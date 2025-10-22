Northern Ireland Ploughing Association hold another successful International Ploughing Championships

Congratulations to everyone who competed in this year’s championships.

Andrew Gill was crowned champion in the Conventional ploughing class and David Wright was champion in the Reversible Class while Seamus Crossan and Nigel Gamble were both first in the Vintage and Classic Class.

Held over two days, this year’s match was held on grounds near Gilford kindly granted by Richard Gilpin, Albert Kinnear, Jonathan Richardson, Brian Lilliburn and Gilfresh Produce.

As well as the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association championships the event also hosted the Northern Ireland Vintage Ploughing Association Championships and the Five Nations Championships which saw ploughmen from England, Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland compete for the title of Five Nations Champions titles.

A fine standard of ploughing was displayed as well as horse ploughing on the Saturday with Daniel McAllister coming first, Victor Scott, second and ROI Coleman Coogan, third.

The event drew a large attendance over the two days as well as Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir, ABC Council Alderman Stephen Moutray and DUP MLA Carla Lockhart, in attendance on the Friday.

There were a good turnout of trade stands and marquee stalls with a wide variety of produce from across the province.

A reception was held in The Palace Demesne in Armagh on the Saturday evening hosted by Alderman Moutray and saw a large attendance of ploughmen, friends and family.

As well as the reception and prize distribution, a special Certificate of Recognition was presented to former Chairman of the World Ploughing Association, William Hood, NIPA, by Anna Marie McHugh, General Secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation.

Results

Conventional Class: 1 Andrew Gill; 2 Gary Simms (ROI); 3 Matthew Simms (ROI)

Reversible Class: 1 Liam O’Driscoll; 2 David Wright; 3 Adrian Jamison

Vintage Class: 1 Seamus Crossan; 2 William Gill; 3 David Grattan

Classic Class: 1 Nigel Gamble; 2 Ben Jamison; 3 Robert Acheson

Five Nations

Conventional: 1 Stuart Vickers (England); 2 Andrew Gill (NI); 3 John Cotterell (ROI)

Reversible: 1 David Wright (NI); 2 Eric Wickham (ROI); 3 James Foster (England)

1 . Lord Mayor of Armagh Stephen Moutray hosts a Reception for N.Ireland Ploughing Championship Presentations The Palace Armagh CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com James Coulter receiving a floral presentation on behalf of his wife Leanne, Treasurer of the NIPA, from Noreen Jamison, wife of the NIPA Chairman and committee member. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com Photo: Liam McArdle Photo Sales

2 . Lord Mayor of Armagh Stephen Moutray hosts a Reception for N.Ireland Ploughing Championship Presentations The Palace Armagh CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com NIPA Secretary, Alison Armstrong (right), receiving a floral presentation from Chairman’s wife and Committee Member, Noreen Jamison, at the awards evening in Armagh. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com Photo: Liam McArdle Photo Sales

3 . Lord Mayor of Armagh Stephen Moutray hosts a Reception for N.Ireland Ploughing Championship Presentations The Palace Armagh CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com Pictured at the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association reception held in Armagh Council Offices and hosted by ABC Council Alderman Stephen Moutrey. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com Photo: Liam McArdle Photo Sales

4 . Lord Mayor of Armagh Stephen Moutray hosts a Reception for N.Ireland Ploughing Championship Presentations The Palace Armagh CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com William Hood, Northern Ireland Ploughing Association who was presented with a Certificate of Recognition as a former World Ploughing Organisation Chairman, from Anne Marie McHugh, General Secretary of the WPO. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com Photo: Liam McArdle Photo Sales