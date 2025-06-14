Octogenarian Muriel raises £3,000 for church organ

Muriel Irwin, the organist emeritus of the parish of Eglish in County Armagh, has been playing the organ in Drumsallan church for over 75 years – but of late there has been the odd duff note!

That has not been Mrs Irwin’s fault, however, but rather the 112-year-old instrument is in need of a touch of tender loving care – and a cash injection of some £35,000.

Such a trifle thing has not discouraged the talented octogenarian – but rather inspired her to undertake a four-hour organ-playing marathon to raise vital funds for her much-cherished keyboard and pipes.

Following a recent inspection of the organ within the church, it was discovered that significant work was needed to repair it.

What had started as the odd ‘dodgy note’, transpired to be decaying gussets and bellows, a dodgy pneumatic touchbox, a blower on its last legs and decades of accumulated dust and dirt in the pipes.

Overall, the organ will require complete dismantling and then reassembled by skilled craftsmen at a cost of £35,000.

Built in 1913 by Peter Conacher & Co at a cost of £207, the organ is ideal for the parish church in size, tone and presence. There is little doubt when it fires up that there is life left in the good girl yet.

And Mrs Irwin proved with her challenge – running through an extensive repertoire of church favourites and special requests from her audience, who showed their appreciation by dropping donations into a milk churn ‘collection box’ at the top of the aisle.

She was assisted by the Derryfubble Accordion Band, which included solos from Tyrone Graham and Johnston Irwin, as well as musical pieces by Rach Neville, Margaret Knipe and Rachel Ewing.

The attendees also enjoyed a wonderful demonstration of traditional bagpipes from Cavanapole Pipe Band to add to the day.

Church rector the Rev Andy Moore said: “A great day was had by all who attended, and thanks goes to Mrs Irwin for leading the day and arranging all the pieces of music herself. An inspiration to all of us within the parish.

“There was a great attendance of people throughout the afternoon, and they showed their appreciation of Muriel’s playing with both their applause and their generous donations to the organ fund.”

The parish has commenced a programme of fundraising to get the organ back into top condition, but much work remains to be done.

To date, it has raised £10,000 – £3,000 of which came from Mrs Irwin’s organ marathon on June 7.

Any business or individual that would like to help in the fundraising, either through sponsorship or contribution, is most welcome to contact the rector on 028 3754 8289.