Northern Ireland Water Ltd convicted at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court

Northern Ireland Water Limited was found guilty and fined £1,000 plus £15 Offenders Levy at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court in respect of water pollution impacting the Ballybannon River at Annsborough, Co Down.

The Court heard that on 22 July 2021, NIEA Water Quality Inspectors confirmed that a visibly grey and malodorous effluent was discharging to the Ballybannon River via the overflow pipe serving Mill Hill Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) at Annsborough.

The discharge was observed to be consistent with untreated sewage. The observations were made during a period of prolonged dry weather. Upstream of the discharge point, the river was observed to be running visibly clear. A NIEA Inspector collected statutory samples of the polluting discharge.

Whilst the initial cause of the discharge, in this case, was a blockage, in turn caused by the inappropriate use of the sewerage system by a third party or parties, NIEA contended that Northern Ireland Water Ltd failed to deal with the discharge appropriately, allowing the discharge to continue unnecessarily for a further period of time. Following consideration of the evidence, the Magistrate found Northern Ireland Water Ltd guilty of an Article 7.1(a) offence in respect of the discharge on 22 July 2021.

Anyone wishing to report a pollution incident can call the 24-hour Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.