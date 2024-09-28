Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This time of year, much consideration is given to transition cows; after all, the success of the transition period determines the health and performance of the cow in the forthcoming lactation.

However, how often do we consider the effect of the transition period on the calf?

The transition period refers to the three weeks before, and three weeks after calving. During the transition period, significant nutritional and metabolic changes can have a profound effect on the health and development of calves. Understanding the impacts of this time is essential for ensuring health and productivity of the existing milking cows, and also for the future generations of the herd.

The early life of a calf is crucial for its long-term growth and development. Factors such as colostrum intake, nutrition, and disease exposure during the transition period can impact health, gut development, and growth rates. Calves that do not receive adequate nutrition or are exposed to diseases during the transition period experience reduced growth rates and developmental delays. This can dramatically affect future productivity and overall well-being as an adult cow.

Ensuring the transition diet is optimally formulated to supply the appropriate balance of nutrients is crucial to the cow and to the unborn calf. An essential nutrient which is often deficient in transition diets is choline chloride. This is very important to transitioning dairy cows as it plays a key role in supporting good liver function and helping to meet energy requirements.It has been shown to be highly beneficial to overall cow health and performance.

ReaShure-XC is a source of rumen-protected choline (RPC). It is a fully encapsulated product, which means the choline chloride is ‘protected’ from degradation by rumen microbes. Therefore, it passes through the rumen for digestion further along the gut where it is more efficiently absorbed and utilised by the cow.

Recent research from the University of Florida has discovered a link between supplementing RPC in the transition diet and calf health and performance. Meeting the choline demands of the cow during late pregnancy had a positive effect on growth and survivability of heifer calves during the first four weeks of life.

When calves are born, they are sterile, which means they have no immune system. Therefore, the passive transfer of immunity through colostrum is of vital importance. Calves with adequate passive immunity were found to be healthier and had reduced mortality rates. The research showed that cows receiving RPC before calving produced higher quality colostrum. This is of benefit to the calf as high-quality colostrum develops a more robust immune system, helping the calf to deal with disease challenges.

Calves from dams with RPC in transition diet had higher growth rates (Zenobi et al., 2018).

Dairy calves are at high risk of health challenges pre-weaning, with scour and respiratory disease being the most common. It is crucial to protect calf health and wellbeing and importantly, to protect the future productivity and profitability of the herd.

The research further explored the effectson the calf’s immune system. It was found heifer calves that received colostrum from cows fed RPC before calving had increased absorption of immunoglobulins and higher indicators of passive immunity in their blood.

It was also noted that calves from dams receiving RPC in the transition diet had less fever (31.3%) compared to calves from cows with no RPC supplementation (57.7%) during the first 21 days of life.

The trials then followed calf growth rates and it was found that calf birthweight was lower in cows receiving RPC pre-calving (improved calving ease was noted). However, RPC calves had higher dry matter intakes (combination of milk replacer and starter), and higher growth rates. Figure 1 shows how the growth rate benefit was carried throughout the rearing period and RPC calves were 36kg heavier at first calving.

It would be worthwhile considering the addition of rumen-protected choline to your transition diet this winter. Transition cows are the most important group in the herd, but don’t underestimate the impact of transition nutrition and management on the health and performance ofcalves, your future herd.