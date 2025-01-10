NSA Next Generation seeks policy enthusiasts for exciting visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is today (Friday 10th January) opening applications for young sheep farmers with a particular interest in agricultural policy to join an insightful event visiting the Houses of Parliament next month.

This unique opportunity will allow a group of up to 12 passionate young sheep farmers to join together to go behind the scenes to learn more about how agricultural policy is brought about and its current influence on the sector. Including a visit to both the House of Commons and the House of Lords as well as a meeting with major dignitaries and Defra representatives the trip provides a chance to pose questions to the people in power on key issues affecting the next generation of sheep farmers.

The 2025 visit will take place on Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th February 2025 and will kick off with discussions on trade hosted by Beef & Lamb New Zealand before an evening meal at the prestigious Farmers Club where Neil Farron MP, well known for his support of British Agriculture, will join as after dinner speaker giving an interesting insight into the world of Westminster and his thoughts on current and proposed agricultural policy.

After dinner and an overnight stay in central London that will provide the opportunity to meet with like minded young shepherds, the group will travel together to the Houses of Parliament to begin their insightful day, a sure highlight of the trip.

The two day event will conclude with lunch and an informative visit and talk with influential retailer Marks and Spencer’s Agricultural buying team at their London Headquarters.

NSA Communications Manager Katie James, comments: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone with an interest in how laws are formed and passed and the subsequent effect they have on the farming sector. NSA Next Generation is very encouraging of younger people in the industry becoming involved in work to help form agricultural policy, so we do hope to attract some enthusiastic young sheep farmers to join us for this inspiring trip. It really is a great opportunity to view behind the scenes of where the decisions affecting them happen at a crucial time for British agriculture.”

The trip has been arranged through kind sponsorship of the visit to Westminster by NSA President Lord Inglewood. Lord Inglewood is an active member of the House of Lords, as well as a farmer and landowner in Hutton-in-the-Forest, Penrith, Cumbria, with both upland and lowland interests. He has served as NSA President since 2017.

Applications are now invited from interested parties aged 18 to 35. NSA members and non-members alike are invited to join the visit although those not currently NSA members are encouraged to join the association. A short application form must be completed to be in with a chance of being chosen as one of the visiting group.

The guided tour of Parliament, accommodation and food will all be funded by NSA Next Generation however those joining the trip will be expected to pay for their own transport costs.

To apply for your chance to join this trip please complete the online form at www.nationalsheep.org.uk/next-generation. Applications will close on Thursday 30th January 2023. Successful applicants will be contacted on Monday 3rd February 2025.