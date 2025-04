Onward and upwards trend at Omagh mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was a sale of wintered suckled calves at Omagh on Wednesday, 16th April.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Onwards and upwards is the trend, as buyers struggle to have sufficient stock bought before the downturn in numbers.

Bull/Bullock Calves

A. Hempton, Gortin 300k £1640; 320k £1620, S. Mellon, Fintona 375k £1900; 400k £1800, R. Kerr, Drumquin 330k £1630, M. Scott, Newtownstewart 370k £1800, S. O’Brien, Loughmacrory 310k £1500, P. Gray, Trillick 385k £1840; 425k £1870, Jas. McGrath, Botera 350k £1660; 360k £1600, R. McMenamin, Castlederg 305k £1440, D. McDonnell, Dromore 330k £1560, Robt. Sproule, Castlederg 345k £1630; 200k £1100; 220k £1130, L. Barton, Lack 375k £1770; 430k £1900, M. McDonald, Creggan 385k £1810, J. Smyth, Killen 410k £1880, L. Keenan, Carrickmore 420k £1920; 290k £1340, S. Buchannon, Drumquin 415k £1860; 295k £1440, Jas. Walsh, Arvalee 425k £1870; 370k £1740, G. O’Neill, Aughafad 440k £1900; 530k £2160; 585k £2430; 545k £2200, J. Donaghy, Ederney 215k £1110; 260k £1280, B. McNulty, Trillick 230k £1150 (3); 190k £1000, A. Donnelly, Ederney 260k £1300, G. Conway, Drumlea 265k £1310; 450k £1860; 310k £1270, N. Laughlin, Gortin 270k £1270; 285k £1300 (2), E. McGirr, Ballygawley 280k £1280; 300k £1350; 350k £1530.

stock image

Heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I.Elliot, Drumlegagh 410k £1850, M. McKeown, Gortin 420k £1810; 465k £1880, A. Teague, Dromore 430k £1810, P. McNabb, Drumquin 425k £810; 405k £1690; 385k £1670, G. Kirk, Drumlea 425k £1770; 400k £1850, S. Mellon, Fintona 345k £1710, A. Mitchell, Drumquin 335k £1660; 295k £1360, M. McDonald, Creggan 325k £1600; 360k £1660; 355k £1620; 285k £1360, L. Alexander, Corlea 315k £1430; 310k £1390, M. Meenagh, Mountfield 300k £1440; 500k £1970, Grace Teague, Trillick 280k £1290 (2), E. Loughran, Carrickmore 300k £1370, M. McCoy, Dromore 290k £1300; 215k £960, P. Slevin, Dromore 300k £1270, B. McDonnell, Dromore 335k £1510; 365k £1590, A. Hempton, Gortin 345k £1550, D. Hughes, Carrickmore 305k £1360, T. Reaney, Plumbridge 395k £1750, G. S. O’Neill, Drumquin 310k £1350, M. Moore, Kesh 370k £1610; 375k £1580, Gary O’Kane, Drumquin 360k £1590, L. McKinley, Trillick 395k £1700; 420k £1700, A. Beacom, Kesh 340k £1450, H. Moore, Drumquin 330k £1400, M. Hackett, Augher 385k £1620; 350k £1470, P. Gray, Trillick 350k £1490.

Monday 21st April 2025

The bank holiday sale saw increased numbers, with more heavy cattle on offer, especially in the bullock ring.

Bullocks

I.Hetherington, Drumnakilly 730k £2790; 785k £2770, G. Lecky, Castlederg 745k £2760; 725k £2570; 635k £2300, E. Elkin, Omagh 695k £2730; 660k £2530; 640k £2480; 670k £2420, K. Boland, Fintona 705k £2690; 680k £2570; 645k £2410; 565k £2320, W. J. McGurk, Kildress 665k £2650; 670k £2470, F. Ferris, Leglands 690k £2630; 630k £2420, Patk. Connolly, Castlederg 670k £2540, T. McNeill, Artigarvan 630k £2540; 570k £2460; 580k £2380, K. O’Neill, Tummery 630k £2500; 610k £2340, S. Hannigan, Dromore 655k £2460, S. Owens, Beragh 585k £2450, M. Coyle, Carrickmore 620k £2440, A. M. Corrigan, Fintona 600k £2390; 560k £2160; 530k £2000, A. O’Neill, Dromore 610k £2280; 585k £2270; 590k £2250, R. J. Gormley, Carrickmore 500k £2220, D. McCabe, Seskinore 505k £2060, D. McKinney, Fintona 555k £2240; 570k £2240; 575k £2250, T. H. McKinley, Botera 515k £2040; 550k £2180, A. Patrick, Drumlegagh 505k £1980; 555k £2140, I. Clements, Gortaclare 590k £2200; 610k £2230; 620k £2240, J. G. Kelly, Strabane 290k £1360; 265k £1230; 355k £1690; 375k £1390, L. Lipton, Dungannon 395k £1780, Jas. Walmsley, Kesh 345k £1470, A. Gillen, Formil 350k £1300, F, Donnelly, Trillick 390k £1350; 380k £1320.

