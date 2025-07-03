NSA Sheep Northern Ireland hailed a resounding success

A busy NSA event in Co Londonderry

The Northern Ireland sheep farming community converged on Dungiven for the highly anticipated NSA Sheep Northern Ireland event on Tuesday (July 1st 2025).

The event drew significant attendance and fostered vital industry discussions. Hosted by the exceptional Alwyn and Joanne McFarlane, the day was blessed with fantastic weather, creating an ideal backdrop for a vibrant showcase of the sector.

Prior to the official opening of the event, the Northern Ireland committee of the National Sheep Association (NSA) played host to a crucial Sheep Taskforce meeting with representatives from DAERA. This important session provided a direct platform for discussing the ongoing challenges facing the sheep industry in NI, particularly the persistent lack of sheep-specific support schemes. While the Minister was unable to attend, DAERA representatives engaged constructively, highlighting the continued collaborative efforts to address these pressing issues.

Throughout the day, attendees benefited from a series of highly informative educational seminars, offering invaluable insights into current best practices and future trends.

Philip Skuce from Moredun provided an insightful update on the latest thinking regarding parasite control, a critical topic for flock health and productivity whilst Darren Carty, Irish Farmers Journal (IFJ), offered a comprehensive explanation of funding and incentives available for the sheep sector in the Republic of Ireland, followed by a lively Q&A session.

A lively seminar programme concluded with Sinead Mathers, CAFRE, delivering an update on the Soil Nutrients Health Scheme, emphasising the importance of sustainable land management.

The event also proudly featured a highly competitive NSA Next Generation Shepherd Competition, kindly sponsored by Texel society, showcasing the talent and dedication of the next generation of sheep farmers. Congratulations went to the winner Jack Maxwell from Maghera, Derry who will now proceed to the national finals of the contest in 2026.

A highlight for many at the event was the fantastic Sheep Dog Trial, generously sponsored by ABP. The competition saw an impressive turnout of more than 70 dogs, demonstrating the incredible skill and partnership between shepherds and their working dogs. James P McGee took first place in the Open competition, whilst Shannon Conn won the Intermediate trial.

Beyond the seminars and competitions, NSA SheepNI boasted an impressive array of both indoor and outdoor trade stands, providing attendees with access to the latest products, services and innovations. The breed stands were equally popular, highlighting the diversity and quality of sheep breeds in the region.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the success of NSA Sheep NI," said Edward Adamson NSA Northern Ireland Chair. "It was truly fantastic to see such strong engagement from the farming community, our sponsors, and the public. Events like these are vital for sharing knowledge, fostering connections, and ensuring the continued prosperity of Northern Ireland's sheep industry."

NSA Northern Ireland extends its sincere gratitude to hosts Alwyn and Joanne McFarlane, all mainline sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, competitors, and every individual who contributed to making NSA SheepNI a memorable and impactful event. Competition results: Indoor Trade Stand Awards: 1st Place Ulster Wool; 2nd Place Moredun; 3rd Place Elanco

Outdoor Trade Stand Awards: 1st Place Cotter Crate; 2nd Place Data & Digital Systems; 3rd Place Shepherdsmate

Breed Stand Awards: 1st Place Blue faced Leicester; 2nd Place Lleyn; 3rd Place Border Leicester

Sheep Dog Trial:

Open Winner: James P McGee

Intermediate Winner: Shannon Conn

Highest Pointed NSA Member: John Travers

Young Shepherd Competition, kindly sponsored by Texel society: 1st Place Jack Maxwell; 2nd Place Jessica Wilson; 3rd Place Liam Doyle