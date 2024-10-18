Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ulster Farmers’ Union says the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) report has taken another swipe at local farmers who have consistently delivered what government and the market place has demanded.

In a report released earlier this week the OEP said current pressures on nature in Northern Ireland are unsustainable and urgent action is needed to protect and improve the environment for this and future generations.

The report found that the two principal pressures causing biodiversity loss are land use change and pollution, closely linked to agricultural intensification. Excess nutrients, in the form of fertilisers and animal wastes from farming and from sewage, are the main forms of pollution having an impact. The report finds that agri-industry in its current form is making unsustainable demands on the environment.

Now the Ulster Farmers Union has claimed the report is simply another document to damage the public’s perception of farmers by focusing on areas of agriculture that are works in progress, whilst largely failing to highlight all the positive work that farmers have done to date. Titled ‘Drivers and Pressures Affecting Terrestrial and Freshwater Biodiversity in Northern Ireland’, the report makes no reference to agriculture being one of the most successful industries in NI, the UFU added.

UFU Deputy President John McLenaghan, on his farm near Garvagh. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “The issue of environmental pressures is not unique to Northern Ireland and the report recognises this, however, our farmers manage 77% of the land locally making them an easy scapegoat for society’s problems. This report is a desk-top study and it’s disappointing that the OEP have not visited local farms during this project to see the excellent work that is being carried out across our countryside to positively manage and protect nature.

“It’s also critical to recognise that agriculture is what it is today because of demands placed upon it by government and society for decades, for more and more cheap food. Farmers responded to what they were being asked to do by developing agricultural practices that were supported by government policy and consumers. Now society wants agriculture to change again. Farmers recognise this change is needed for the health of our environment, but it will come at a cost for everyone and government need to step up and support farmers instead of demonising them at every opportunity,” he added.

“It’s so easy to point out the problems as demonstrated by this OEP report, but where are the solutions? It would be much more beneficial for everyone if government and regulators focused on creating resources to deliver change rather than regurgitating problems in countless reports. The majority of farmers have shown that they will willingly engage in environmental projects and schemes that are available if they can meet the criteria.

“As the largest landowner, it’s fair to say agriculture has an impact on nature, but we recognise that and are working as best we can to improve in all areas. The frustration however, comes from a lack of recognition towards the positive works that are being carried out such as new hedges that are the same distance as the road from Belfast to Dublin and back, initiated through agri-environment schemes. This is one of countless examples that isn’t being acknowledged by those writing reports in offices and is not being fed into the media.

“We hear regular stories from our members about the species they are supporting on their farms such as Irish Hares, Barn Owls, Red Kites, Curlew and Yellowhammers, yet they are continually portrayed in the press as environmental vandals. This is not helping anyone. It is driving a wedge between society and our farming sector.”