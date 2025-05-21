Old Glenort herd is ‘Victorious’ in Balmoral Aberdeen Angus line-up

“It was an honour to judge Balmoral and I was particularly impressed with the quality of animals featured in my championship line-up,” he said.

Claiming the supreme overall, male and exhibitor-bred titles at the four-day show was Bill and James Porter’s home-bred stock bull, Old Glenort Victorious Y514. This three-year-old bull was sired by Carlhurlie Gentilex S124 and bred from Old Glenort Victoria N511. His great grandam Shade Pond Victoria V1 was one of the herd’s foundation cows, and was Balmoral champion at the old King’s Hall showgrounds in 2000.

Old Glenort Victorious Y514 has produced three crops of calves in the 60-cow herd, which is managed alongside 60 pedigree Shorthorn and 60 commercial cows. Two of his calves were shown alongside their dam’s at the show.

“My overall champion is an easy fleshing bull with great breed character and fantastic ring presence. He has good feet and legs and moves well for a big chap,” commented the judge.

Claiming the reserve supreme championship and best of opposite sex award was the red heifer, Glenbrae Red Mouse Z166 bred by William and Jane Dodd, and sons Jamie and Lewis from Saintfield. Born in July 2023, she is by Mosshall Red Forrest V018 and bred from Glenbrae Red Mouse W895.

No stranger to the showring, this young heifer was reserve Aberdeen Angus champion at Ballymoney and Omagh, and a first prize winner at Clogher Show in 2024.

Gayle Bersay added: “The reserve champion led a very strong class of 12 heifers. She is extremely well put together and really caught my eye. This heifer is long, well-fleshed and full of breed character.”

Moses Irwin Jnr won first and second prizes in the junior bull class. The home-bred Denamona Black Benson A674 went on to secure the junior championship. Born in May 2024, he was sired by the 65-cow herd’s stock bull, Shadwell Bravado X283 – purchased as a five-month-old calf for 8,000gns.

Denamona Primer A416 is by the 7,500gns Drumhill Prime Cut X155. They won the pairs championship at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s calf show last November.

The judge added: “The junior champion came from a strong class of nine young bulls. He is long, well-fleshed and a very deserving winner.”

Scooping the reserve junior championship was Home Farm Lady Hell A045, a fourteen-month-old Aughnamona Pallister daughter bred and exhibited by Fintan Keown who runs a herd of 10 pedigree Aberdeen Angus and 30 commercial cows at Belleek, County Fermanagh. Her dam, Home Farm Lady Helen W522 was reserve senior female champion at the NI Club’s Summer Spectacular at Clogher Show in 2022.

Gayle Bersey added: "The champion is lovey heifer, and one I’d really like to take home.”

Fintan Keown also claimed the Thompsons Feeds award for the best pair of Aberdeen Angus heifers. The winning duo included his reserve junior champion, and her second placed herd mate, Home Farm Lady Holy A104 by Haymount War Smith R578.

Bill and James Porter’s first prize senior cow Old Glenort Kim W501, and champion bull Old Glenort Victorious Y514, joined forces to win the award for the best pair of Aberdeen Angus owned by exhibitor. They also scooped the interbreed award for the best pair of native breed cattle.

The winning duo were joined by the herd’s second prize cow Old Glenort Pepsi V716 to win the reserve award for the best interbreed group of three. The Aberdeen Angus team also claimed the reserve ticket in the native interbreed group of five line-up.

Results from the showring…

Specials

Aberdeen Angus Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: Bill and James Porter’s Old Glenort Victorious Y514. Reserve: William Dodd’s Glenbrae Red Mouse Z166.

M&S Award for the junior champion: Moses Irwin Jnr’s Denamona Benson A674. Reserve: Fintan Keown’s Home Farm Lady Hell A045.

WJ Carson Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup for the exhibitor-bred champion: Bill and James Porter’s Old Glenort Victorious Y514. Reserve: William Dodd’s Glenbrae Red Mouse Z166.

