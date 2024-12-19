Northern Irish engineer named as finalist for 2025 LAMMA Young Engineer Award

Jason has developed the Two-Stage Self Fill Slurry Boom, an innovation designed to enhance slurry handling efficiency. This hydraulic boom fills slurry from storage tanks and offers two configurations: a flexible suction pipe for underground tanks and a portable docking station integration. It can operate on either side of the machine and integrate a centrifugal pump for faster filling.

The boom design enables faster load cycles, minimises operator fatigue, and increases profitability by reducing downtime. Unlike standard lazy arms, it works on uneven ground, slopes, or in hard-to-reach areas such as over barriers or through shed doors. The flexibility eliminates the need for precise tanker alignment and allows for use with or without a docking station.

Environmental and economic benefits include less tractor idling and more slurry transported per litre of diesel. The reduced manual labour appeals to younger workers, addressing labour shortages and making the job more attractive.

Jason led the design process, and the product, approved by Redrock's leadership, is commercially viable, now offered as an optional specification. Customers have already adopted it, demonstrating its impact on efficiency and practicality in modern slurry management.

The Young Engineer Award is designed to highlight innovations and contributions of young engineers working in the agricultural sector. It celebrates individuals or teams aged 16-35 who have developed a piece of agricultural machinery, equipment or technology that has significantly enhanced efficiency, profitability or sustainability in farming operations.

The finalists were chosen by a team of expert judges, including Charlie Nicklin from the Institution of Agricultural Engineers (IAgrE), Charlie Rollason from AGCO Corp and Farmers Guardian Head of Machinery and Farm Technology Toby Whatley.

“The Young Engineer Award shines a spotlight on the exceptional talent of our young British agricultural engineers,” says Sarah Whittaker-Smith, Event Director at LAMMA. “Engineering innovation has always been the backbone of our industry, and its continued advancement is essential for future success. This award not only celebrates fresh, forward-thinking ideas but also provides a platform to recognise and reward the next generation of innovators who are driving positive change in agriculture.”

Toby Whatley adds: “Now held in its fourth year, the entries for the 2025 Young Engineer Award continued at the same high standard, with some impressive designs and innovative ideas. The judges were impressed with the detailed and professional level of the entries, with a clean focus on understanding the individual problems they faced and how they overcame it.”

The other 2025 LAMMA Young Engineer Award finalists are:

Arnaud Henry-Lefort, Lead Machine Development Engineer at Ubiqutek Ltd

Innovation: Rootwave eWeeder

Arnaud Henry-Lefort has developed the Rootwave eWeeder, a pioneering solution for sustainable weed control in orchards, berry farms, and vineyards. Using patented electrical technology, the eWeeder eliminates weeds without chemicals or soil disruption, supporting biodiversity and soil health while offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional methods. With advanced features, user-friendly design, and production underway, the eWeeder is set to revolutionise weed management, helping farmers boost profitability and achieve sustainability goals.

Alexander Sluijmers, Development Engineer at Perry of Oakley Limited

Innovation: Grain Sentry

Alexander Sluijmers has created the Grain Sentry, an automated moisture control system for continuous flow grain driers. Using advanced NIR technology and self-teaching algorithms, it optimises drying processes, reducing manual oversight, cutting fuel and energy costs and improving grain quality. Launched at LAMMA 2024, the versatile system enhances efficiency, profitability, and sustainability for modern arable farming while delivering significant cost savings.

The winner will be determined by the judging panel and will be announced at the 2025 LAMMA Show in January.

