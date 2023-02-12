Open Day in Steele Farm Supplies Ballymena

There will be a 10% discount off a whole range of Mayo Healthcare products, and further discounts on a range of other products such as sheep markers.

Roland from Mayo Healthcare will be in to discuss his range of products: from colostrum to their different products to help lambs and the ewe pre lambing.

Mayo Healthcare’s lamb colostrum was trailed out on our farms for the last two years and got great results. It has the optimum levels of Fat, Protein and trace elements. More importantly it is the only colostrum on the market with added Monoshield technology. This is why after only the third year on the market the Monoshield lamb colostrum is the most popular choice in our store. Mayo Healthcare have also available for lambs the Monoshield technology in liquid and tablet form.

Products on sale at Steeles

Pre-lambing we have a large range of products to help with ewe condition and have good lively lambs at birth. The short-term liquid drench gives an immediate boost, and our All Guard Ewe 5in1 six month bolus is an economical long term way for supplying the iodine, selenium, zinc, cobalt and copper if needed. The bolus is normally given 3-6 weeks prior to lambing, thus transferring part of the benefit to the lamb for an easier hassle-free time especially in relation to immunity and lively lambs up quicker to suck. The benefit carries through with the ewe for up to 6 months. Our customers have seen the benefits of the bolus even more so in ewes with couples and triplets as there is a lot more demand on the ewe.

We will have the full range of essential lambing products available at keen prices.

Several Mayo Healthcare products will be on discount including:

- Thrive master drench for sheep and cattle

- Maycillin dairy cow bolus

- Dairy cow and Suckler All Guard Xtra bolus

- Immu Calf syringes

- Youngstock Bolus

- Rumen Proof (for cattle and sheep)