Optimising fertility increases the number of lambs scanned and born, which in turn drives flock profitability. In this article we briefly look at some of the main causes of infertility within our local flocks.

For most spring lambing flocks with the exception of hill farms the following targets are achievable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1 – All the ewes should be mated within the first 17 day cycle

Ewe infertility costs the UK sheep market in excess of £23million annually. Picture: Graham Cubitt

2 – Less that 8% of ewes should repeat for a second service.

3 – Barren rate and abortion rate should be less than 2% each.

Targets for twinning vary greatly between production systems however most flock should be scanning in excess of 175%

REASON FOR HIGH BARREN RATES

1 – EWES NOT CYCLING AT TIME OF MATING SEASON

Advertisement

Advertisement

The main reasons for this include using an inappropriate breed of ewe for the month of the year you wish to commence tupping. Having a high proportion of ewe lambs or broken mouthed ewes within the flock can reduce not only lambing percentage but if ewe lambs are less than 2/3rd of the expected mature weight they are unlikely to be reproductively mature.

Older ewes are likely to be in a poor body condition as a result of poor dentition leading to a negative impact on their reproductive ability which will increase barren rates at scanning. Prolonged stress associated with poor weather or extreme heat will also affect mating behaviour leading to increased barren rate, effects of weather can be exacerbated by the longitude, latitude and altitude of the farm.

2 – FERTILIZATION FAILURE

Mating of ewes with reproductively unsound rams and having an inappropriate ewe: ram ratio, especially with first season rams, will impact ewe conception rates.

3 – FAILURE TO MAINTAIN EARLY PREGNANCY

Severe under nutrition and chronic disease resulting in poor body condition score in ewes causes the body to prioritise essential functions rather than implanting and maintaining a pregnancy. Low protein status associated with diseases such as ovine johnes, sheep scab and liver fluke, disrupts hormone status in association with low levels of essential fats and inhibits correct embryo development. Unbalanced mineral status within the ewe in particular low selenium and iodine levels result in poor embryonic development and poor implantation rates. Toxoplasmosis has a major role in ewe infertility with effect dependent on the stage of pregnancy in which the ewe was exposed. Infection in early pregnancy results in foetal reabsorption resulting in higher barren rates.

Advertisement

Advertisement