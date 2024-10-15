Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Sheep Association has, again, confirmed the risks posed to Northern Ireland’s sheep sector on the back of proposed changes to funding that could threaten Northern Ireland’s Maedi Visna (MV) disease free status.

These would include a withdrawal of DAERA funding to facilitate MV testing.

NSA Northern Ireland Chair Alistair Armstrong commented: “Both commercial and pedigree producers came together for the industry meeting voicing concerns on the proposed changes to Northern Ireland MV sheep testing. Keeping Northern Ireland free from MV is vital for our animal health and trading status. However, DAERA is withdrawing its funding for MV testing and is asking the industry to implement a scheme that would be funded by farmers.”

He added: “Any type of testing, accreditation or control scheme will be an additional expense to farmers at a time when they are already facing low profit margins.

“The loss of MV control measures at borders is a major concern because if MV is transmitted into our flocks, they would become less efficient, profitable and sustainable having a knock-on effect on the Northern Ireland sheep sector.”

Armstrong concluded: “Sheep farmers feel like they have been completely forgotten about by DAERA. The withdrawal of MV funding is the latest blow that they are having to deal with.

“With the way things stand currently, they are still set to lose 17% of the Basic Payment Scheme and there is no more funding for the sheep scab scheme. All of which are placing the industry in jeopardy.”

Meanwhile, a leading Co Antrim flock owner has confirmed the enhanced threat now posed by MV to the sheep industry across the island of Ireland.

Campbell Tweed, who farms close to Ballygally, believes two key factors have come into play, where the active spread of MV is concerned.

He explained: “First off, disease levels are fast increasing within sheep flocks throughout Great Britain.

“In addition, we now have the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs proposing to stop its current MV controls, where sheep imports from Great Britain into Northern Ireland are concerned.

“If MV gets a real foothold anywhere in Ireland the potential for spread across the entire island is significant."

He added: “MV will create severe economic challenges within all flocks infected with the virus.

“There is no cure for the disease. Its slow development within infected animals means that symptoms will not be picked up in young, breeding stock.

“Testing procedures represent the only way of identifying MV infected animals at that early stage.

“Every effort must be made to prohibit the importation of potentially infected animals on to the island of Ireland.”