Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Chairman and local breeder Eddie O’Neill is set to judge the Omagh Beltex Show and Sale on Friday, 9 August 2024.

Celebrating 25 years of breeding and showing Beltex this year, Eddie and his father Hugh are synonymous with the breed.

At his Glenarm farm, Eddie, a full-time joiner, runs 40 breeding pedigree Beltex ewes alongside a commercial flock. In addition to his role as Chairman, Eddie sits on the national committee of the Beltex Sheep Society and is a great ambassador for the breed.

The Lagyveagh Flock have had many successes in show and sale rings alike, including securing both the Championship and top price at the Beatties Omagh Show and Sale last September with a Shearling Ram, Lagyveagh Header. As well as taking top priced female at the Dungannon Show and Export Sale later that month, with Lagyveagh Harp, a Shearling Ewe who took Reserve Female Champion.

Eddie O’Neill is set to judge at the Omagh Beltex Show and Sale.

Eddie has several prestigious judging appointments to his name, including being the first person from the Irish Club to judge in Belgium, the home of Beltex sheep.

Speaking ahead of Omagh, he said: “I am looking forward judging and seeing the quality on display from our Club members. I like an animal with a good carcass that is true to type. A genuine Beltex sheep that has plenty of muscle and shows character.”

The Omagh Show and Sale is on Friday, 9 August at Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh.

Showing starts at 17:30 and the sale starts at 19:00. Bidding will be available online via MartEye.