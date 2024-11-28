After a successful pilot programme with Northern Ireland dairy farmers, the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust have made the 2025 Next-Gen Scholarships available to a wider group of young farmers.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available to applicants between the ages of 18 and 24, the programme aims to develop young talent within the industry, as part of the Trust’s commitment to lead positive change in agriculture.

Two scholarships will be offered, with up to three places each: one for dairy applicants throughout the UK and one for poultry applicants residing in Scotland only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For successful candidates, the 30-day study programme will take place in June 2025 and give them the opportunity to develop their understanding of the industry while also building networks and future opportunities.

2024 Next-Gen Scholars Kirsten Henry, Ewan McCracken and Bronagh Dempsey presented to the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference in Belfast last week.

After an induction, they will spend the next month staying on farms with members of the Nuffield Farming Dairy or Poultry group.

The programme is fully funded and will include travel, subsistence and attendance at the 2025 Nuffield Farming Conference in Aberdeen, as well as a Nuffield Farming Associate membership.

One of the challenges for young people taking up a Next-Gen Scholarship is getting time away from work, especially if working on a family farm. To ease this burden, a financial incentive of £1000 is also included to part cover the cost of replacement labour during the programme period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Rawson, chair of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, said: “We know the challenges that young people face to establish themselves in our industry, and this scholarship uses the Nuffield Farming network to connect promising young people directly to farmers with a wealth of knowledge and experience.

“The inaugural cohort of Next-Gen Scholars presented about their experience at the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference in Belfast, and the ideas and conclusions they took away were fantastic. They travelled the length and breadth of Great Britain visiting Nuffield Scholars, gaining unparalleled access to some of the country’s most successful dairy businesses.”

Applications close on 31st January 2025. For more information and to apply go to https://www.nuffieldscholar.org/scholarships/nuffield-farming-next-gen-scholarship.