Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is urgently calling for decisive government action to address the alarming rise in illegal sheep meat imports, which pose significant threats to both the UK’s agricultural sector and public health.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker says: “Intelligence gathered over recent months by industry has uncovered substantial quantities of sheep meat, imported unlawfully, are bypassing crucial safety and quality controls at the UK’s borders. This not only undermines the integrity of domestic sheep farming but also jeopardises food security by introducing products that do not meet the rigorous standards expected of UK-produced meat. This situation is not just about unfair competition; it’s about the potential for severe long-term damage to the UK’s agricultural industry. These illegal imports could introduce diseases and lower the standards that we have worked tirelessly to maintain.”

NSA Policy Manager Emma Bradbury adds: “NSA is particularly frustrated by the continued delays in implementing full border controls on EU imports, a situation that has exacerbated the problem. NSA has repeatedly warned that the absence of stringent checks is creating an unlevel playing field, putting UK farmers at a distinct disadvantage while compromising the quality and safety of food products entering the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s imperative that the government takes swift and effective measures to halt these illegal imports. The UK’s sheep industry, already under immense pressure from rising costs and market volatility, cannot afford the added burden of competing against unlawfully imported meat.”

Phil Stocker

Mr Stocker concludes: “NSA is urging the government to prioritise the enforcement of full import controls, ensuring that all meat products entering the UK are subject to the same rigorous checks as those applied to UK exports. This will help protect both consumers and the domestic farming industry from the dangers posed by these illegal imports.”