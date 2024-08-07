The good weather certainly brought out the crowds, both in terms of competitors and spectators - in fact, it is thought this year was one of the best attended to date. The show saw record-breaking sheep entries this year and over 120 traders were present on the day.

Antrim Show has established itself as the largest one-day show when it comes to livestock; this year surpassed all expectations and saw a huge entry of 1,000 sheep with the show proudly hosting the Danske Bank/NISA Sheep Championship 2024. The Antrim show also welcomed over 600 cattle across the various classes. The cattle exhibitors were competing for some very prestigious titles on the day with the Antrim show hosting the Limousin NI Championships, Simmental National Show and the Thompsons NISA Champion Dairy Cow. In both the dairy and beef sectors the judges had an unenviable task in deciding between the top-class animals.

Horse and pony classes were well-supported and it was lovely to see the tiny tots competing in lead rein classes in one ring, making their first steps into equestrian competition, while in another, some of the most talented show jumpers competed up to Grand Prix level.

Organisers' tried something new this year, with an exhibition of classic cars and tractors from Kells and Connor vintage club. This was a positive addition to the show and was enjoyed by many who stopped to admire the vehicles on their way round the variety of stands, displays and competitions in the showgrounds.

A huge thank you is extended to all the exhibitors, sponsors, trade stand exhibitors, judges, stewards, volunteers and show visitors, who gave up their time to make this year’s show such a fantastic success and to the O'Neill family for the use of their spectacular grounds. Organisers are already looking forward to next year’s show and look forward to seeing everyone then.

1 . Local Young Farmers take part in team games.jpg Local Young Farmers take part in team games Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Sheep Shearers Dean Laughlin Allister Crawford Andy Corrigan and Stephen Wilson.jpg Sheep Shearers Dean Laughlin, Allister Crawford, Andy Corrigan and Stephen Wilson Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . The Overall Champion and Female Champion Simmental went to Alan Wilson ..Dennis Hunter and Peter Whiteside of Danske Bank offer their congratulations...jpg The Overall Champion and Female Champion Simmental went to Alan Wilson. Dennis Hunter and Peter Whiteside of Danske Bank offer their congratulations. Pic: Bo Davidson Photo: freelance Photo Sales