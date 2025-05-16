Nutrients Action Programme - Consultation period extended

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has announced that he is extending the public consultation period on the proposed Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) for 2026 – 2029.

The consultation on the updated and revised NAP was launched on 1 May 2025. The consultation period is now being extended to 12 weeks and will now close for responses at 23:59 on 24 July 2025.

In announcing his decision Minister Muir stated: “I recognise that the proposals in the revised NAP have a level of complexity because of the detailed science and evidence underpinning them. Therefore, having listened to the concerns from farmers and industry about the need for more time to consider the consultation proposals, I am extending the consultation period by four weeks. I would encourage everyone to fully consider the proposals and engage with the consultation.”

The NAP has been in place since 2007 and has been reviewed on three previous occasions. In this fourth review, DAERA is proposing to carry forward all the measures in the 2019 NAP Regulations and to add in some new additional measures which have been developed based on scientific research. These new proposals, which include some actions included within the Lough Neagh Action Plan, will help to meet the objective of reducing water pollution from agricultural sources.

The Minister also remarked: “We are all aware of the need to take action to improve water quality and tackle the recurring scenes of blue-green algae at Lough Neagh. I am passionately committed to working with farmers and the Agri-Food sector to achieve a strong and sustainable future together. The extended consultation is an important opportunity to respond to the proposals and present any alternative solutions, no final decisions have been made.”

DAERA has organised information events to help explain the proposals and the science underpinning them. The consultation documents and details of the Information events are available on the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/public-consultation-proposed-nutrients-action-programme-2026-2029

This consultation will remain open until 23:59 on 24 July 2025 and provides everyone with an opportunity to see the proposals and provide their responses.

When the consultation closes, DAERA will consider all the responses and the feedback received will help shape the changes made to the NAP Regulations, which will be subject to Executive approval.