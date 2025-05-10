Northies shine at annual awards night

The evening was held in the Gables hotel, Dungannon, where the night commenced with the AGM and election of office bearers.

It was evident with the increased numbers attending the AGM and awards night, that interest in the North Country Cheviot breed is growing more popular each year.

2024 started off with a magical display of North Country Cheviots at Balmoral Show, set before judge for the day, Mr Scott Davis of Synton Flock, Selkirk.

Where after considerable deliberation an outstanding Gimmer from Norman Robinsons Benrafton Flock clinched the championship, with a super two shear stock tup of James Murnion, Castleview flock taking the reserve spot.

Following on from Balmoral were the country shows, starting with Ballymoney show where Allister McNeill of Kilvaddy flock took champion and reserve.

The National show in Omagh was up next, where James Murnion of Castleview flock took champion with Norman Robinson of Benrafton flock taking reserve.

Following on was Catlewellan show, where James Murnion of Castleview flock was placed as champion and Gabriel Ashe of Hillsborough flock taking reserve.

Next up was limavady show, with Mark Warnock of Hillside flock taking champion and Alex Colhoun of Kingarrow flock taking reserve spot.

Antrim show was next on the show calendar with James Murnion being placed champion with Allister McNeill in reserve.

The highlight of the day was James Murnion of Castleview flock winning the NI show’s associations (NISA) sucked ewe final.

This was a tremendous achievement after a very successful show year for Castleview flock.

The North country Cheviot NI club would like to congratulate the Murnion Family on this significant achievement, one that has never been awarded to a North Country Cheviot before.

The annual open day was held by the Armstrong family in Aughentaine estate owned by Mr James Stuthers. Crowds gathers from north and south of the border, showing a great interest in Park and Hill North Country Cheviots.

The day turned out to be a great success with a trimming demonstration, stock judging and finishing up with a BBQ provided by the Armstrong family.

All roads then lead to the annual premier sale, held at Beatties Livestock Centre in omagh, where judging was in the capable hands of Mr Alan Cowans of the renowned Philiphaugh flock. Norman Robinson of Benrafton flock took the supreme champion place with his shearing ram, selling for the sale’s top price of 3800 gns.

Allister McNeill took the reserve spot with his shearing ram, selling for 1900gns.

Some of the top prices on the night went to James Murnion of Castleview flock with his shearling ram selling for 2800gns, William Rankin receiving 2400 gns with his shearing ram and Dessie Robinson and Norman Robinson receiving 1900gns respectfully.

Females were also on high demand with several clearing the 1000gns barrier. Records were smashed in all sections, including pedigree and commercial categories, letting vendors return home feeling satisfied with such a successful sale.

The chairman congratulated the winners at Balmoral and the premier sale, and also thanked the Armstrong family for hosting the open day.

2024 continued to see new members join the club as interest in the breed keeps growing each year.

The next date in the calendar is the Balmoral show, where breeders come together and provide an outstanding show of the best North Country Cheviots Northern Ireland had to offer.

Anyone that has an interest in the breed can come along and have a chat with club members.

The North country Cheviot is the largest and most versatile of the UK hill breeds, combining thriftiness and health with fertility and strong maternal qualities.

It is particularly suited to grassy hills and uplands, where it thrives, but will happily adapt to most environments.

As a complete all rounder, the Northie plays a leading role in the UK’s sheep industry, due to its carcass qualities and its versatility. It can be used successfully in a wide range of breeding programmes. It can be bred pure or crossed to advantage with many others breeds to produce top quality prime lambs.

On to the awards of the night, where a new trophy was presented to the club by Mr James McKay of Biggins Flock, for the first prize ewe lamb. This was received by Alister McNeill.

The NCC NI club would like to express their sincere gratitude for this generous donation.

1 . image0 (67).jpeg Stephen and James Murnion receiving the National show champion trophy from chairman Eoin Kelly Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . image6 (4).jpeg Sinclair Armstrong receiving the Chairman’s Cup from chairman Eoin Kelly. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . image5 (8).jpeg Jake and Jude McNeill recieving the Biggins trophy for best ewe lamb at the premiere sale from chairman Eoin Kelly Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . image7 (3).jpeg Stephen and Seamus Murnion receiving the provita trophy for castlewellan show champion from Chairman Eoin Kelly Photo: freelance Photo Sales