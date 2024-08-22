Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Murnion family based on the outskirts of Kilkeel, at the foot of the Mournes in Co Down, have been farming North Country Cheviot sheep for over 40 years.

On an upland hill farm for generations, Seamus Murnion took over the farm from his father, the late Willie Murnion. The aim has always been to produce honest, active, functional hardy ewes, that can thrive on the hard mourne mountains.

Seamus’s sons, James, Philip and Stephen have followed in their father’s footsteps to complete an all round team, not forgetting the two collie dogs, retired Shep and main dog Roy, for running the farm business.

The boys have a busy schedule with each of them having their own full time jobs, in joinery, plumbing, building and roofing. But all have a keen interest in North Country Cheviot sheep.

James and Seamus Murnion winning the NISA (ewe final)

Running over 200 North Country Cheviot ewes bred pure, aged ewes are sold privately, to low land farms, crossed with Suffolk, Border Leicester, Blue Leicester and Texel rams, to repeat customers coming back each year, with ewes going on to do a tremendous job, breeding ewe lambs for the commercial industry, and ram lambs for slaughter.

All stock ewes are swept with a Suffolk ram, with ewe lambs going for breeding and again ram lambs for slaughter.

The top draw of ram lambs are ran over for shearlings, the rest are sold to the food market.

The elite run of ewe lambs are kept for replacements, with the rest sold privately.

Seamus, Philip, James and Stephen Murnion with some of their prize winning sheep.

Shearling rams are sold for pure breeding or crossed on Wicklow Cheviot ewes, horned ewes, Texel ewes, Suffolk ewes and many more.

Ewes are only kept in for lambing and tupping, otherwise it’s on the hill they must reside.

Ewes stay on the hill from the end of tupping until two weeks before lambing, using their hardy traits and versatility to produce quality lambs, in the toughest conditions.

It wasn’t until 2021 that the Murnion boys decided to register their pedigree North Country Cheviot Castleview flock, due to the surge of popularity growing and the demand at the club sale, currently held at Beatties Pedigree Livestock Centre, Omagh.

In 2022 the Murnion family thought they would give showing a go. The won supreme champion on their first outing at Omagh show, with their stock ram, Allanshaws Bright Spark, and they now have won Omagh show for the third year in succession.

Over the past few years, many championships have been won. The highlight to date has been lifting the prestigious Northern Ireland Shows Association (NISA) ewe championship, where the Castleview home bred ewe came out on top, amongst a strong line up of other breeds at Antrim show back in July.

When asking the Murnion boys what they look for in a Northie, the answer was simple - males and females must be alert, smart, clean, lengthy, correct mouth, wide, level top, good on their feet with a tight skin.

For the past 20 years, the family have often travelled to the Scottish Borders and as far north as Thurso, to source new blood and genetics. On occasion stock rams have come from as far away as the Orkney Islands.

Always having a keen interest in cattle, their suckler herd comprising of blue cross Limousin cows, was dispersed some 15 years ago, to focus on the sheep enterprise.

Still liking to keep their hand in, the boys continue to turn out show cattle for Christmas fat stock shows.

Finally asking the Murnion family where they see the North Country Cheviot breed going in Northern Ireland in the future, they replied, ‘it can only go from strength to strength, with its popularity growing and the influx of sheep coming out to country shows’.

Prices are accelerating year on year at the premiere sale, and main land buyers are coming over for pedigree stock rams.

The amount of rams continues to grow for the purpose of crossing on all breeds of ewes, to produce quality females, with milk and hardiness.

Premiere sale: Friday 6th September, Beatties pedigree livestock centre, Omagh.