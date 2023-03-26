Open Farm Weekend with Bank of Ireland is back!

Led by the Ulster Farmers’ Union, organisers are predicting up to 20,000 visitors will attend farms across Father’s Day Weekend, 16-18 June, to enjoy a packed programme of free activities to showcase Northern Ireland food and farming at its best.

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend will represent all sectors within the farming industry including dairy, beef, lamb, arable, poultry and vegetables, and as all counties have a local farm participating, the public, wherever they live will have the chance to learn more about a real working farm.

Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland UK Agri-Business Manager, said: “A thriving agri-food industry is vital for communities within Northern Ireland and we’re proud to once again be the title sponsor for Open Farm Weekend and to celebrate and recognise the important contribution the agri-food sector makes to our society and economy. Building on the success of these past few years, we’re looking forward to farmers having the chance to showcase their farms to the public once again. Being on farm will provide the perfect opportunity to practically illustrate and educate consumers on how our local food is produced and continue to help foster the growth and prosperity of this industry.”

Pictured on Craighall Farm, Antrim to launch Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2023 are Richard Primrose Bank of Ireland UK Agri-Business Manager, William and Claire Clark from Craighall Farm, Ulster Farmers’ Union Deputy President John McLenaghan and Sadie, Freddie and Evie Morton. Craighall Farm is one of 20 farms participating in this year’s event over Father’s Day weekend 16-18 June.

The last number of years saw Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend take on a virtual format, which showcased the event to an audience well beyond Northern Ireland. With this in mind, selected activities on farms will also be streamed live through Open Farm Weekend’s social media channels and www.openfarmweekend.com making it easier than ever to get involved.