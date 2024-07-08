Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delegates attending the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference, taking place in Belfast, will have a unique opportunity to learn about the potential of re-introducing large carnivores to landscapes across the UK.

This specific subject is the focus of the final report produced by 2024 Nuffield Farming Scholar: Dr Jonny Hanson.

The Queen’s University-based academic will speak on the first day of the Nuffield conference. The event takes place between November 19th and 21st.

According to Dr Hanson, farmers need to be listened to in the debate about reintroducing lynx and wolves to Britain and Ireland, centuries after they disappeared.

His Nuffield Farming report is entitled: ‘Large carnivore reintroductions to Britain and Ireland - farmers’ perspectives and management options’.

It highlights the fact that farmers are concerned about post-Brexit political and economic uncertainty, priorities and funding for agri-environmental schemes, management tools for coexistence with large carnivores (deterrence, finance, force, enterprise), and governance elements like guidelines and consultations.

Dr Hanson is a research fellow from the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Sciences.

He said: "The strategic context for potential large carnivore reintroductions to Britain and Ireland is currently extremely challenging. For this and other reasons, the return of apex predators to our landscapes are likely to be complex, contested and costly affairs."

Lynx. Image Credit: Free Nomad via Unsplash.

An application for a trial reintroduction of lynx in England was declined in 2018. But interest remains with discussions ongoing in England and Scotland.

Successful reintroductions of non-carnivore species, such as beavers and sea eagles, suggest the idea is growing in popularity and ambition.

However, despite potential social, economic, and environmental benefits, reintroducing large carnivores could pose significant challenges and costs, particularly impacting livestock farmers.

Dr Hanson’s Nuffield report contains a number of other key findings:

Key among these is the fact that when large carnivores return to a landscape, the challenges of achieving coexistence between these species and livestock farming are considerable.

Farmers in Britain and Ireland are opposed both to the return of apex predators in general, as well as to most of the management tools which could be used to facilitate coexistence.

Currently, there is some consensus between farmers and re-wilders on the importance of good governance, such as frameworks, guidelines, licensing, consultations and working groups.

However, there are wide gaps in the knowledge base relating to this topic, such as the costs of training and equipping farmers to adapt their farming practices to deter lynx or wolves.

Significantly, Jonny Hanson believes that greater representation of experts in the social sciences and humanities on reintroduction panels and working groups is essential.

He continued: "Much greater levels of research and consultation, especially with livestock farmers, are necessary to weigh up the delicate balance of pros and cons in this debate. Only then can the questions of could and should we reintroduce these species be properly answered.”

Jonny Hanson is an Environmental Social Scientist. Part of his work entails a study of the interaction between changes in environmental management practices and farming communities.

A native of Lisburn in Co Antrim, his childhood years saw him experience life in the Co Monaghan village of Ballybay and Malawi in East Africa.

His two main ambitions to this point have centred on an active involvement in large cat conservation and the opportunity in his own right.

“And I have already had the opportunity tick both boxes,” he said.

“My doctoral thesis centred on the relationship between Snow Leopards and the farming communities of Nepal.

“I have also managed Jubilee Farm at Glynn in Co Antrim. This is Northern Ireland’s first community owned farm.”

Dr Hanson concluded: “I am looking forward to the opportunity of presenting at the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference.

“The event will provide an opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland’s leading role in farming and food across these islands.”