mullan, Fane Valley Stores, Judge David Morrison with James and Colm McAteer Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . IMG_5145.JPG Matthew Hamilton, judging at the Blackface NI National Show Photo: freelance Photo Sales