JD Templeton Memorial Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best yearling bull: Moses Irwin’s Denamona Benson A674. Reserve: Moses Irwin’s Denamona Primer A416.

Drumlister Tropy for the best of opposite sex to the champion: William Dodd’s Glenbrae Red Mouse Z166.

John Thompson and Sons Crystal Awards for the best pair of heifers, owned by exhibitor:

Fintan Keown’s Home Farm Lady Hell A045 and Home Farm Lady Holy A104; Reserve: Bill and James Porter’s Old Glenort Black Lass A671 and Old Glenort Poppy Z306.

Classes

Cow, born or on before 31/12/21 – 1, Bill and James Porter, Old Glenort Kim W501 by Carlhurlie Epic P021; 2, Bill and James Porter, Old Glenort Pepsi V716 by Carlhurlie Gentilex S124; 3, John and Ann Henning, Drumcorn Lady Ida U536 by Blelack Prince J165.

Cow or heifer, born in 2022 – 1, James McCullough, Rodmead Pribaby Y085 by Rodmead Lord Halcyon U051; 2, John and Ann Henning, Drumcorn Lady Ida Y993 by Solitude Elite V777.

Heifer, born between 01/01/23 and 31/12/23 – 1, William Dodd, Glenbrae Red Mouse Z166 by Mosshall Red Forrest V018; 2, Lucy Rodgers, Old Glenort Victoria Z155 by Blelack Dakota U898; 3, Alex McCullough, Rodmead Evening Tinge Z169 by Blelack Dual Mine U913; 4, Bill and James Porter, Old Glenort Poppy Z306 by Carlhurlie Gentilex S124.

Heifer, born on or after 01/01/24 – 1, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Lady Hell A045 by Aughnamona Pallister; 2, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Lady Holy A104 by Haymount War Smith R578; 3, William Dodd, Glenbrae Red Mouse A365 by Mosshall Red Forrest V018; 4, Andrew Fletcher, Rathmoss Pages A056 by Keirsbeath Karma S539.

Bull, born prior to 01/01/24 – 1, Bill and James Porter, Old Glenort Victorious Y514 by Carlhurlie Gentilex S124; 2, Andrew Fletcher, Rathmoss Priam Z012 by Blelack Lord Blackthorn S825.

Bull, born on or after 01/01/24 – 1, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Black Benson A674 by Shadwell Bravado X283; 2, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Primer A416 by Drumhill Prime Cut X155; 3, Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Parker A517 by Stouphill Paddi X358; 4, Bill and James Porter, Shankill Lord Hellraiser A318 by Rawburn Boss Hogg N630.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Bill and James Porter, Old Glenort Kim W510 and Old Glenort Victorious Y514; 2, Moses Irwin Jnr, Denamona Primer A416 and Denamona Benson A674; 3, Fintan Keown, Home Farm Lady Hell A045 and Home Farm Lady Holy A104.

1 . Thompsons Award for best pair of heifers owned by exhibitor went to Fintan Keown. Picture: MacGregor Photography Thompsons Award for best pair of heifers owned by exhibitor went to Fintan Keown. Picture: MacGregor Photography Photo: catherine macgregor Photo Sales

2 . Fintan Keown’s first prize heifer and reserve junior champion Home Farm Lady Hell A045. Picture: MacGregpr Photography Fintan Keown’s first prize heifer and reserve junior champion Home Farm Lady Hell A045. Picture: MacGregpr Photography Photo: catherine macgregor Photo Sales

3 . James McCullough’s junior cow class winner was Rodmead Pribaby Y085. Picture: MacGregor Photography James McCullough’s junior cow class winner was Rodmead Pribaby Y085. Picture: MacGregor Photography Photo: catherine macgregor Photo Sales

4 . First prize senior cow was Bill and James Porter’s Old Glenort Kim W501. Picture: MacGregor Photography First prize senior cow was Bill and James Porter’s Old Glenort Kim W501. Picture: MacGregor Photography Photo: catherine macgregor Photo Sales