Heifers

Wm. Irvine, Lack 585k £2460, D. Patrick, Newtownstewart 640k £2400; 550k £2040, P. Cassidy, Lettercarn 670k £2360, O. J. Monaghan, Ederney 580k £2200; 585k £2200; 585k £2120, G. Corcoran, Arvalee 570k £2120; 505k £2060; 515k £2100; 540k £2160, W. J. Patterson, Striff 520k £2050; 575k £2090, D. McKinney, Fintona 530k £2070; 520k £2030; 485k £1940, P. McMenamin, Loughmacrory 510k £1940; 485k £1990; 420k £1700, M. Coyle, Carrickmore 585k £2180, J. McAleer, Dromore 525k £1950; 580k £2140, S. Daly, Omagh 420k £1810; 435k £1710; 360k £1410, I. Fraser, Tirquin 495k £2130; 375k £1560; 370k £1460, O. Murray, Fintona 450k £1900, M. Moore, Kesh 380k £1980; 430k £1780; 375k £1490, , J. Keys, Dromore 500k £2060; 495k £1960, M. McGirr, Tempo 425k £1750; 435k £1770; 430k £1740; 480k £1900, P. McCann, Sixmilecross 425k £1730; 400k £1660, B. Gartland, Dromore 495k £2010, N. Conway, Mullaslin 405k £1600, M. McCracken, Mountfield 340k £1550; 350k £1480, M. Armstrong, Seskinore 400k £1650, N. Stevenson, Donemana 460k £1720, P. McGovern, Tattyreagh 435k £1700, P. McDonald, Mountfield 485k £1800.

Fat Cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A. Crockett, Castlederg 680k £358, E. Martin, Carrickmore 570k £346; 690k £322, P. Connolly, Castlederg 650k £342, R. J. Gormley, Carrickmore 750k £342, D. Armstrong, Dromore 710k £336, D. Emery, Lettercarn 620k £334, N. Conway, Mullaslin 670k £328, G. O’Kane, Drumquin 820k £326; 660k £324, R. Ross, Douglas Bridge 560k £322.

Friesian Cows

T. Patrick, Drumlegagh 500k £276, T. Stevenson, Kesh 610kj £268; 610k £264, Wm. Blair, Strabane 720k £268.

Weanlings

B. Breen, Eskra £1390 Limousin Heifer; £1310 and £1270 Limousin Bulls, M. J. Thompson, Kesh £1370 and £1270 Charolais Bulls, M. Gallagher, Ederney £1300 and £1240 Limousin Bulls; £1210 Hereford Bull, A. Devine, Tattyreagh £1240 Simmental Bull, G. Gormley, Scraghey £1210 Charolais Bull, C. Birney, Irvinestown £1310 B. Blue Heifer, A. Patrick, Drumlegagh £1110 (3) and £1080 (2) Angus Heifers.

Dropped Calves

A. Ruthledge, Fintona £940; £890 and £840 B. Blue Bulls, K. Russell, Dromore £770 Angus Bull, A. Moses, Sixmilecross £760 Angus Bulls; £700 Angus Heifers, J. Bratton, Lack £780 Simmental Heifer, T. H. Pollock, Castlederg £710 Angus Bull; £720 and £700 Angus Heifers, M. Donnelly, Sixmilecross £590 Limousin Bull, T. Donohoe, Derrylin, £550 and £500 Angus Bulls, G. McQuaid, Irvinestown £520 Limousin Bull.