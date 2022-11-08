Outstanding trade for all stock on offer, bullocks to £1,580 at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,580 at £2.30 per kg for a 686kg Limousin and to a top of £3.06 per kilo for a 242kg Charolais at £740.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,230 at £2.13 per kg for a 578kg Charolais and to a top of £4.03 per kilo for a 206kg Limousin at £830.

Fat cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £1.97 per kilo for a 619kg Aberdeen Angus at £1,220.

Swatragh Mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online

Sample prices

Bullocks

Greysteel producer; Limousin, 686kg at £1,580 = 2.30p; Limousin, 622kg at £1,390 = 2.23p; Limousin, 566kg at £1,300 = 2.30p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 242kg at £740 = 3.06p; Belgian Blue, 250kg at £560 = 2.24p; Charolais, 258kg at £660 = 2.56p; Magherafelt producer; Simmental, 298kg at £750 = 2.52p; Charolais, 348kg at £1,010 = 2.90p; Charolais, 328kg at £700 = 2.13p; Charolais, 328kg at £970 = 2.96p; Simmental, 282kg at £550 = 1.95p; Toomebridge producer; Simmental, 308kg at £650 = 2.11p; Limousin, 200kg at £540 = 2.70p; Kilaloo producer; Charolais, 478kg at £1,100 = 2.30p; Charolais, 472kg at £1,120 = 2.37p; Hereford, 532kg at £1,130 = 2.12p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,150 = 2.29p; Charolais, 514kg at £1,240 = 2.41p; Charolais, 474kg at £1,070 = 2.26p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 294kg at £690 = 2.35p; Hereford, 292kg at £720 = 2.47p; Limousin, 302kg at £770 = 2.55p; Limousin, 292kg at £670 = 2.29p; Maghera producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 284kg at £840 = 2.96p; Maghera producer; Stabiliser, 372kg at £800 = 2.15p; Belgian Blue, 464kg at £870 = 1.88p; Limousin, 358kg at £720 = 2.01p; Toomebrdge producer; Limousin, 384kg at £870 = 2.27p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 374kg at £790 = 2.11p and Kilrea producer; Simmental bull, 812kg at £1,700 = 2.09p.

Heifers

Toomebridge producer; Charolais, 578kg at £1,230 = 2.13p; Limousin, 434kg at £810 = 1.87p; Toomebridge producer; Limousin, 206kg at £830 = 4.03p; Limousin, 226kg at £510 = 2.26p; Limousin, 236kg at £580 = 2.46p; Limousin, 264kg at £810 = 3.07p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 284kg at £650 = 2.29p; Charolais, 286kg at £670 = 2.34p; Charolais, 322kg at £700 = 2.17p; Kilaloo producer; Charolais, 454kg at £1,090 = 2.40p; Charolais, 444kg at £980 = 2.21p; Charolais, 456kg at £1,140 = 2.50p; Charolais, 478kg at £1,190 = 2.49p; Charolais, 410kg at £890 = 2.17p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,000 = 2.26p; Garvagh producer; Aberdeen Angus, 560kg at £1,190 = 2.13p; Dungiven producer; Charolais, 442kg at £820 = 1.86p; Charolais, 442kg at £1,010 = 2.29p; Limousin, 452kg at £800 = 1.77p; Aberdeen Angus, 450kg at £930 = 2.07p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 254kg at £470 = 1.85p; Charolais, 298kg at £620 = 2.08p; Charolais, 252kg at £500 = 1.98p; Charolais, 264kg at £610 = 2.31p; Charolais, 316kg at £560 = 1.77p and Maghera producer; Simmental, 496kg at £960 = 1.94p.

Weekly sheep sale: Lambs to £141. Fat ewes to £294.

A strong show of 1,650 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 5th November.

415 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £294.

1,190 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade.

Lambs topped at £141 for heavy sorts.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight

Maghera producer; 40kg at £141.00 = 3.53p; Maghera producer; 42kg at £137.00 = 3.26p; Garvagh producer; 28kg at £128.00 = 4.57p; Draperstown producer; 26.9kg at £114.50 = 4.26p; Swatragh producer; 25.75kg at £114.00 = 4.43p; Donemana producer; 26kg at £114.00 = 4.38p; Donemana producer; 25kg at £113.00 = 4.52p; Claudy producer; 24.75kg at £113.00 = 4.56p; Draperstown producer; 30kg at £112.00 = 3.73p; Ballymena producer; 31.5kg at £110.50 = 3.51p; Cookstown producer; 24.5kg at £110.00 = 4.49p; Limavady producer; 26kg at £110.00 = 4.23p; Cookstown producer; 24.5kg at £109.50 = 4.47p; Claudy producer; 24.2kg at £109.50 = 4.52p; Swatragh producer; 24.8kg at £109.50 = 4.42p; Armoy producer; 24kg at £108.50 = 4.52p; Eglinton producer; 24kg at £108.00 = 4.50p and Coleraine producer; 25kg at £107.00 = 4.28p.

Middle-weight

Magherafelt producer; 23.8kg at £110.50 = 4.64p; Magherafelt producer; 23.3kg at £110.50 = 4.74p; Cookstown producer; 23.75kg at £108.00 = 4.55p; Maghera producer; 22.8kg at £104.00 = 4.56p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £103.00 = 4.48p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £102.00 = 4.47p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £102.00 = 4.47p; Draperstown producer; 22.75kg at £102.00 = 4.48p; Magherafelt producer; 22kg at £101.00 = 4.59p; Rasharkin producer; 21.5kg at £100.50 = 4.67p; Maghera producer; 22.8kg at £100.00 = 4.39p; Kilrea producer; 23.25kg at £100.00 = 4.30p and Maghera producer; 21.75kg at £99.50 = 4.57p.

Light-weight

Magherafelt producer; 17.5kg at £88.50 = 5.06p; Dungannon producer; 16kg at £72.50 = 4.53p; Cookstown producer; 16.5kg at £70.00 = 4.24p; Cookstown producer; 13.5kg at £65.50 = 4.85p and Moneymore producer; 12kg at £54.00 = 4.50p.

Fat ewes

Swatragh producer; £294; Claudy producer; £272 and Cookstown producer; £166.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.