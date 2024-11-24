Northern Ireland’s GrassCheck service celebrates 25 years

​Northern Ireland’s GrassCheck service was launched in 1999, writes Richard Halleron.

An event was held recently to celebrate 25 years of the research and development work that has helped shape the development of the project that continues to deliver so much for grassland farmers.

Currently, GrassCheck is led by AgriSearch, the Agri-Food and Biosciences’ Institute (AFBI) and the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

There is universal consensus amongst all of Northern Ireland’s farm stakeholder groups that GrassCheck has an evolving role to play in delivering a sustainable future for ruminant agriculture.

Dairy cows grazing. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

And, according to AgriSearch general manager, Jason Rankin, the detailed analysis of the information amassed by the service over the past quarter of a century will help further define this process.

He explained:

“This works at a number of levels. GrassCheck has evolved from a service, which simply reports on actual swards production levels in real time, to one which accurately predicts future growth rates.

“At the heart of this is the recognition that a 21 day rotation period will drive grazing patterns in most years on the vast majority of dairy, beef and sheep farms in Northern Ireland.

Dr Sinclair Mayne, Professor Gerry Boyle (Chair AgriSearch) and Jason Rankin (Strategy Manager AgriSearch) at the GrassCheck 25th Anniversary Conference

“But, more than this, GrassCheck has amassed invaluable data regarding bespoke sward production trends that have been identified in regions across Northern Ireland, from East Co Down to West Co Fermanagh.

“And analysing this data will help identify trends for the future that are relevant to farmers in all locations.”

The AgriSearch representative continued:

“But predicting grass production levels is only part of the challenge. Finding ways to utilise this forage in the most efficient way possible is of equal significance.

“And this will be a priority for GrassCheck into the future.”

AgriSearch chairman, Professor Gerry Boyle, also spoke at the 25th anniversary event.

He explained that the launch of the service back in 1999 had helped to cement the principle in the minds of research scientists and farmers throughout Ireland that grass was a crop that had to be managed in the most effective way possible.

Professor Boyle continued:

“GrassCheck is a classic example of a tool that has been developed to allow ruminant farmers make best use of the most important resource they manage: their grasslands.

“Effective grassland utilisation is the key to profitable and sustainable ruminant livestock production.

“There is absolutely no argument about that.

"Grass is the least cost feed. It enables farmers to bounce back from difficulties, whether these be on the input price side or the output price side.

“GrassCheck, for the past 25 years, is the toll that has allowed these benefits to be delivered in a very real way.

A proud history

Courtesy of his address to the 25th anniversary event, former AFBI director and DAERA chief scientific officer, Dr Sincair Mayne, highlighted the critical role played by GrassCheck in delivering for agriculture in Northern Ireland on a truly international stage.

He explained:

“Back in 2002 the officially recognised independence and accuracy of the grass production data gathered by GrassCheck made the key difference when it came to Northern Ireland securing a £4.6M weather aid package from Brussels.

“The year in question saw torrential rain falling throughout the summer months with the result that very large numbers of cattle had to be housed early.

“However, it was the real time date available from GrassCheck that contributed so much to the case that was made to the European Commission.”

Four years later, however, GrassChack made an equally contribution when it came to Northern Ireland successfully arguing its case to Brussels for a Nitrates’ derogation.

Sinclair Mayne again:

“This time, the GrassCheck data was used to confirm that the grass growing season in Northern Ireland extended from March through to November.

“The successful securing of the derogation meant that fertiliser nitrogen application rates on grassland could be secured at 250kg/ha.

“Had the full scope of the measures within the European Union’s 2007 Nitrates’ Directive been mandated for Northern Ireland, this figure would have fallen to 175kg.

“The impact of such a development on production agriculture of such a development would have been very significant indeed.”

What next for GrassCheck?

The current GrassCheck service is delivered by 50 plus farmers at locations across Northern Ireland measuring grass production rates on a weekly basis.

This is supplemented by data generated by 30 weather stations, again strategically placed at locations across Northern Ireland.

In addition, grass plots are cut and physically weighed/analysed on a weekly basis at three locations: AFBI Hillsborough, AFBI Crossnacreevy and CAFRE Greenmount.

The 25th anniversary event gave a number of the participant farmers an opportunity to relate how they use their own grass measuring data to drive their own businesses forward.

One of the most fundamental themes identified was the use of grass measuring to rank the production capacity of individual fields within a farm business.

In turn, this is allowing the earlier and more efficient identification of fields that require re-seeding.

The information is also encouraging the greater use of soil testing.

In turn this information is highlighting the significance of soil pH values and the benefits that will be accrued in developing bespoke potash and phosphate fertiliser strategies for individual fields.

