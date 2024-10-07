Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Book now and discover courses available to study at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Students and staff are ready to welcome you to course specific Open Days from Tuesday 8 October to Saturday 12 October 2024.

UCAS form filling?

For Year 14 students completing UCAS applications and planning course options for September 2025 the Open Week provides a great opportunity to find out about degree-level study.

Book to attend CAFRE Open Week! Food students at CAFRE, Catherine Richmond (Ballymoney) Lucy McKeeman (Ballymoney) and Charlotte Smyth (Ballyclare) encourage you to attend the CAFRE Open Week to discover a course for you after Year 12 or Year 14. Register now at www.cafre.ac.uk/events.

CAFRE offer a Degree in Agricultural Technology in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University validated Foundation and Honours Degrees in Agriculture, Equine, Food and Horticulture. If you are interested in vocational study, CAFRE’s courses will be perfect for you.

Loughry Campus, Cookstown

Have you a passion for food innovation and technology? Visit Loughry Campus, Cookstown on Tuesday 8 October 2024. CAFRE’s courses focus on innovation, science, agri-food supply chain, technology, management, and nutrition.

They have been reformulating their offering and are pleased to be offering a new Honours Degree in Sustainable Agri-Food Management for 2025. CAFRE’s unrivalled food development, processing and packaging facilities offer students opportunities to create their career in food.

Greenmount Campus, Antrim

Interested in Horticulture? The Open Day for courses is on Wednesday 9 October 2024. Grow your interest and knowledge with courses from Level 2 through to Honours Degree at Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

If you are looking for a course to study after GCSEs, consider Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications. Open Days for Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications in Floristry, Horticulture Veterinary Nursing are on Wednesday 9 October 2024.

For Agriculture and Land-based Engineering courses visit us on Friday 11 October 2024. Study from Level 2 through to Honours Degree. Discover our facilities and machinery that keep the industry moving.

Enniskillen Campus

Interested in equine courses? Visit Enniskillen Campus on Saturday 12 October 2024. The campus offers the widest range of equine courses in Ireland. With courses available full-time, part-time, through Apprenticeship training or online discover a course at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus.

Pre-booking for Open Week is essential

Pre-book to attend an Open Day. Your visit will involve a walking tour of the campus to explore our educational and recreational facilities. To book, visit the events section of the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk/events.

Developing careers for over 100 years!

CAFRE is Northern Ireland’s specialist Agri-Food and Land-based college. It is steeped in history! Loughry Campus first welcomed students in 1908, Greenmount Campus in 1912 and Enniskillen Campus in 1967.

As an integral part of DAERA, CAFRE deliver industry training programmes and support businesses adopt innovative technologies. As a CAFRE student you will develop your scientific and technical knowledge and skills. The courses adapt to the challenges facing the industry to create leaders for tomorrow.

Specialist facilities

To enhance course teaching, CAFRE campuses are equipped with specialist facilities that allow for the application and demonstration of educational content. Whether that’s in the Dairy Centre at Greenmount Campus, the Food Innovation Centre at Loughry Campus or the Breeding Yard at Enniskillen, CAFRE students receive preparation for the world of work.

Stay focused and study locally!

With three campus locations in Antrim, Cookstown, and Enniskillen, CAFRE offers industry-focused courses that cater to students with clear career aspirations.

With superb job prospects in the Agri-Food and Land-based sectors, more than 95% of CAFRE graduates secure employment or continue their studies within six months. Aim for success study for a degree in Agriculture, Food, Equine, or Horticulture at CAFRE.

Industry connections

CAFRE students benefit from the college’s excellent links with the Agri-Food and Land-based sectors. During your course CAFRE will introduce you to employers, through work placements, guest lecturers, industry visits and the generous industry partners financial support programme.

In the 2023-2024 academic year, CAFRE degree students were awarded £90,000 of industry bursaries and scholarships.

Study and stay on campus

CAFRE offers students competitively priced on campus student residential accommodation. Living on campus offers countless opportunities to meet new people, develop lasting friendships and maximise social and recreational opportunities whilst being close to classes, staff and educational facilities.

Explore more!

At the college they have courses to suit school leavers at Year 12 or Year 14, career changers and lifelong learners. The Open Week coincides with UCAS form filling and the opening of CAFRE’s Further Education application portal.

Apply early to be considered for a Level 2 or Level 3 course in Agriculture, Equine, Floristry, Food, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering or Veterinary Nursing starting September 2025.

With the College’s reputation as the main provider of agri-food education and training in Northern Ireland, CAFRE graduates are making a real difference within the agri-food and land-based industries. So, if you are thinking college… discover CAFRE.