Octoposts are fencing for the future

Loughwood Ltd are the sole importer of Octo posts into Ireland and the UK.

Octoposts are well known to farmers throughout Ireland for the past 20 years. The Octoposts are sold through local Agri stores countrywide. They have been revolutionising the fencing market

using a fencing solution that is stronger, faster to install and expected to outlast other products on the market. Octoposts are used extensively throughout Europe in the domestic, agricultural and equestrian markets.

Octoposts are produced from Redwood timber in Sweden near the Arctic Circle. The extreme cold conditions provide a very slow rate of growth making a very strong, dense Redwood.

They are machined into their unique Octo shape, before being kiln dried and pressure treated with either the Tanalith®E treatment or the newer Tanasote® treatment. The Octagonal shape means simple handling and a flat surface for fixing.

Since the banning of creosote in April 2023 Loughwood Ltd have re-introduced the Octo posts to the market using two different treatments. They have the Tanalith®E treated Octo posts, using the same timber and processes as the creosote posts and a higher concentration of the Tanalith®E chemical product than other brands use. Tanalith®E is a water-based treatment coming with a 15-year guarantee.

Then most recently Loughwood Ltd have introduced the genuine creosote replacement Tanasote® Octo post. Tanasote is a copper oil treatment and comes with the same 25-year guarantee and life expectancy as creosote which is 40 years. Tanasote® is a modern hot oil-based wood preservative containing copper and innovative organic co-biocides. It has been specifically designed to minimise early failures whilst providing a long service life. The new treatment is similar to creosote, but you will get no bleeding and no strong odour both of which are where the two major complaints of the now banned creosote treatment. The copper-oil is still mobile within the timber and if cracking after treatment occurs, the oil will go to this area and permeate it, protecting the timber from rot and water ingress.

There is a lower impact to the environment compared to Creosote and Octoposts can even be used in schools, play areas and domestic areas. Independent environmental studies have shown that Tanasote treated pine

posts show the lowest impact to human health, damage to resources and damage to the environment when compared to steel, concrete or plastic posts.

Tanasote® Octo posts have also been tested and so far, all the cribbing tests show that horses don’t tend to eat the treatment. The tanasote Oto posts do start off being a green colour but do with exposure to sunlight turn to a brown colour and even darkening to a similar creosote colour over time.

Octo posts fencing for the future. Contact your local Octopost stockists for further details.