Grass measuring is also confirming the strategic use of paddock grazing systems and, specifically, in a dairying context, the absolute importance of having roadways that are fit for purpose.

This is relevant from both a poaching and hoof/foot condition perspective.

The future is clover

Current GrassChack data is confirming the future role for clover in grass-based production systems.

However, there is general recognition across the farming sector that much more must be done to improve clover establishment and persistence levels.

Where establishment is a concerned, there are very few herbicides available that are clover friendly.

In response to this challenge a number of the GrassCheck farmers are currently stitching clover into a new ley 12 months after it has been established.

Breeding new varieties of clover that are more persistent within Irish growing conditions has been identified as a priority by many GrassCheck farmers.

The reality is that clover will tend to die out of swards quite quickly if wet growing conditions persist for a significant period of time.

And this has certainly been the case for the most part in 2023 and 2024.

That said, the ability of clover to fix nitrogen from the air most be maximised in the most efficient way possible.

The legume will have a greater impact on sward production rates from mid-summer onwards.

It is envisaged that the strategic use of nitrogen fertiliser can help to deliver the levels of grass growth required during the spring months with clover taking over this role as the growing season progresses.

While specifically reflecting on the key role played by GrassCheck over the past 25 years in improving grassland management standards across Northern Ireland, the 25th anniversary event was also used to encourage the greater update of regular grass measuring across agriculture as a whole.

It has been estimated that less than 200 farmers in Northern Ireland regularly use the likes of a plate meter to accurately assess sward growth rates and grass stocks on their farms.

The reality is that ‘eye balling’ a sward on a regular or semi-regular basis is no substitute for the hard data that bespoke sward measuring equipment can deliver.

Metabolisable Energy

Analysis of the figures produced by the GrassCheck service has confirmed that the Metabolisable Energy (ME) Values of swards in Northern Ireland have consistently declined within a growing season over th4 past three years.

“The figure comes in at around one mega joule of ME per hectare of fresh grass,” confirmed Jason Rankin, general manager of AgriSearch.

“This value is significant and reflects the reduction in performance in ruminant livestock performance that can be achieved within a grazing scenario.”

He continued:

“Research will be required to find out exactly what is going on here.

"Is this a weather-related phenomenon or are other factors coming into play?”

The Agrisearch representative also confirmed the average ME values of grass silages made in Northern Ireland have plateaued-off over recent years.

He further explained:

“It’s too early to say if there is a link between the ME values in fresh grass and those coming through in silages. We know that the ME values of swards peak during early May.

“So, in theory, this should allow for high ME, first cut silages to be made at that time of the year.”

Significantly, the GrassCheck figures are also confirming more extreme grass protein values at the spring and autumn shoulders of the grazing season.

And, again, this is a trend that requires further investigation.”

Sward resilience

Dr David Patterson (Grassland Agronomist at AFBI) spoke on sward adaption and farm resilience.

He looked at sward adaption options including re-evaluating grasses, the use of other species such as legume and herbs and the integration of woodland.

He highlighted the potential of Italian and hybrid ryegrasses to provide additional spring growth.

He also discussed results from the CloverCheck plots at Hillsborough which show the potential for grass clover swards to provide good yields with lower manufactured N fertiliser rates.

The AFBI research scientist also presented early results from AgriSearch’s ZeroNsile project which highlighted the potential for grass/red clover swards in silage swards.

He specifically highlighted the potential role of herbs and in particular how plantain trials at Hillsborough had demonstrated that plantain swards grew additional dry matter in the spring and autumn.

He also discussed the potential of agro-forestry/silvopasture to improve trafficability by up to 40% providing extra grazing days in the spring and autumn.

David Patterson also discussed different options for various parts of the farm.

For example, core grazing areas near the yard which could be sown out in perennial ryegrass, white clover and plantain with the possibility of adding in Italian and Hybrid ryegrasses.

Silage fields could be sown out in red clover swards with either perennial or hybrid ryegrass.

Wet and heavy fields could be sown out with Festulolium, Timothy and Birds Foot Trefoil.

Drought prone fields could be sown with fescues, lucerne, cocksfoot, chicory and plantain.

He also highlighted the value of riparian grazable trees such as Willow and Alder in run off risk areas.

Silvopasture should be sown out with shade tolerant fescues and subterranean clover.

About:

AgriSearch (The Northern Ireland Agricultural Research and Development Council) is an independent charity, registered with the Charities Commission for Northern Ireland.

AgriSearch was formed in 1997 to provide a mechanism through which beef, dairy and sheep farmers could have direct involvement in production orientated research.

Funds contributed to AgriSearch are used to commission research into the improvement and development of beef, sheep and dairy farming.