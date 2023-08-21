Northies inspire the next generation of farmers

Final preparations to this Oakwood sheep

Thomas was 8 years old! Continued pure breeding using Registered Glenrone (Mary Devine, Plumbridge) stock rams facilitated inspection and registration with the North Country Cheviot Society in 2019. This registration was driven by Thomas’ desire (now 12 years old) to attend pedigree shows and sales and reflected his eagerness to invest his time and his parents money to enhance the flock.

Discussion with and encouragement from other Cheviot breeders has given Thomas an appetite to attend shows, promote the breed and share his opinions.

As a member of Castlecaufield Young Farmers, Thomas has won stock judging competitions, swimming, Ulster Young Farmer of the Year 2022 and Dunbia Live to Dead Beef Competition 2023.

Thomas McAlister at a recent show

This demonstrates his superb enthusiasm for all things farming and he has established a network of friends and mentors throughout the farming industry. From a young age his keen stockmanship and critical eye for quality has been noted by other established breeders of both cattle and sheep.

As an enthusiastic ambassador for the breed Thomas sits as the youth representative for Northern Ireland on the North County Cheviot Society Committee. Having attended many agricultural shows showing and preparing cattle and sheep for other breeders, being able to attend Balmoral show this year with his own sheep has been a major highlight of 2023. Gaining first place with a ewe lamb and 2nd place with a Ram lamb supports how he has influenced Oakwood breeding strategy in a positive way and highlights that Oakwood Flock is one to watch in the future!

The majority of the current Oakwood Flock has descended from the original ewes, purchased in 2015, alongside other maternal lines purchased from the Leam and Kilvaddy flocks. Flock numbers in 2023 have been positively enhanced by over 70% female lambs born in 2022, allowing introduction this year of a large cohort of homebred gimmers with the surplus for sale at pedigree sale beatties.

Thomas drives the breeding decisions and selections for sale and showing whilst his mother concentrates on the day-to-day husbandry and flock health. Having chosen the breed based on their maternal attributes, Orla appreciates their ability to lamb unaided with lively lambs and their innate mothering instinct. Another benefit of this naturally hardy and healthy breed is the ability of the ewes to cope when transferred to winter grazing with minimal input and pampering!

The North Country Cheviot sale will take place at the start of September

Thomas focuses on improving other characteristics such as tight coats, good feet, and overall conformation and correctness. This joint effort has come to fruition with success when attending shows in 2022 and 2023. Thomas has a keen eye for show preparation gaining compliments from more experienced breeders for his “well turned out” show team. This commitment to the flock was recognised and rewarded recently when a First placed ewe at Omagh Show qualified for the Danske Bank NISA interbreed ewe final at Antrim Show. On the day in Antrim she was shortlisted to fifth place out of 18 qualifiers. A proud day for Thomas and Oakwood Flock.

At NCC NI club sale 2022 an Oakwood shearling sold for 1250 guineas, an Oakwood gimmer 580 guineas and an Oakwood ewe lamb 380 guineas. Each breeding season has been an opportunity to introduce additional bloodlines to complement the existing flock. Recently used rams include Ross Biggins, Ross Character and Kilvaddy Captain. Females from these sires will be available at the North Country Cheviot, Northern Ireland sale at Beatties.